A Hopkinsville man has been indicted by a Logan County grand jury for the August 13 fatal shooting of a Fort Campbell soldier at a party near Olmstead. The original arrest warrant taken out by Kentucky State Police against 21-year old Jaquavon Poindexter of Hopkinsville alleges he was in a car with 25-year old Laotis Buckley of Hopkinsville and a minor at the party when he allegedly fired one shot from a gun and killed 20-year old Joshua Burks, who was a Fort Campbell soldier.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO