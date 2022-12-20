ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana lawmaker wants to kill state income tax in 2023 session

By Shannon Heckt
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t9lH4_0jpMJVBj00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Should Louisiana do away with the income tax? That question has been swirling around lawmakers for years, but one legislator has an idea of how to make the change.

State Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, is looking for ways for Louisiana to attract jobs and keep people from moving away. One way, he believes, is to do away with the income tax.

Train crashes into 18-wheeler in Port Barre

“I think you really have to have a real conversation with the legislators, with the public, if you want to do better, if you want Louisiana to change we have to change it,” Rep. Nelson said. “There are good and bad things that come from that.”

Louisiana’s income tax brought in $4.4 billion in FY22, while the corporate income tax brought in about $672-million. The state is ranked 16th-lowest for income tax collections in terms of state and local government revenues as a percentage of personal income. Without it, Louisiana would be the second lowest.

There has been talk in years past of doing away with the income tax, but it hasn’t come to fruition. Economists also are cautious for the coming fiscal years as how much the economy will slow down is unsure. Lawmakers also will have to find how to fill an $800-million gap in the budget in 2025, when the half cent sales tax rolls off and part of the vehicle tax is moved to a construction sub fund. The governor said he does not expect legislators to fill that gap in the 2023 session, but Nelson is hopeful his plan could set the state on a new path.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

“What’s the second part of that? How are you going to replace the revenue?” said Gov. John Bel Edwards at his end-of-year news conference when asked about getting rid of the state income tax.

Nelson’s idea would broaden property taxes, alter the homestead exemption, revisit tax credits and exemptions, and make changes in the state sales taxes. Louisiana has the 46th-lowest property taxes in the country, which Nelson said is what sets Louisiana apart from the states in the region.

“My concept is really you’re going to package those changes with eliminating income tax and some of these other non-competitive taxes,” Nelson said. “When you put that together it’s something where people will win. It’s not ‘hey trust me when we get rid of these tax breaks that I am going to be looking for you after that.’”

Nelson has been leading a study group at the capitol for months to learn about the state’s tax structure. He said most lawmakers are open to changes, but the difficulty is settling how to fill the financial gaps. He plans to file legislation on this issue in the new year.

Nelson said he still plans to run for governor in 2023 and will have more information about his campaign in January.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 6

Related
WDSU

Louisiana governor announces new head of Louisiana's DCFS

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards appointed a new head of Louisiana’s Department of Children and Family Services, an agency that has fallen under immense scrutiny this year following the deaths of multiple children despite warnings reported to the department. Terri Ricks, who has been serving...
LOUISIANA STATE
bizmagsb.com

SBA Administrator, Louisiana Governor Announce New HUBZones to Expand Federal Contracting Opportunities

WASHINGTON – Today, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America’s 33.2 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, the state’s 56th governor, announced the expansion of HUBZone across Louisiana, a program that provides small businesses in low-income communities that hire low-income residents with opportunities to compete in the federal marketplace. The announcement grants Governor Edward’s 2022 petition to add twenty-five HUBZone Governor Designated Covered Areas in Louisiana, expanding access and eligibility to SBA’s HUBZone Program to the small businesses in these areas.
LOUISIANA STATE
natchitochesparishjournal.com

UPDATE: Providing Prescription Services to State Employees

There has been an injunction filed in State Court to prevent the Louisiana’s Office of Group Benefits from entering into a $2 billion pharmacy contract with CVS Caremark. The Journal reached out to two local pharmacies, but the calls were not returned. KALB TV reported, “A temporary 10-day restraining...
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

Louisiana Ticket Wins $10,000 – Mega Millions

A ticket for the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions that was sold in Louisiana has been revealed as a major prize winner in the games December 23rd drawing. Interest from lottery players in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, New Orleans, and Shreveport has been on the increase over the past several weeks as the game's jackpot has grown beyond half of a billion dollars.
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

Louisiana Secretary of State: TikTok is a threat to our citizens’ personal data

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Earlier this week, Louisiana lawmakers banned the popular social media platform, TikTok from state department-issued phones. As of Wednesday, December 21, two key state officials announced their pursuit of additional legislation that would further restrict usage of the short-form video hosting service. A Wednesday afternoon news release from the office […]
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

Cost of living adjustments mean benefit cuts for many Louisiana SNAP recipients

(The Center Square) — More than a third of Louisiana households in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program will face benefit cuts next year as a result of cost of living adjustments to federal programs. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services recently announced 145,330 SNAP households, or about 34% of Louisianans receiving the food stamps, will face an average reduction of approximately $47.15 in monthly benefits beginning in January. ...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Entergy reports 4,800 Louisiana outages on Friday afternoon

Lights flickered across the state on Friday as a brutal arctic blast swept across the state, with Entergy reporting about 4,800 of its Louisiana customers dark as of mid-afternoon. Some of the blackouts appeared to short-lived, and the overall number gradually decreased throughout the day. About 1,300 customers in River...
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana could pay lawyers up to $415,000 to defend putting incarcerated youth at Angola

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration has agreed to pay private attorneys hundreds of thousands of dollars to defend his plan to house incarcerated youth at one of the country’s largest maximum-security prisons for adults.  The Office of Juvenile Justice initially hired Butler Snow LLP in 2020 for $500,000 to represent the agency in lawsuits over […] The post Louisiana could pay lawyers up to $415,000 to defend putting incarcerated youth at Angola appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy