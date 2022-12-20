ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

KTBS

Eagles Cowboys Football

Prescott, Cowboys win 40-34, make Eagles wait on top seed. Dak Prescott threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns, Brett Maher kicked the go-ahead field goal late and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Philadelphia Eagles 40-34. Gardner Minshew threw two scoring passes and had a TD run filling in for the injured Jalen Hurts, but his second interception set up Maher’s go-ahead kick. Minshew had Philadelphia 19 yards from a potential winning touchdown in the final seconds, but his desperation pass into the end zone on fourth-and-10 wasn’t anywhere near a receiver. The NFL-leading Eagles had two turnovers in the final five minutes and missed a chance to clinch the NFC’s top seed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KTBS

Prescott, Cowboys win 40-34, make Eagles wait on top seed

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott stepped to the podium after helping Dallas rally past the Philadelphia Eagles and immediately addressed the first reason the Cowboys needed a comeback. “Let's start with the interception,” the star quarterback said before a reporter could even ask a question. Prescott finished...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KTBS

Saints overcome deficit, bitter cold to beat Browns 17-10

CLEVELAND (AP) — Without a roof over their heads, the Saints went outside and handled the frightful weather — and the Browns. They're still in the playoff mix. Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill each had touchdown runs and New Orleans left its comfortable dome and withstood Cleveland's arctic-like conditions in a 17-10 win Saturday over the Browns, who were officially eliminated from the playoffs.
CLEVELAND, OH
KTBS

NFL review of DeVante Parker's head injury finds no protocol violations

A review into New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker's head injury found no violations of the National Football League's concussion protocol, the NFL and NFL Players Association announced Friday in a joint statement. In the first quarter of the Patriots' game against the Arizona Cardinals on December 12, Parker...
KTBS

Illinois star RB Chase Brown declares for NFL draft

Illinois star running back Chase Brown announced Friday that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Brown also won't play in the squad's ReliaQuest Bowl against Mississippi State on Jan. 2. Brown was one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award, which goes to the nation's top running...
ILLINOIS STATE

