Beaumont, TX

12NewsNow

Nederland issues water system update

NEDERLAND, Texas — The city of Nederland has issued a water system update. Due to the waterline dripping, water leaks and a home fire response on Friday, the water system hasn’t made much progress raising the water levels. The city is urging residents to conserve as much water...
NEDERLAND, TX
12newsnow.com

Southeast Texas homeowners experience busted pipes and no running water

BEAUMONT, Texas — The morning after the arctic blast blew into Southeast Texas, the Beaumont Water Department was inundated with over 300 calls from residents. Homeowners woke up to no running water, due to busted pipes. One Beaumont resident Arthur Bobenoaux tells 12News that he found two busted pipes...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Fire destroys Bridge City home Friday morning

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A family of four is displaced just before the holidays, after their home went up in a blaze Friday morning. No one was injured in the fire that happened in the 900 block of Suncrest Drive, according to Bridge City Fire Marshal Elgin Browning. The...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
kjas.com

Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid

Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Woodville man possibly experienced medical emergency leading to crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Woodville man possibly experienced a sudden medical emergency which resulted in his vehicle leaving a highway and crashing into trees on Thursday morning. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark says at about 9:30, 67-year-old Mitchell Parker was driving a 2020 Dodge SUV eastbound on...
WOODVILLE, TX
12NewsNow

ASAP delivery company donates to Southeast Texas Food Bank

BEAUMONT, Texas — People in Beaumont received some extra help feeding their families this holiday season. ASAP, a delivery company that operates locally, made a special holiday delivery Tuesday morning to the Southeast Texas Food Bank. The company had been collecting food donations throughout the month from restaurants and...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont local news

