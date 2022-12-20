Read full article on original website
Weather Sketch: Elliot
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Simon
WDIO-TV
GMN Birthdays: 12/23/22
The GMN Birthday Club is a great way to wish a Happy Birthday to a family member or friend! Each morning, Monday through Friday, The Good Morning Northland team will give a very special birthday greeting at roughly 6:25 a.m. Wish someone you care about a Happy Birthday, LIVE during...
WDIO-TV
Anonymous couple donates $50K to Duluth Salvation Army
A Christmas miracle indeed for the Duluth Salvation Army. Someone saw that the red kettle campaign was still far behind their goal. So a couple decided to bring a $50,000 check to the organization. This will bring the non-profit so much closer to their goal, and help them fund their...
WDIO-TV
Weatherz School: Wind chill explained
Every winter I hear people say, “Why don’t you just talk about the air temperature?” There is an important difference between air temp and wind chill, so let’s get into it. Our bodies lose heat through convection. However, with little to no wind, a layer of...
WDIO-TV
CHUM Homeless Community Vigil
CHUM held a Homeless Community Vigil on the steps of Duluth City Hall this afternoon. This vigil comes as an effort to remember and honor the lives that have been lost in the homeless community, and also draw attention to the ongoing homelessness crisis. “One of the really important things...
WDIO-TV
Sabrina Ullman: Face-hurting wind chills finally end Sunday
Today will have afternoon highs will in the positive single digits but feel around ten degrees cooler. Winds will be better than the past couple of days at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Lake-effect snow on the South Shore will end by noon. Temperatures will improve this...
WDIO-TV
Fond Du Luth’s charity donation to Duluth Salvation Army
The Duluth Salvation Army, just recently finished their annual holiday distribution days, but are still asking for donations. Fond Du Luth’s Make it a Point to Give campaign, however aims to support local charity organization in Duluth, with donations to help give back to the community. The Fond Du...
WDIO-TV
Sabrina Ullman: Dangerous wind chill with blizzard conditions possible
Frigid temperatures will continue for the next few days, with wind making conditions worse. A gusty northwest wind of 15-20 mph will increase to 25-30 mph after midnight and then to 30-35 mph by midday Friday. Overnight lows will range from 0 in Bayfield to -14 in Bemidji. Wind chills values will be -30 to -35.
WDIO-TV
Snowmobile clubs need help clearing the trails after winter storms
The Itasca Driftskippers love their 72 miles of trails. But the heavy, wet snow that’s come down recently has caused the trees to cover the trails. “We’ve got about 15 miles cleared, the way we want them to be,” Rusty Eichorn shared. He’s the president of the Driftskippers.
WDIO-TV
Duluth woman found deceased after going missing earlier Friday
A Duluth woman was found dead after going missing earlier Friday. 71-year-old Diane Poole who suffered from dementia and was outside without shoes or a jacket that day. The Duluth Police Department had originally asked for the public’s help locating Diane. She was last seen at Mesaba and E 9th St.
WDIO-TV
Duluth East boy’s hockey shuts out Duluth Marshall
The Duluth East boy’s hockey skated into Mars Arena on Thursday in search of a crosstown rivalry win over Duluth Marshall. These two teams haven’t played each other since the 2020-2021 season. East’s Grant Winkler ripped the Greyhound’s first goal of the night and notched another in the...
WDIO-TV
UMD football Gbor nominated for Cliff Harris Small College Defensive P.O.T.Y award
Announced earlier this week University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) football cornerback Dayvia Gbor has been nominated for the Cliff Harris Small College Defensive Player of the year award. The honor and award are set to rcognize the outstanding efforts of a single defensive player amongst Division II, Division III, and...
WDIO-TV
Duluth Marshall girl’s basketball maintaining momentum through blizzard, holiday breaks
The Duluth Marshal girls basketball team is built for those tough moments. Without having any seniors on their roster they’ve gotten off to a 5-0 start. Despite weather cancellations of both games and practices, they are maintaining momentum. “I have horses, so I have a lot of chores I...
