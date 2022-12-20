ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, NE

WOWT

Nebraska-based Arbor Day Foundation encourages Christmas tree recycling

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When the holidays wrap up, organizations encourage you to recycle your Christmas tree. Wasteline Omaha says Christmas trees can be disposed of between Dec. 24 and Jan. 10 in several locations across the city during daylight hours. Recycled trees stay out of landfills and can help...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

How to properly dispose of Christmas boxes and wrappings in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Between Thanksgiving and New Years, the city sees a big increase in materials coming into their facilities. But not all of it is going to the proper place. “We see a lot of what we call ‘wish-cycling.’ People that aren’t sure if a material can be...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Recycling Christmas wrapping and boxes in Omaha

Frigid once again Sunday morning with temperatures falling below zero and wind chills as cold as -20°. A south breeze will warm us to around 20° with a few afternoon flurries possible.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha shoppers prep for the holidays in bitter temperatures

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Whether you’re ready or not, Christmas is on its way — and not even Mother Nature can stop the clock. That is why people like Molley Mullen braved dangerous temperatures and snowy roads. “Christmas doesn’t change days based on the weather, so we had...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Metro restaurants continue to deliver in frigid conditions

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The original kings of home food delivery, pizza and Chinese food restaurants, aren’t afraid of -30 wind chills. “It’s not that cold. I got a little covering on my hands...”. Delivery driver Luis Rodriguez had already done about 20 deliveries in the first six...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Some displaces Legacy Crossing residents face bills for rent, repairs

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Fire at popular Bellevue restaurant shuts down traffic

Frigid once again this morning with wind chills near -20° to start the day. Partly to mostly sunny skies will bring us slow improvement with afternoon highs near 15° in Omaha.
BELLEVUE, NE
WOWT

Omaha diaper bank helps parents hit hard by high prices

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tegan Reed raised four children and she knows how expensive diapers are. “About one in three families struggle with diaper need,” Reed said. The cost can quickly decimate a parent’s bank account. “It’s up to 14% of a low-income family’s budget per child for...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Cold weather updates: Metro Transit ending Omaha-area bus service early

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here are the latest updates on the impacts of Thursday’s extreme cold. Metro Transit had adjusted bus schedules during the extreme cold, following similar schedules for most routes as those operated on Saturdays. But Thursday afternoon, Metro announced it would end all services at 8 p.m. and delay Friday starts to 6:30 a.m.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Keep cold cars going and maybe avoid towing in the Metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You’re from the Midwest. You have good tires and know to warm up your car before heading out. But this isn’t your ordinary metro weather. Roger Kreikemeier’s been answering calls to get conked out cars going, or towing them to safety, for 12 years as owner of 3B’s Towing in Omaha. He’s never seen anything quite like this week’s three days of dangerous wind chill.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Carson, Iowa residents asked to conserve water

CARSON, Iowa (WOWT) - People in Carson are being urged to immediately conserve and reduce water consumption until further notice. The Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency says a service main to the water treatment plant has frozen. Carson is roughly 25 miles east of Council Bluffs. Customers will be notified...
CARSON, IA
WOWT

Omaha residents working to keep warm, safe

Nebraska businessman Beau Ballard has been appointed the next state senator to serve District 21. A man is dead after sliding off I-80 near the York exit. Intense cold and windy conditions through the end of the work week. Bitter cold doesn't stop holiday shoppers.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Amid freezing cold, Omaha workers are pressing through

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Omaha men spent their Thursday morning blowing snow and plowing streets after the overnight storm. “You’re just trying to help people out is all it is,” Jason Dueling said. Dueling said the below-freezing temperatures slowed down some of their work. The cold air...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Arrest made in Lincoln homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has arrested a 23-year-old in connection with the homicide that police responded to early Friday morning near South 20th and Washington in Lincoln. Karsen Rezac, 23 was arrested at 9:43 a.m. without incident, according to a release from the Police Department. He...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

More flight delays through Omaha as cold weather presses on

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Cold Sunday, a few flurries possible

Frigid once again Sunday morning with temperatures falling below zero and wind chills as cold as -20°. A south breeze will warm us to around 20° with a few afternoon flurries possible.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: Boys Town

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber as he talks to a former Boys Town Graduate, Jeff Sweezy, and a recent Boys Town Graduate, Tyler Weeda-Carlson! The holidays at Boys Town provide an opportunity to do many things for the kids on campus. Find out more in todays interview or at the Boys Town website.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Carson, Iowa residents asked to conserve water after treatment plant freezes

CARSON, IA

