ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

BYU Recruiting: Three Things to Watch For During the Early Signing Period

By Casey Lundquist
CougsDaily
CougsDaily
 4 days ago

Tomorrow is the first day of the early signing period. Like most years, BYU will sign the majority of its 2023 class during the early signing period. Here are three things that BYU fans should watch for tomorrow during the early signing period.

1. Uncommitted BYU Targets

As of this writing, a few BYU targets have not officially made their college decisions. A few names to watch are Timpview DL Moteaki Mounga and Snow College OL Isaiah Jatta. BYU has also been recruiting four-star tight end Walker Lyons, but Lyons is expected to wait and sign during the traditional signing period. Both Jatta and Mounga officially visited BYU over the last month.

Mounga holds competing offers from Utah State, UNLV, New Mexico State, and SUU. Jatta has received over a dozen offers from the likes of Auburn, Colorado, Cal, Syracuse, and more. Jatta recently took official visits to Colorado and Auburn.

Speaking of Snow College, BYU offered three Snow College defensive lineman on Monday: David Latu, Stone Mulitalo, and John Taumoepeau. Those are names to monitor on Wednesday.

Lastly, BYU has pursued Timpview running back Micah Beckstead as a PWO. Beckstead holds a few scholarship offers from smaller schools like Weber State. If Beckstead does not sign an NLI with one of those schools, it could be a sign that he is headed to Provo. Preferred walk-ons do not sign national letters of intent.

2. Flip Watch

BYU has been pursuing four-star running back LJ Martin, a Stanford commit, ever since former Stanford head coach Dave Shaw stepped down. Martin was on BYU's campus for an official visit a few weeks ago. It's rare for BYU to flip a commitment on signing day, but the Cougars made a push and got him on a visit. He is a name to at least monitor as the day goes on.

3. Transfer Watch

Players in the transfer portal don't have to decide where they will transfer by signing day, so high school and JUCO recruits will be the primary focus on Wednesday. In the past, however, BYU has announced some transfers that commit prior to signing day. Last year, for example, BYU announced Oregon transfer Kingsley Suamataia on signing day.

BYU recently received a commitment from UNLV transfer running back Aidan Robbins. He is a name to watch for tomorrow if BYU announces him. The Cougars have also been pursuing other transfers like running back Daniyel Ngata, defensive back Armani Chatman, quarterback Kedon Slovis, and edge Isaiah Bagnah among others. Signing day could be an opportunity for a few transfers to commit to their next schools.

Stay tuned for live signing day updates on Wednesday.

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslsports.com

Former BYU OL Clark Barrington Finds New Home Out Of Transfer Portal

PROVO, Utah – BYU might face former OL Clark Barrington in 2023. That’s because Barrington is moving to a program in the Big 12. Barrington announced that he would conclude his collegiate career with the Baylor Bears. A move that likely surprised no one as the four-year starter reunites with former BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and offensive line coach Eric Mateos again.
PROVO, UT
CougsDaily

BYU Quarterback Jaren Hall Accepts Senior Bowl Invite

On Thursday morning, the Reese's Senior Bowl announced that BYU quarterback Jaren Hall has accepted an invitation to participate in this year's Senior Bowl. Hall has not officially announced his plans for next season, but his accepting the invitation indicates that he will likely forego his final season of eligibility and enter the NFL Draft. Hall spent five years with the BYU football program (2018-2022) and the last two seasons as BYU's starting quarterback. In his two years as a starter, Hall was one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the country and one of the best at protecting the football.
PROVO, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Utah shop ranked among nation’s best for hot chocolate

Salt Lake City's Hatch Family Chocolates was named one of the 'Top 20 Places for Hot Chocolate' in the United States. Hatch Family Chocolates ranked number 17 in a new ranking made by Yelp, a popular online source for restaurants and business reviews. The ranking focused on favorited locations serving hot chocolate across the nation and Hatch Family Chocolates was the only Utah business to make the list.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

'Heaven has truly gained an angel': Friends remember BYU student killed in tubing accident

PROVO — An 18-year-old BYU freshman from Oregon has been identified as the victim of a fatal tubing accident at Deer Valley Ski Resort. Anna Ruby Peterson was tubing with friends about 9 p.m. on Dec. 10 when she "collided with chairlift tower at Deer Valley's Silver Strike Express," according to a statement from Deer Valley. She was flown by medical helicopter to the trauma center at University of Utah Hospital where she died due to her injuries, the resort stated.
PROVO, UT
TownLift

Bout Time Pub & Grub closes

PARK CITY, Utah — Bout Time Pub & Grub closed its doors on December 4 after serving the Park City area since 2013. The Kimball Junction sports bar’s lease was […]
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Sevier County Sheriff reports missing woman may be in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE CITY — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has reported a missing person, who may be in Salt Lake County. Kennedie Mykell Neathery is 26 years old and has been missing since the evening of December 20. Sheriff Nathan J. Curtis reports that Neathery’s mother believes her daughter is having a “mental health episode, is very manic.”
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Layton police recover large amount of stolen property

LAYTON — Police recovered a large amount of stolen property during an arrest Wednesday. The Layton Police Department announced Thursday it made an arrest following the discovery of a large amount of property believed to have been stolen. The items range from bikes and golf clubs to Milwaukee tools...
LAYTON, UT
eastidahonews.com

Utah mayor arrested in Idaho, charged with DUI

BRIGHTON, Utah (KSL.com) — The mayor of the town of Brighton was arrested over the weekend in Idaho and accused of driving while intoxicated, two and a half times the legal limit. Danial Elmore Knopp was charged in Idaho’s 5th District Court with a misdemeanor count of driving under...
KETCHUM, ID
CougsDaily

CougsDaily

Salt Lake Cty, UT
490
Followers
757
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

CougsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of BYU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy