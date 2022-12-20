ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousand Oaks, CA

KTLA.com

Beloved community activist killed in Christmas Eve hit-and-run

Family, friends and community leaders are grieving the loss of a 61-year-old woman who died when she was struck by a car in South Los Angeles on Christmas Eve. The driver fled the scene. Witnesses say Trina Newman was dropping off presents for local children at a community center on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Orange County firefighters rescue 9 people from hotel elevator

Christmas Eve got off to a rough start for two families after they became trapped inside an elevator in Orange County on Saturday. Fire crews from Orange County Fire Authority responded to an unspecified hotel in Buena Park around 9:45 a.m. where they found nine people from two separate families stuck inside the elevator.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Former mayor confirmed dead in plane crash on Santa Monica beach

Former Santa Monica Mayor Rex Minter died when a small plane crashed on the beach just south of the Santa Monica Pier Thursday afternoon, officials confirmed. The crash happened in shallow surf around 3:15 p.m. A witness captured video showing the single-engine Cessna 150 gradually dropping from the sky, hitting...
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTLA.com

‘Love your neighbor’: Jewish Federation of Los Angeles launches billboard campaign to combat rising antisemitism

Following recent instances of antisemitism in Los Angeles and across the political landscape, the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles has decided to battle hateful messaging head on with a new citywide billboard campaign. The message, organizers said, will not focus on discrediting antisemites or fighting over their claims, rather...
LOS ANGELES, CA

