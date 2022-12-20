They chose to pay lower premiums and with it came coverage reductions. The changes to our no-fault laws allow this. They took a calculated risk to save money. Their personal choice came back to bite them. It’s a sad situation but they made the choice to save money for a lower premium with reduced coverage.
I watched the report on his story Tuesday evening and Fox 2 really?Handing him a check for two thousand dollars 🙄 I've seen kids selling chocolate with little to no effort to raise that. It was a kind gesture but you have the platform to allow you to do more. He was an employee how bout the Station do more to help one of their own? I also don't understand why the wife can't be paid by the State as a full-time caregiver?
It's too bad they can't get relief help to come in and take some of the pressure off his wife, as the caregiver. There must be some organization out there that can help. Either that or Charlotte's suggestion. God Bless and good luck. ❤
