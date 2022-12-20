ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Councilmembers react to redistricting ruling, opinions divided on appeal

By Jake Stofan, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TOpUW_0jpMHVG900

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville has new city council maps -- again.

This is the third map imposed this year alone, and this time it came via court order, rather than through city council.

The new map seeks to stop racial gerrymandering, but not everyone is happy with it.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

City Council passed its first map in March.

Civil and voting rights groups challenged it in May, claiming it packed Black voters into four districts, 7, 8, 9 and 10.

“And diminished their influence in the surrounding districts,” said Nick Warren, an attorney litigating the case on the behalf of the ACLU.

In a ruling Monday, the groups suing succeeded in convincing the judge to impose their own map in lieu of the council’s second attempt at drawing district lines.

Warren said the plaintiff’s map keeps four majority Black districts, while also redistributing some Black voters into other districts.

“Elected officials in the districts that used to have, you know, just very small minorities of Black residents will have to pay greater attention to that constituency,” said Warren.

But not everyone is happy with the new map.

Councilmember Brenda Priestly Jackson (D-District 10) argues her district’s Black voting population will be dramatically increased under the new lines.

“You have probably better than 80 percent of the neighbors are African American. That’s unconscionable and regressive in 2022,” said Jackson.

She argues it furthers racial gerrymandering in her district, even though the whole aim of the lawsuit challenging the council’s map was to reduce districts drawn along racial lines.

“When you increase the percentage of African Americans, you increase the needs because evidence tends to show that there are more seniors in a community with African Americans, there are more neighbors who are socio-economically challenged,” said Jackson.

She’s also now sharing her district with Councilmember Ju’Coby Pittman (D-District 8).

“Put two sitting Black, lady, councilmembers against each other in a district? It’s othering,” said Jackson.

But Councilmember Matt Carlucci (R-Groupd 4 At-Large) argued while the new map creates challenges for some, he believes it achieves a more level playing field for Jacksonville’s diverse population.

“We gotta be accountable to everybody in Jacksonville. Everybody counts in Jacksonville and that’s what the plaintiff’s map attempted to do,” said Carlucci.

Some councilmembers are already pushing for the city to appeal the ruling, but others argue it could cause further chaos ahead of the March Unitary Election.

The concern is an appeal could impact election officials’ ability to prepare for the election.

Qualifying is next month, and Duval’s Election Supervisor has repeatedly stated he needed to have maps in place by last Friday to have everything ready in time.

The ruling imposing this new city council map came three days later than that deadline.

“We have a lot of tedious and exacting work ahead of us,” said Duval County Election Supervisor Mike Hogan in a written statement.

“Dragging this thing out would be a mistake,” said Carlucci.

Carlucci wants to see the new map remain in place.

He argued even if the city were to win, it would put the election supervisor in an untenable position.

“I think we should use the plaintiff’s map at least for this election cycle,” said Carlucci.

But the civil and voting rights groups that sued argue their map does increase Black voting power overall, and it’s too late in the game for yet another change in district lines.

“An appeal and other proceedings that cause uncertainty for voters, for candidates, for the Supervisor’s office, is not what’s best for Jacksonville right now,” said Warren.

Mayor Lenny Curry has declined to weigh in on the ruling and the path forward.

Council President Terrance Freeman indicated he stands by the city’s maps and will seek advice from the city’s General Counsel.

Council will meet in a closed-door meeting Thursday to discuss next steps.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

PODCAST: Clark Howard year-end review 2022

Jacksonville, Fl — 2022 will be remembered as a year for record-challenging inflation, fluctuating oil and gas prices, and record spending by the federal government. WOKV Consumer Warrior Clark Howard sits down with Cox Media Group anchor Skyler Cooper for a look back at some of the top money stories from the year, including the future of electric vehicles and solar/wind power.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Cocaine operation busted; 50 kilograms sold throughout Jacksonville, DOJ says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four individuals have been sentenced to federal prison time for their roles in a conspiracy to sell cocaine in the Jacksonville area. Edgar Ortiz Lopez, 30, of Jacksonville, was sentenced to five years and 10 months; Jeffrey Rivera Gomez, 39, of Puerto Rico, was sentenced to four years and eight months; Yaddiel Ortiz Lopez, 26, of Jacksonville, was sentenced to two years and nine months and Cassidy E. Martinez Iglesias, 30, of Jacksonville, was sentenced to two years and six months. Each individual had pleaded guilty.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville Ship Repair awarded $119M to upgrade and repair USS Lassen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Ship Repair – BAE Systems was awarded $119,261,837 for the maintenance, modernization and repair of USS Lassen. The Department of Defense said that the money awarded to BAE includes all labor, supervision, facilities, equipment, production, testing and quality assurance needed for the upgrades, maintenance and repair programs for the USS Lassen.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Mayport sailor accused of video voyeurism

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Mayport sailor was arrested this week on one count of video voyeurism, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Michael Elias, a flight crew member at Naval Station Mayport, was taken into custody Tuesday at the Home Depot on Atlantic Boulevard, his arrest report shows.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
realtybiznews.com

Four Top Agents in Jacksonville for the Tough Times Ahead

The sizzling hot Northeast Florida housing we witnessed last year is a thing of the past. You all know the story. The economic slowdown, the recession that never should have been, and interest rates hiked to try and balance the teetering economy. Buying or selling in the coming months will become a pain without the best professionals out there on your side. Our ongoing assessments of the best real estate marketers in the United States seem timely, for sure. Here's a look at four of the best brokers in the Jacksonville area.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
duvalsports.com

Early Signing Day 2022: The Highest Rated Recruiting Class In Northeast Florida History

Northeast Florida- National Early Signing Day has been an exciting week of high school football athletes getting prepared to transition to the next level of their playing careers. Several “Big Time” PREP athletes signed to big time programs from around the area. For the first time in history, at least eight 4-Star or higher nationally ranked athletes signed from one class in Northeast Florida. Recruiting history made in Duval. Check out some of the early signing day athletes and where they’ll play next year.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

$2.4 million for Lofts at Cathedral apartments wins DIA approval

The Vestcor Companies Inc. is asking the city for nearly $2.4 million in forgivable and deferred principal loans for its proposed multifamily renovation of the former Community Connections/YWCA building in Downtown’s Cathedral District. The Downtown Investment Authority board voted 5-0 on Dec. 21 to sign off on $2,398,400 in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Department of health issues rabies alert for Nassau County

Nassau County FL — The Florida Department of Health is issuing a rabies alert for the Yulee area and for Nassau County. The alert will be in place for 60 days after a raccoon tested positive for rabies on December 20th. The DOH says during the alert you should remain aware since rabies is present in wild animals and domestic animals are at risk of getting it if they are not vaccinated. We’re told you and your pets should avoid contact with wildlife especially raccoons, bats, foxes skunks, otters, bobcats, and coyotes. The Department of Health says you should never feed or attract wild animals and never bring them into your home.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

JSO: Three recovering after shooting in Jacksonville on Christmas Eve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people are recovering Saturday morning after an early morning shooting just outside the Springfield area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 2 a.m., officers say they responded to a report of a person shot in the 100 block of 11th St. W. Upon arrival,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

IFAS: Only some plants need covering in cold

With the National Weather Service in Jacksonville predicting lows in the 20s Friday, Saturday and Sunday, many home gardeners may plan to cover their plants. But when is it actually necessary to do so?. As an inland city in northern Florida, Tallahassee is among the more likely locations to experience...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
123K+
Followers
144K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy