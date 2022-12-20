JobsNOW: Custom furniture store ready to teach right candidate

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The furniture industry has made big strides to return to normal. One Valley company wants to keep pace with its designs and has some job openings available for the right candidate

Yanni Kefalianos knows furniture. How to design it. How to make it. How to upholster it.

“If I want to create sofa or benches, or something, you got to have a team,” he said.

Yanni Custom Furniture Design in Boardman is hiring upholstery technicians. Yanni owns the business, but it needs him to do more design, plus go out and close deals. It would like to find people to work in the shop and do the building.

“So, we do need like one to two upholstery assistants because we’re manufacturing our own line. So we would need them to help build the furniture out that we have, and then also be able to service our clients that need upholstery of their products,” said Irene Kefalianos.

The work is mainly in the hands. It’s becoming a lost art, finding the skills with people who can use their hands to do quality work. But Yanni Custom Furniture believes there are multiple people who can do it.

“We are okay if we don’t find someone that has like a lot of upholstery experience, but they have a knack for it. We are willing to learn and teach them. You know what they need to do, but it would be nice to have some type of experience,” Kefalianos said.

Yanni is ready to pass on his knowledge, experience and expertise as part of the process. He wants to find people who are motivated to succeed and willing to be part of a strong team because the company has big plans.

“Our dreams are to create our own line and represent a high point market and sell our line all over the United States and Europe if we can,” Kefalianos said.

You can apply by simply making a phone call or sending an email to get started at info@yannicustom.com or call 718-316-8225.

