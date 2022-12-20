Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
Christmas Eve fire destroys home in Bryan Co.
BRYAN CO., Ga. (WTOC) - An early morning fire destroyed a home in Bryan County Saturday morning. According to Bryan County Fire Chief, Freddy Howell, a neighbor on the 300 block of Bluff Road in the Keller section reported a fire at a home in the area around 7 a.m.
WJCL
Investigation underway after 25-year-old inmate dies in Effingham County Jail
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. A death investigation is underway after an inmate died Thursday at the Effingham County Jail. According to the Effingham County Sheriff's Office, Nathaniel Rought, 25, died at the jail around 9:45 a.m. Thursday. Wind Chill Advisory: Cold blast to send...
Camden County man found alive and well after going missing on hunting trip
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A man who went missing in Camden County during a hunting trip Sunday was successfully found Tuesday morning, the Camden County Sheriff's Office said. With temperatures dropping into the 30s overnight, officials involved in the search were concerned about finding the gentleman quickly. He was found alive and well. The Camden County Sheriff's Office says that resources were exhausted during the search, which also involved Georgia Department of Natural Resources, McIntosh Fire/Rescue and the McIntosh Sheriff's Office.
Chatham County police searching for runaway teen
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department(CCPD) is searching for a runaway teen. Police say 17-year-old Christopher Smith left home sometime Wednesday night. Smith was last wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and black pants. He is 5’9”, 145 pounds, has hazel-greenish eyes, long brown hair pulled back into a ponytail, and both […]
75-year-old Bryan Co. man rescues wife from home engulfed in flames
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — An elderly man is being hailed as a hero after springing into action and saving his wife from a destructive home fire. The only thing fiercer than the flames that burned Jody Price’s home to the ground is the love he has for his wife. It’s been 55 years since […]
Richmond Hill Police searching for missing woman
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — The Richmond Hill Police Department is searching for a missing 33-year-old woman last seen leaving her Live Oak subdivision. According to police, Tiffany Perry has not been seen since she left her residence in the Live Oak subdivision on Dec. 16. She is described as being 5’5″ tall and weighs […]
wtoc.com
Savannah mayor responds to DA’s criticism of police investigations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A WTOC investigation found there have been more plea deals this year than the past five years combined. Most of those deals included reduced charges and lighter sentences, including probation in several cases. In a previous WTOC report, Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones criticized...
Man charged in Kingsland crash that killed father of 5
KINGSLAND, Ga. — A semi-truck driver has been arrested after The Kingsland Police Department says he ran a red light, resulting in the death of a man in another vehicle. That man who died, 47-year-old Edgar Mazariego of Nanuet NY, was a father of five, according to a GoFundMe organized by the family.
wtoc.com
Shoplifting incidents on the rise in Chatham County, police say
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Holiday shopping is ramping up with Christmas just a few days away. And in some parts of the area, shoplifting incidents are on the rise. The numbers from different police departments across the county vary but for the Chatham County Police Department in particular, shoplifting incidents have spiked by over 50 percent from what they saw this time last year.
wtoc.com
Savannah police officers deliver toys to families
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today, Savannah police officers doubled as Santa’s helpers as they toured Savannah in trolleys filled with toys. Many of those toys were donated by you when you dropped them off right here at WTOC. CPL. Barry Lewis with SPD says they are just happy to...
wtoc.com
One person injured following shooting on Wilder Drive
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting on Wilder Drive. A man was shot and is expected to survive, according to officials. Police say this was a result of a domestic-related dispute.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Police Chase from Pierce to Ware
A driver speeding from Pierce County into Ware County was arrested Sunday after the pursuing Georgia State Patrol trooper performed a PIT maneuver and forced the vehicle to stop on U.S. 1 at the Alma Highway. Malachi Tyrone Jenkins, 44, was taken into custody and charged with numerous traffic violations...
WJCL
Police: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Savannah are investigating a domestic dispute that resulted in a shooting. According to a statement from SPD on Wednesday, officers responded to Wilder Drive and found an adult male suffering from what was said to be non life-threatening injuries.
WJCL
Missing in Savannah: Police searching for 16-year-old boy who vanished
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police in Savannah need your help finding a missing teenage boy. Luis Ortega, 16, was last seen Sunday at 11:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of Florida Avenue. Luis is described as 125 pounds, 5 feet 5 inches with black hair and brown eyes. He was...
WATCH: Humpback whale spotted in St. Catherines Sound
ST. CATHERINES SOUND, Ga. (WSAV) — Captured in an incredible video, a rare humpback whale sighting occurred off Georgia’s coast. The majestic humpback was spotted in St. Catherines Sound, just south of Savannah, when WSAV viewers Joel and Stephanie Osteen were out in the inlet spreading the ashes of a loved one with family. Stephanie […]
Who killed Desaray? Reward increased to find Georgia 15-year-old’s killer
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Seven months after the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Georgia teen, the Savannah Police Department announced their plan to increase efforts to track down the person who killed her. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Detectives have been working tirelessly to go...
wtoc.com
Prepping pipes for cold weather
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The temperatures are only going to get colder as we head into the holiday weekend and we want to make sure you’re prepared. Pam Flasch, from the Beautfort Jasper Water and Sewer Authority, joined Afternoon Break to share some tips.
Nassau woman urges drivers to avoid bedazzling steering wheel
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — An expression of creativity on a Nassau County woman’s steering wheel could have turned deadly. “I just thought it was cute,” Logan Brown said about her bedazzled steering wheel emblem. But after she got in a crash A1A outside of Yulee, cute turned to scary. “I was like, ‘man that hurts really bad right there. I just thought it was a broken bone.”
wtoc.com
Old Savannah City Mission experiencing high turnout due to below freezing temperatures
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The temperatures are staying below freezing this Christmas Eve and several area shelters are opening their doors to help those that need it. Jermaine Ray, who’s the program director here at Old Savannah City Mission says that usually, on a cold day they’d see roughly 60 people but this Christmas Eve, they had 85 people needing to get out of the cold.
SPD seeks to ID storage unit burglary suspects
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police Department (SPD) detectives are seeking to identify two suspects who are accused of breaking into at least seven storage sheds. Police say the subjects were seen on surveillance footage picking open the locks on the sheds and stealing the contents at Midgard Self Storage on Beaumont Drive on Dec. […]
Comments / 0