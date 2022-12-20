ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches Parish, LA

State Police: Case on crash killing 3 Southern band members going to DA

By Allison Bruhl
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPOUD) — The investigation into a crash killing three Southern University band members will be presented to the district attorney in Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana State Police (LSP) say.

After the investigation wraps up and the case is presented to the district attorney, then a decision will be made about if it will go to a grand jury and proceed with charges, a Louisiana State Police Troop E spokesperson said Tuesday.

Three Southern University Human Jukebox band members were hit and killed by a Freightliner while changing a flat tire along I-49 on Tuesday, Dec. 7. The crash victims were identified by State Police as Tyran Williams, 19; Dylan Young, 21; and Broderick Moore, 19, all of Texas. The driver of the Freightliner was identified as Clyde Gray, 62, of Coushatta.

Gray allegedly hit all three young men after drifting onto the interstate’s northbound shoulder, according to LSP.

Southern University faculty, mentors mourn loss of students killed in crash

Williams and Moore were freshmen majoring in music, and Young was a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering.

The Southern University System Foundation created a memorial fund in honor of the three students and to offer support to their families. To make a donation, visit foundation.sus.edu/human-jukebox-memorial-fund .

KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

