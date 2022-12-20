Read full article on original website
KWQC
Public Library Hours Update with weather and holiday
The Davenport Public Library will be closed today and the Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center in Muscatine will operate on reduced hours, closing at 2 p.m. today. Both libraries will reopen on Tuesday, December 27. Davenport Public Library will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27 for normal business hours.
KWQC
Cold temperatures impact QCA churches
CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) - The cold temperatures are also impacting local churches as Christmas approaches. Several churches across the QCA have decided to cancel or postpone their scheduled Christmas services and events. Leaders at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church said they’re opting to hold off on its Christmas Eve service,...
KWQC
Winter weather not stopping small businesses
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Winter weather puts a halt to many aspects of our life, but these small businesses are staying open in case of last-minute customers. Yesterday’s winter weather created many problems for local business owners trying to cash in on the holiday rush, but today many are reopening to catch any last minute customers before the holidays.
KWQC
Crews respond to a Davenport fire Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - No injuries were reported Saturday after a structure fire in Davenport, according to a press release. Officials say Davenport Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 5500 block of N. Marquette St at 12:42 p.m., with five fire apparatus, one incident command vehicle, and a total of 16 personnel.
KWQC
13 Augustana students benefit fom anonymous gift
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - An anonymous donor gave $50,000 in December to take care of the outstanding tuition balances for 13 Augustana College juniors and seniors. According to the college, the gift, awarded to both domestic and international students, allowed the students to register for the spring semester. President...
KWQC
Food delivery drivers navigate ‘pretty hazardous’ roads
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With more people staying in because of the weather, Order2Eat, a QCA food delivery service, is seeing a higher volume of orders. Staff said that’s putting more pressure on drivers who are already in a difficult position. “The roads worry me a lot,” said Matthew...
KWQC
City of Rock Island awarded $300,000 from the Illinois Housing Development Authority
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Housing Development Authority has awarded the City of Rock Island $300,000 for its selection to participate in the Home Repair and Accessibility Program. The program assists low-income homeowners with health, safety and energy-efficiency home repairs and accessibility improvements. “Receiving this important grant from...
KWQC
Curbside pick-up, what some businesses are doing to keep their employees safe
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - TV6 received a viewer question about how local stores that offer curbside pick-up are keeping their employees safe when the temperatures plummet. TV6 reached out to Walmart, Target and Hy-Vee to learn more about their policies. Tina Potthoff, Senior Vice President of Communications at Hy-Vee said...
KWQC
Fire destroys Muscatine home Friday morning
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine man escaped injury following a three-alarm fire Friday morning that destroyed his home. Around 7:46 a.m., the Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a fire in the rear of a single-family home in the 100 block of West 9th Street. Fire...
KWQC
US 104.9 Country Music of 2023
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - If you’re still shopping for that perfect Christmas gift, consider the gift of music. Jake Truemper, host of of county music station US 104.9, joins Morgan on QCT at 11. Website: https://us1049quadcities.com/
KWQC
Real Estate Update - December 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Justin Landwehr, Real Estate Agent and Broker with Navigate Realty, joins Morgan for the monthly Real Estate Update on QCT at 11. Website: https://www.navigateqc.com/team/justin-landwehr/. Questions? Email Morgan: morgan.ottier@kwqc.com.
KWQC
Black Hawk College set to begin $40.8 million renovation project at QC Campus
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Black Hawk College is set to begin a $40.8 million renovation project this month at its Quad-Cities Campus in Moline. As part of the college’s Facilities Master Plan, Building 3 is set to have a major renovation, including science and health career labs, athletics and fitness spaces, classrooms, faculty offices and the BHC Police Department, according to a media release.
KWQC
How to make more healthful holiday recipes
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The holiday celebrations are underway and with so many goodies and treats, you may be looking for ways to celebrate while eating right. Teresa Pangan, Prevention and Wellness Strategist with UnityPoint Health offered some tips to lighten holiday food staples while maintaining lots of flavor. Among her suggestions:
KWQC
Bettendorf High School & Assumption High School
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. Organist Chris Nelson & Kewanee Junior and Senior High choir. Wilson Middle & North Scott Junior High. Updated: 2 hours ago. Wilson Middle & North...
KWQC
Winter weather ride along with LeClaire Police
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Winter weather causes delays on roadways, and for many who have to travel it can be pretty dangerous. Ahead of the holiday travel, LeClaire Police are showing people what it’s like to drive during winter weather, and how treacherous road conditions can be. Many back...
KWQC
One dead, another injured after apartment fire in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person has died and another is in critical condition after an apartment fire in Davenport on Friday. According to the Davenport Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1600 block of W. 42 Street around 2 p.m. Friday. The complex had...
KWQC
Man reported missing in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ill. (KWQC) - Princeton Police and Illinois State Police have reported a man missing, according to a press release. John Atkinson is a 92-year-old caucasian male, about 175 pounds, and police say he has a condition that puts him in danger. Officials say Atkinson was last seen at 6...
KWQC
Fatal fire in Geneseo overnight
GENESEO, Illinois (KWQC) - A woman died in an overnight house fire in Geneseo. Police say they were called to the 500 block of North Meadow Street in Geneseo just before midnight on Friday for a report of a fire. When officers arrives, flames were coming from the house. Two...
KWQC
Snowstar sports park announces opening day
ANDALUSIA, Ill. (KWQC) - The waiting is over for winter sports enthusiasts in the Quad Cities. Snowstar announced it will open for the 2023 winter season on Tuesday, Dec. 27. There are many improvements to the park. The owners recently purchased new, top-of-the-line snowmakers to make up for any shortcomings from Mother Nature. Other improvements include new rental ski and snowboard boots; SNAPD camera installation so guests can capture moments on the lifts, trails, tube hill and terrain park; along with updated sound and lighting systems at the tube hill.
KWQC
Emergency crews respond to crash Thursday on I-74 in Moline
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Emergency crews responded to a crash Thursday afternoon on I-74 north near the 7th Avenue exit. This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.
