Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Bitter cold, gusty winds, and lingering snow
Bitter cold and wintry weather will continue to impact the Northland into the weekend. Now that winds are picking up and temperatures are remaining frigid, wind chills will consistently be an issue, especially for northern Minnesota and Burnett Co. where a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 12 pm Saturday. Feels like temps will range from -20 to -40 in this area through this period. Keep pets in, limit time outside, and limit exposed skin.
One farmer set off a solar energy boom in rural Minnesota; 10 years later, here’s how it worked out
This article originally appeared on Inside Climate News, a nonprofit, independent news organization that covers climate, energy and the environment. It is republished with permission. Sign up for their newsletter here. CENTER CITY, Minnesota—It sounded absurd, the idea of spending a large sum of money to install solar panels in...
Watch: Residents rescue horse that fell through ice on Wisconsin lake
A group of more than a dozen local residents came to the rescue of a horse that fell through the ice covering a Wisconsin lake.
Pine City Couple Hurt in I-94 Crash Near Monticello
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- A pine City couple was taken to the hospital after crashing their pickup Tuesday morning near Monticello. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on eastbound Interstate 94 east of Monticello just before 11:00 a.m. The patrol says 62-year-old David Sprunk was entering eastbound I-94...
iheart.com
Residents Of This Minnesota City Have The Worst Commute In The State
Gone are the days when the majority of people can work from the comfort of their own home due to the pandemic. For better or for worse, many American workers are now back to starting their days enduring congested roads, unpredictable public transit and all of the frustrations that come with that —And some people have it worse than others.
knsiradio.com
Two Hurt In Accident On I-94 Near Monticello Tuesday
(KNSI) – A Pine City man rolled his pickup truck on Interstate 94 near Monticello Tuesday morning, causing two injuries. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, David Sprunk merged onto I-94 East from Highway 25 just before 11:00. He lost control of his Ford F-150 in the right lane and veered off the expressway. When the truck left the pavement, it rolled onto its roof.
Airlines start issuing travel waivers for MSP as blizzard bears down on Minnesota
Airlines have started issuing travel waivers to those flying to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, and Rochester and Duluth airports ahead of this week's life-threatening blizzard. Major airlines are announcing they will be offering free changes to flights in and out of Minnesota between Wednesday and Friday, when the state...
Mille Lacs County holds TNT hearing
alycia.vanrheenen@apgecm.com Mille Lacs County held its Truth in Taxation hearing Thursday, Dec. 8. While the chamber began full of homeowners, only three people addressed the Board of Commissioners during the public hearing. Before the meeting commenced, homeowners talked amongst themselves and with the county commissioners and officials. From those conversations, many people expressed concerns of the valuation of their homes. One individual said the valuations could cause people to be...
Police dog and 2 other dogs die in Chisago Co. house fire
NESSEL TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A K-9 officer and two other dogs were killed in a house fire that happened in Chisago County Monday afternoon.The county sheriff's office said that responding agencies arrived at the house to find it fully engulfed in flames. The home belongs to a deputy with the department.The family was not at home, but the deputy's K-9 partner, Kyro, and two other dogs were inside the home when it caught on fire.The department reported "with extreme sadness" that none of those three dogs survived the blaze.Authorities reported that the deputy and his family lost everything in the fire. They've set up a GoFundMe for the Fischer family in association with the Chisago County Sheriff's Office Foundation."We are forever grateful for K-9 Deputy Kyro's service and he will not be forgotten," the department concluded.
Minnesota Man ID’D as Victim of Deadly Hit and Run
Fridley, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office has identified 51-year-old Calvin Garron as the victim of a fatal hit and run in Fridley Friday afternoon. A news release says investigators are still looking for the vehicle involved in the deadly incident. Investigators say the Fridley, MN man was wearing a dark colored jacket, blue jeans, black and white shoes, and carrying items in a plastic bag when he was fatally struck by the vehicle.
drydenwire.com
Frederic Man In Custody After Barricading Himself In Siren Apartment; Threatened To Harm Officers
SIREN, Wis. -- A Frederic, WI man is in custody following an incident in Burnett County. According to the Siren Police Department, at approximately 4:37p on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, the Siren Police Department was called to a residence in the Village of Siren to respond to complaints of a verbal altercation of a domestic nature. The female complainant had left the residence and advised Patrick R. Kurkowski, 33, of Frederic, was still at her residence.
Rush City Woman Charged with Mail Fraud, Money Laundering
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A Rush City woman has been indicted for mail fraud and money laundering after participating in multiple schemes that defrauded people throughout the United States. According to court documents, from 2016 through April 2022, 69-year-old Gayle Ferngren and others participated in a scheme to launder...
drydenwire.com
Charges Of Mayhem Filed Against Danbury Man
BURNETT COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- Criminal charges including Mayhem have been filed against Sheldon Thayer, of Danbury, WI, following an incident that occurred in November 2022 during which Thayer allegedly caused serious lacerations to an individual. This is the 4th felony case filed against Thayer in 6 months, including charges filed against him following a high-speed pursuit in June 2022.
Comments / 0