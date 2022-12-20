Read full article on original website
abc7amarillo.com
100 Club of the Texas Panhandle looking to raise additional funds
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A local non-profit that provides financial assistance to law enforcement and firefighters in the 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle is facing a shortage. ABC7 News looks at how the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle is banking on the holiday spirit from communities to...
abc7amarillo.com
Top 10 Baby Names in 2022 according to New Mexico Department of Health
SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVII) — The New Mexico Department of Health’s Bureau of Vital Records and Health Statistics released the list of top 10 baby names in New Mexico in 2022. Girls. Emma. Sophia. Isabella. Mia. Olivia. Camila. Amelia. Luna. Aria. Evelyn. Boys. Liam. Mateo. Noah. Santiago.
abc7amarillo.com
Firefighters get creative to help patient to waiting ambulance in winter storm
SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Firefighters in Oregon had to improvise Friday when an ambulance could not drive up an icy hill to help someone in need of care. According to the union representing the firefighters, an ambulance was unable to get up a hill amid Friday’s ice storm that swept Western Oregon.
abc7amarillo.com
Icy storm causes crashes, knocks out power across Oregon, SW Wash. before holiday weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A massive nationwide winter storm covered Oregon and Washington state in ice and snow Thursday night, as thousands remain without power following strong wind throughout the day. The freezing rain, sleet and snow led to crashes on slick roadways, prompting several major closures across the...
abc7amarillo.com
Texas Parks and Wildlife temporarily shutting down fishing along coast
TEXAS - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is temporarily shutting down fishing along the Texas coast. The department said the freezing temperatures can make the fish vulnerable and fishing under these conditions could cause populations to drop drastically. They estimate that this could be a potential loss that would take years to regain.
abc7amarillo.com
Warming centers activated across Texas panhandle amid arctic blast
Due to the extreme cold, warming centers were activated across the state Thursday, including nine in the Texas Panhandle. According to the Texas Division of Emergency Management, five warming centers are available in Amarillo, with one each in Pampa, Dalhart, Tulia and Dimmitt. In Amarillo, these include Faith City Mission,...
abc7amarillo.com
AAA: Over 8 million drivers projected to be on the road this holiday season
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — On a national scale, 112.7 million Americans are expected to travel from Dec 23 to Jan 2, according to AAA. 8.3 million Texas drivers are expected to hit the roads and drive 50 miles or more from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2. “Even more...
abc7amarillo.com
CHIME IN: Winter weather photos
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Winter has arrived in the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles with single-digit temperatures and light snow. Send them to us on our website at abc7amarillo.com/chimein or through the direct uploader below.
abc7amarillo.com
Arctic blast brings one of Amarillo's fastest temperature drops on record
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Bitterly cold arctic air rushed into the panhandles and eastern New Mexico overnight. According to the National Weather Service in Amarillo, the temperature dropped from 41-degrees to 11-degrees between 11:53 p.m. Wednesday and 12:53 a.m. Thursday at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport. That 30-degree drop...
abc7amarillo.com
Man wins same lotto jackpot six times at once
One Massachusetts man is a six-time jackpot winner. It all happened at the same time, though. Raymond Roberts bought six tickets using the same numbers. They are combinations of anniversary dates and birthdays, the same numbers he's been using for more than 20 years. They finally paid off. The jackpot...
