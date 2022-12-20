Read full article on original website
The 3 most expensive San Francisco homes that didn't sell in 2022
2022 has been a tough year for luxury homes on the public market.
UCSF apologizes for prisoner experiments where doctors injected pesticides into inmates' veins
The unethical medical experiments in the 1960s and 1970s included putting pesticides and herbicides on prisoners' skin and injecting it into their veins.
California university apologizes for prisoner experiments
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent California medical school has apologized for conducting dozens of unethical medical experiments on at least 2,600 incarcerated men in the 1960s and 1970s, including putting pesticides and herbicides on the men's skin and injecting it into their veins. Two dermatologists at the University...
Could Northern California earthquakes lead to next ‘big one?’ Here’s what experts say
They’re a good reminder “that we should be prepared for the next big earthquake.”
San Francisco Bay lighthouse seeks innkeeper 'couple' for 2-year job
For a knowledgeable, introverted duo, it's a pretty sweet gig.
The Daily 12-22-22 I barely survived San Francisco’s $95 soup
Chef Viet Nguyen has created a buzz for his restaurants with this extremely Instagramable bowl of pho known as "the Phozilla." Food influencers flock to Nguyen's Gao Viet Kitchen & Bar in San Mateo to get a look and taste of the purportedly 5-pound bowl of broth, mostly because it has a whole lobster and a gigantic beef rib the size of a small laptop sticking out of it. SFGATE’s Nico Madrigal-Yankowski visited the newly opened San Francisco outpost to take down the city's largest and most expensive bowl of soup... alone. "When I ordered the Phozilla for myself, our server immediately did a double take." Here's what happened.
Sam Bankman-Fried banished to parents' Bay Area home after $250M bond
It's not the Bahamas, but SBF could certainly do worse.
San Francisco landlord pays tenants $475K to leave apartment
Normally when a landlord sends you a notice about money, you brace yourself for a huge rent increase. But that’s not the case for some San Francisco tenants. These folks are receiving cold hard cash from their landlords as an incentive to voluntarily move out of their apartments.
The ‘Tripledemic’ is Here—But Which Virus is the Worst in NorCal?
Winter flu season is back with a vengeance this year, except this time, it’s not just one disease causing a surge in illnesses and hospitalizations—it’s three. Dubbed a “tripledemic” by public health officials, San Francisco and cities across the country are getting hit by a triple-whammy of respiratory illnesses: common influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and Covid.
LA's knockoff McDonald's Mr. Charlie’s opens first San Francisco location
If Lizzo likes it, it must be good.
I barely survived the $95 soup at San Francisco’s Gao Viet Kitchen & Bar
Do you think you can take down a $95 bowl of soup?
Report: Woman at Bay Area university library had replica gun
A San Jose State University library was evacuated on Wednesday, officials said.
Mini-quakes strike San Leandro under major freeway
The East Bay had a rougher wake up than usual, as a small earthquake struck San Leandro at 8:37 a.m. this morning. According to the United States Geologic Survey, the quake was a 3.1 on the Richter scale and its epicenter was about 4 miles beneath the surface, right underneath highway 580 in San Leandro. Sources reported that shaking was minor, and localized to the East Bay hills and some parts of Oakland. ...
Finding love in the Bay Area is hard. An Oakland bar has a retro solution.
"I'm a sucker for romance and anything remotely sentimental."
The best San Francisco concerts of 2022
From the brightest pop star of our generation to a Beatle brought back from the dead.
Scammers drain Middle Class Tax Refund debit cards without security chips
"California gave them a tremendous amount of money so they could issue those cards and then they failed to secure it," said one fraud victim, who found his card drained of its funds.
The San Francisco story behind the ‘Charlie Brown Christmas’ album
The animators originally thought that the score would doom the movie.
Bay Area pickling business set to move into former Cowgirl Creamery space
The new business is slated to open next spring.
Hundreds of bags go missing at Oakland International without explanation
Around one hundred passengers at Oakland International Airport were left without any luggage or answers about where their bags went Tuesday night.
