Duluth, MN

WDIO-TV

Weather Sketch: Elliot

Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Weather Sketch: Simon

DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

GMN Birthdays: 12/23/22

The GMN Birthday Club is a great way to wish a Happy Birthday to a family member or friend! Each morning, Monday through Friday, The Good Morning Northland team will give a very special birthday greeting at roughly 6:25 a.m. Wish someone you care about a Happy Birthday, LIVE during...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Anonymous couple donates $50K to Duluth Salvation Army

A Christmas miracle indeed for the Duluth Salvation Army. Someone saw that the red kettle campaign was still far behind their goal. So a couple decided to bring a $50,000 check to the organization. This will bring the non-profit so much closer to their goal, and help them fund their...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Weatherz School: Wind chill explained

Every winter I hear people say, “Why don’t you just talk about the air temperature?” There is an important difference between air temp and wind chill, so let’s get into it. Our bodies lose heat through convection. However, with little to no wind, a layer of...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

CHUM Homeless Community Vigil

CHUM held a Homeless Community Vigil on the steps of Duluth City Hall this afternoon. This vigil comes as an effort to remember and honor the lives that have been lost in the homeless community, and also draw attention to the ongoing homelessness crisis. “One of the really important things...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Sabrina Ullman: Face-hurting wind chills finally end Sunday

Today will have afternoon highs will in the positive single digits but feel around ten degrees cooler. Winds will be better than the past couple of days at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Lake-effect snow on the South Shore will end by noon. Temperatures will improve this...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Fond Du Luth’s charity donation to Duluth Salvation Army

The Duluth Salvation Army, just recently finished their annual holiday distribution days, but are still asking for donations. Fond Du Luth’s Make it a Point to Give campaign, however aims to support local charity organization in Duluth, with donations to help give back to the community. The Fond Du...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth woman found deceased after going missing earlier Friday

A Duluth woman was found dead after going missing earlier Friday. 71-year-old Diane Poole who suffered from dementia and was outside without shoes or a jacket that day. The Duluth Police Department had originally asked for the public’s help locating Diane. She was last seen at Mesaba and E 9th St.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth East boy’s hockey shuts out Duluth Marshall

The Duluth East boy’s hockey skated into Mars Arena on Thursday in search of a crosstown rivalry win over Duluth Marshall. These two teams haven’t played each other since the 2020-2021 season. East’s Grant Winkler ripped the Greyhound’s first goal of the night and notched another in the...
DULUTH, MN

