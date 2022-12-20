Frigid metro Atlanta temperatures putting pressure on home furnaces

David Rosati said in his line of work, it’s known as “no heat.”

“Your furnace is going to be the biggest gas appliance in the house,” Rosati said.

Older units especially, because they’re forced to work harder, are breaking down all over metro Atlanta.

“It’ll be the coldest Christmas we’ve had in the last 40 years. The good thing about it is it’s going to be short,” R.S. Andrews HVAC supervisor Andrew Navarro said.

But even short is too long if your furnace quits working.

Navarro had 100 service calls on the schedule for the day, and another 150 coming in during the day.

His crews will work around the clock through the end of the cold snap.

Besides fixing what’s broken, they have to make sure the system isn’t leaking any fumes.

“It can be life-threatening,” Navarro said.

Navarro said there are so many calls concerning no heat that his company will prioritize the needs of older residents and families with young children.

“We’re trying to get to the community in need the most over people who have a service call but can be OK for a few days,” Navarro said.

