Beloved community activist killed in Christmas Eve hit-and-run
Family, friends and community leaders are grieving the loss of a 61-year-old woman who died when she was struck by a car in South Los Angeles on Christmas Eve. The driver fled the scene. Witnesses say Trina Newman was dropping off presents for local children at a community center on...
Orange County firefighters rescue 9 people from hotel elevator
Christmas Eve got off to a rough start for two families after they became trapped inside an elevator in Orange County on Saturday. Fire crews from Orange County Fire Authority responded to an unspecified hotel in Buena Park around 9:45 a.m. where they found nine people from two separate families stuck inside the elevator.
1 dead in collision involving van, big rig on 110 Freeway in South L.A.
One person died in a collision involving a tanker truck and a van on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles Saturday evening. The crash occurred around 7:10 p.m. in southbound lanes at West Gage Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. One person was pronounced dead at the...
Former mayor confirmed dead in plane crash on Santa Monica beach
Former Santa Monica Mayor Rex Minter died when a small plane crashed on the beach just south of the Santa Monica Pier Thursday afternoon, officials confirmed. The crash happened in shallow surf around 3:15 p.m. A witness captured video showing the single-engine Cessna 150 gradually dropping from the sky, hitting...
Los Angeles County COVID-19 rate drops to ‘medium’ level; Orange County now ‘high’
Following several weeks of Los Angeles County having a “high” rate of COVID-19, on Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention downgraded the county’s rate to the “medium” threshold. L.A. County saw growing COVID-19 rates in the waning days of November and the early...
‘Love your neighbor’: Jewish Federation of Los Angeles launches billboard campaign to combat rising antisemitism
Following recent instances of antisemitism in Los Angeles and across the political landscape, the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles has decided to battle hateful messaging head on with a new citywide billboard campaign. The message, organizers said, will not focus on discrediting antisemites or fighting over their claims, rather...
Tribal concerns complicate plans for P-22; Natural History Museum says the cougar will not go on display
The remains of P-22, the famous mountain lion who roamed the Hollywood Hills for more than a decade, have been transported to the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. What happens next, however, is unclear. Museum officials were joined by descendants from several Native American tribes who led a...
Los Angeles Housing Authority purchases Crenshaw apartment complex to secure affordable housing for decades
The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles, aka HACLA, has completed a multi-million dollar purchase of an apartment complex in Crenshaw with a plan of keeping the rentals affordable for decades. The property is the Residences at Woodlake, an apartment community located at 4555 W. Martin Luther King...
Laugh Factory Hollywood prepares for 43rd Annual Free Christmas Dinner and Show
Comedian Paul Rodriguez previews the Laugh Factory Hollywood‘s 43rd annual free Christmas show and dinner. The Dec. 25 event has seatings at noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and offers free toys for kids, plus free flu shots, COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, and health screenings provided by El Proyecto del Barrio.
