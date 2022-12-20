Read full article on original website
IHSAA votes to add new socioeconomic factor to high school football classifications
The Iowa High School Athletic Association voted to add a socioeconomic factor to football classifications. Pending Iowa Board of Education approval, the new model will go into effect for the 2023/2024 football scheduling cycle. The model is currently used in Minnesota and would reduce 40% of a school's free and...
2 new state troopers to serve 2 northern Missouri counties
LINN AND CHARITON Counties — Two brand-new state troopers are hitting the highways in northeast Missouri soon. Macon-based Troop B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Thursday that Trooper Carter Munch and Trooper Jorden Billings have been assigned to Zone 3, which covers Linn and Chariton counties. The...
Missouri receives first payment in opioid settlement
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The State of Missouri has received two payments of $35 million from the opioid settlement by four of the nation's largest drug companies, according to Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Schmitt says the money will be used to aid victims and fund treatment and abatement programs. The...
Missouri attorney general files lawsuit against propane supplier Gygr Gas
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Thursday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has filed a lawsuit against Missouri propane gas supplier Gygr Gas. The lawsuit alleges that the company abruptly closed in the cold winter months of late 2022, failed to notify its customers that it would stop making the propane deliveries they depended on and failed to refund customer prepayments for propane gas.
