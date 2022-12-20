ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

100 Club of the Texas Panhandle looking to raise additional funds

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A local non-profit that provides financial assistance to law enforcement and firefighters in the 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle is facing a shortage. ABC7 News looks at how the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle is banking on the holiday spirit from communities to...
AMARILLO, TX
Texas Parks and Wildlife temporarily shutting down fishing along coast

TEXAS - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is temporarily shutting down fishing along the Texas coast. The department said the freezing temperatures can make the fish vulnerable and fishing under these conditions could cause populations to drop drastically. They estimate that this could be a potential loss that would take years to regain.
TEXAS STATE
Warming centers activated across Texas panhandle amid arctic blast

Due to the extreme cold, warming centers were activated across the state Thursday, including nine in the Texas Panhandle. According to the Texas Division of Emergency Management, five warming centers are available in Amarillo, with one each in Pampa, Dalhart, Tulia and Dimmitt. In Amarillo, these include Faith City Mission,...
AMARILLO, TX
CHIME IN: Winter weather photos

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Winter has arrived in the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles with single-digit temperatures and light snow. Send them to us on our website at abc7amarillo.com/chimein or through the direct uploader below.
TEXAS STATE
Arctic blast brings one of Amarillo's fastest temperature drops on record

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Bitterly cold arctic air rushed into the panhandles and eastern New Mexico overnight. According to the National Weather Service in Amarillo, the temperature dropped from 41-degrees to 11-degrees between 11:53 p.m. Wednesday and 12:53 a.m. Thursday at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport. That 30-degree drop...
AMARILLO, TX
Man wins same lotto jackpot six times at once

One Massachusetts man is a six-time jackpot winner. It all happened at the same time, though. Raymond Roberts bought six tickets using the same numbers. They are combinations of anniversary dates and birthdays, the same numbers he's been using for more than 20 years. They finally paid off. The jackpot...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

