ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Frigid metro Atlanta temperatures putting pressure on home furnaces

By Berndt Petersen, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2syd4g_0jpMK98R00

David Rosati said in his line of work, it’s known as “no heat.”

“Your furnace is going to be the biggest gas appliance in the house,” Rosati said.

Older units especially, because they’re forced to work harder, are breaking down all over metro Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“It’ll be the coldest Christmas we’ve had in the last 40 years. The good thing about it is it’s going to be short,” R.S. Andrews HVAC supervisor Andrew Navarro said.

But even short is too long if your furnace quits working.

Navarro had 100 service calls on the schedule for the day, and another 150 coming in during the day.

His crews will work around the clock through the end of the cold snap.

Besides fixing what’s broken, they have to make sure the system isn’t leaking any fumes.

“It can be life-threatening,” Navarro said.

Navarro said there are so many calls concerning no heat that his company will prioritize the needs of older residents and families with young children.

“We’re trying to get to the community in need the most over people who have a service call but can be OK for a few days,” Navarro said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2scQne_0jpMK98R00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
11Alive

Black ice left on metro Atlanta roads on Christmas Eve

ATLANTA — Anyone heading out to do some last-minute shopping before the Sunday holiday, be aware of the potential for black ice on the roadways in metro Atlanta. As an arctic blast sweeps through the area, it has caused the roads to ice up, making for potentially dangerous driving conditions.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Inside the gold dome: Channel 2′s Richard Elliot gets an inside look at the Georgia landmark

ATLANTA — There are few things more iconic about the Atlanta skyline than the gold dome of the state capital. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot, who has covered tons of events at the capital in his career, got special permission through the governor’s office to go up into the dome this week to show the intricate ways the builders built that dome more than 130 years ago.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Do not call 911; What to do if your frozen pipes burst

ATLANTA - While the entire nation has been tasked with record low temperatures, blustery winds and winter wonderlands, many metro Atlanta residents woke up to frozen water pipes threatening to burst. Brittany Carter, a resident at MAA Brookwood, told FOX 5 she had to place buckets all over her apartment...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Weather Updates | NY governor calls storm 'life-threatening'

NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul described the snowstorm hitting western New York state as “life-threatening” and “one of the worst in history.”. The heavy snow is part of a huge winter storm that's also creating high winds, frigid temperatures and dangerous wind chills in much of the U.S. The storm has been blamed for at least 12 deaths, including two in a Buffalo suburb after emergency crews couldn't get to their homes when they suffered medical emergencies. It has left about 1.7 million people without power.
COLORADO STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

LIST: Reports of trees down around metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Intense winds are already causing damage Friday morning. Polk County EMA reporting “multiple trees down throughout the county from overnight. No damage other than a few power lines down. No injuries.”. 8:07 a.m. 8:04 a.m. DeKalb Fire: Tree down on a home on...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Winter weather live updates | Travel chaos, bitter cold

NEW YORK — Calling it a “kitchen sink storm,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Friday as wintry weather heads into the state. "It is throwing everything at us but the kitchen sink. We’ve had ice, flooding, snow, freezing temperatures, and everything that Mother Nature could wallop at us this weekend,” Hochul said during a press briefing.
COLORADO STATE
Whiskey Riff

Alabama Teen Who Walked Miles To School & Work Every Day Gifted A Car For Christmas After Buffalo Wild Wings Coworkers Start GoFundMe

Santa doesn’t usually bring new cars for Christmas – probably because they don’t fit in the sleigh. But that’s just what one Alabama teen got this year thanks to the generosity of a stranger. Ian Vinziant, a senior at Gardendale High School just outside of Birmingham, Alabama, walks 1.5 miles to school every day. And then when he leaves school, he also walks 2 miles to his full-time job at Buffalo Wild Wings. At a time when you hear so […] The post Alabama Teen Who Walked Miles To School & Work Every Day Gifted A Car For Christmas After Buffalo Wild Wings Coworkers Start GoFundMe first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
216K+
Followers
149K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy