BYU Recruiting: Three Things to Watch For During the Early Signing Period

Tomorrow is the first day of the early signing period. Like most years, BYU will sign the majority of its 2023 class during the early signing period. Here are three things that BYU fans should watch for tomorrow during the early signing period.

1. Uncommitted BYU Targets

As of this writing, a few BYU targets have not officially made their college decisions. A few names to watch are Timpview DL Moteaki Mounga and Snow College OL Isaiah Jatta. BYU has also been recruiting four-star tight end Walker Lyons, but Lyons is expected to wait and sign during the traditional signing period. Both Jatta and Mounga officially visited BYU over the last month.

Mounga holds competing offers from Utah State, UNLV, New Mexico State, and SUU. Jatta has received over a dozen offers from the likes of Auburn, Colorado, Cal, Syracuse, and more. Jatta recently took official visits to Colorado and Auburn.

Speaking of Snow College, BYU offered three Snow College defensive lineman on Monday: David Latu, Stone Mulitalo, and John Taumoepeau. Those are names to monitor on Wednesday.

Lastly, BYU has pursued Timpview running back Micah Beckstead as a PWO. Beckstead holds a few scholarship offers from smaller schools like Weber State. If Beckstead does not sign an NLI with one of those schools, it could be a sign that he is headed to Provo. Preferred walk-ons do not sign national letters of intent.

2. Flip Watch

BYU has been pursuing four-star running back LJ Martin, a Stanford commit, ever since former Stanford head coach Dave Shaw stepped down. Martin was on BYU's campus for an official visit a few weeks ago. It's rare for BYU to flip a commitment on signing day, but the Cougars made a push and got him on a visit. He is a name to at least monitor as the day goes on.

3. Transfer Watch

Players in the transfer portal don't have to decide where they will transfer by signing day, so high school and JUCO recruits will be the primary focus on Wednesday. In the past, however, BYU has announced some transfers that commit prior to signing day. Last year, for example, BYU announced Oregon transfer Kingsley Suamataia on signing day.

BYU recently received a commitment from UNLV transfer running back Aidan Robbins. He is a name to watch for tomorrow if BYU announces him. The Cougars have also been pursuing other transfers like running back Daniyel Ngata, defensive back Armani Chatman, quarterback Kedon Slovis, and edge Isaiah Bagnah among others. Signing day could be an opportunity for a few transfers to commit to their next schools.

Stay tuned for live signing day updates on Wednesday.

