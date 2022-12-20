ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 3

Related
SFGate

California university apologizes for prisoner experiments

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent California medical school has apologized for conducting dozens of unethical medical experiments on at least 2,600 incarcerated men in the 1960s and 1970s, including putting pesticides and herbicides on the men's skin and injecting it into their veins. Two dermatologists at the University...
VACAVILLE, CA
SFGate

The Daily 12-22-22 I barely survived San Francisco’s $95 soup

Chef Viet Nguyen has created a buzz for his restaurants with this extremely Instagramable bowl of pho known as "the Phozilla." Food influencers flock to Nguyen's Gao Viet Kitchen & Bar in San Mateo to get a look and taste of the purportedly 5-pound bowl of broth, mostly because it has a whole lobster and a gigantic beef rib the size of a small laptop sticking out of it. SFGATE’s Nico Madrigal-Yankowski visited the newly opened San Francisco outpost to take down the city's largest and most expensive bowl of soup... alone. "When I ordered the Phozilla for myself, our server immediately did a double take." Here's what happened.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

The ‘Tripledemic’ is Here—But Which Virus is the Worst in NorCal?

Winter flu season is back with a vengeance this year, except this time, it’s not just one disease causing a surge in illnesses and hospitalizations—it’s three. Dubbed a “tripledemic” by public health officials, San Francisco and cities across the country are getting hit by a triple-whammy of respiratory illnesses: common influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and Covid.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Mini-quakes strike San Leandro under major freeway

The East Bay had a rougher wake up than usual, as a small earthquake struck San Leandro at 8:37 a.m. this morning. According to the United States Geologic Survey, the quake was a 3.1 on the Richter scale and its epicenter was about 4 miles beneath the surface, right underneath highway 580 in San Leandro. Sources reported that shaking was minor, and localized to the East Bay hills and some parts of Oakland. ...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy