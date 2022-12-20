Read full article on original website
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
A Woman Claims Her Dad is a Serial Killer with 70 VictimsNikThurman, IA
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska-based Arbor Day Foundation encourages Christmas tree recycling
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When the holidays wrap up, organizations encourage you to recycle your Christmas tree. Wasteline Omaha says Christmas trees can be disposed of between Dec. 24 and Jan. 10 in several locations across the city during daylight hours. Recycled trees stay out of landfills and can help...
How to properly dispose of Christmas boxes and wrappings in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Between Thanksgiving and New Years, the city sees a big increase in materials coming into their facilities. But not all of it is going to the proper place. “We see a lot of what we call ‘wish-cycling.’ People that aren’t sure if a material can be...
Recycling Christmas wrapping and boxes in Omaha
Frigid once again Sunday morning with temperatures falling below zero and wind chills as cold as -20°. A south breeze will warm us to around 20° with a few afternoon flurries possible. Frigid once again Sunday morning with temperatures falling below zero and wind chills as cold as...
Omaha shoppers prep for the holidays in bitter temperatures
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Whether you’re ready or not, Christmas is on its way — and not even Mother Nature can stop the clock. That is why people like Molley Mullen braved dangerous temperatures and snowy roads. “Christmas doesn’t change days based on the weather, so we had...
Metro restaurants continue to deliver in frigid conditions
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The original kings of home food delivery, pizza and Chinese food restaurants, aren’t afraid of -30 wind chills. “It’s not that cold. I got a little covering on my hands...”. Delivery driver Luis Rodriguez had already done about 20 deliveries in the first six...
Some displaces Legacy Crossing residents face bills for rent, repairs
Fire at popular Bellevue restaurant shuts down traffic
Frigid once again this morning with wind chills near -20° to start the day. Partly to mostly sunny skies will bring us slow improvement with afternoon highs near 15° in Omaha. Slowly thawing back out after days of bitter cold. Childcare costs increase in Nebraska. Updated: 21 hours...
Legal help offered after Legacy Crossing tenants slapped with high outstanding charges
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Delphine Newsome is one of many Legacy Crossing tenants spending their holiday looking for a new home. “It’s just hard looking for another place to stay,” Newsome said. “I’ve been staying here and there.”. Days after being forced out of her apartment,...
Omaha diaper bank helps parents hit hard by high prices
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tegan Reed raised four children and she knows how expensive diapers are. “About one in three families struggle with diaper need,” Reed said. The cost can quickly decimate a parent’s bank account. “It’s up to 14% of a low-income family’s budget per child for...
Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment
Cold weather updates: Metro Transit ending Omaha-area bus service early
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here are the latest updates on the impacts of Thursday’s extreme cold. Metro Transit had adjusted bus schedules during the extreme cold, following similar schedules for most routes as those operated on Saturdays. But Thursday afternoon, Metro announced it would end all services at 8 p.m. and delay Friday starts to 6:30 a.m.
Keep cold cars going and maybe avoid towing in the Metro
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You’re from the Midwest. You have good tires and know to warm up your car before heading out. But this isn’t your ordinary metro weather. Roger Kreikemeier’s been answering calls to get conked out cars going, or towing them to safety, for 12 years as owner of 3B’s Towing in Omaha. He’s never seen anything quite like this week’s three days of dangerous wind chill.
Carson, Iowa residents asked to conserve water
CARSON, Iowa (WOWT) - People in Carson are being urged to immediately conserve and reduce water consumption until further notice. The Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency says a service main to the water treatment plant has frozen. Carson is roughly 25 miles east of Council Bluffs. Customers will be notified...
Omaha residents working to keep warm, safe
Amid freezing cold, Omaha workers are pressing through
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Omaha men spent their Thursday morning blowing snow and plowing streets after the overnight storm. “You’re just trying to help people out is all it is,” Jason Dueling said. Dueling said the below-freezing temperatures slowed down some of their work. The cold air...
Arrest made in Lincoln homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has arrested a 23-year-old in connection with the homicide that police responded to early Friday morning near South 20th and Washington in Lincoln. Karsen Rezac, 23 was arrested at 9:43 a.m. without incident, according to a release from the Police Department. He...
More flight delays through Omaha as cold weather presses on
Cold Sunday, a few flurries possible
Frigid once again Sunday morning with temperatures falling below zero and wind chills as cold as -20°. A south breeze will warm us to around 20° with a few afternoon flurries possible.
Omaha Everyday: Boys Town
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber as he talks to a former Boys Town Graduate, Jeff Sweezy, and a recent Boys Town Graduate, Tyler Weeda-Carlson! The holidays at Boys Town provide an opportunity to do many things for the kids on campus. Find out more in todays interview or at the Boys Town website.
Carson, Iowa residents asked to conserve water after treatment plant freezes
