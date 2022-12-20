Read full article on original website
Eagles Cowboys Football
Prescott, Cowboys win 40-34, make Eagles wait on top seed. Dak Prescott threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns, Brett Maher kicked the go-ahead field goal late and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Philadelphia Eagles 40-34. Gardner Minshew threw two scoring passes and had a TD run filling in for the injured Jalen Hurts, but his second interception set up Maher’s go-ahead kick. Minshew had Philadelphia 19 yards from a potential winning touchdown in the final seconds, but his desperation pass into the end zone on fourth-and-10 wasn’t anywhere near a receiver. The NFL-leading Eagles had two turnovers in the final five minutes and missed a chance to clinch the NFC’s top seed.
NFL Week 16 preview: Pittsburgh Steelers to honor Franco Harris on bittersweet day for franchise
When the Pittsburgh Steelers host the LA Raiders on Sunday, it will be one of those rare moments in sport where the result won't really matter. Instead, thoughts will be with Steelers legend Franco Harris who died earlier this week at the age of 72. Harris' death came just days...
Prescott, Cowboys win 40-34, make Eagles wait on top seed
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott stepped to the podium after helping Dallas rally past the Philadelphia Eagles and immediately addressed the first reason the Cowboys needed a comeback. “Let's start with the interception,” the star quarterback said before a reporter could even ask a question. Prescott finished...
Saints overcome deficit, bitter cold to beat Browns 17-10
CLEVELAND (AP) — Without a roof over their heads, the Saints went outside and handled the frightful weather — and the Browns. They're still in the playoff mix. Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill each had touchdown runs and New Orleans left its comfortable dome and withstood Cleveland's arctic-like conditions in a 17-10 win Saturday over the Browns, who were officially eliminated from the playoffs.
NFL review of DeVante Parker's head injury finds no protocol violations
A review into New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker's head injury found no violations of the National Football League's concussion protocol, the NFL and NFL Players Association announced Friday in a joint statement. In the first quarter of the Patriots' game against the Arizona Cardinals on December 12, Parker...
Watch the emotional moment NFL player finds out he's in the Pro Bowl
After going undrafted in 2018, Washington Commanders special teams player, Jeremy Reaves, was selected for the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl. Watch his emotional reaction.
In interview hours before his death, Franco Harris says 'Immaculate Reception' play 'blows my mind'
Fifty years after the "Immaculate Reception" and just hours before his death, Franco Harris said it "blows my mind" how he pulled off arguably the most memorable play in NFL history. In a live interview Tuesday on "Mad Dog Unleashed" on SiriusXM radio, Harris recalled December 23, 1972, when he...
Illinois star RB Chase Brown declares for NFL draft
Illinois star running back Chase Brown announced Friday that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Brown also won't play in the squad's ReliaQuest Bowl against Mississippi State on Jan. 2. Brown was one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award, which goes to the nation's top running...
