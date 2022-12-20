ANDALUSIA, Ill. (KWQC) - The waiting is over for winter sports enthusiasts in the Quad Cities. Snowstar announced it will open for the 2023 winter season on Tuesday, Dec. 27. There are many improvements to the park. The owners recently purchased new, top-of-the-line snowmakers to make up for any shortcomings from Mother Nature. Other improvements include new rental ski and snowboard boots; SNAPD camera installation so guests can capture moments on the lifts, trails, tube hill and terrain park; along with updated sound and lighting systems at the tube hill.

