cbs17
Raleigh toy drive brings volunteers joy despite temperatures
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite the freezing cold temperatures Saturday morning, volunteers spent time giving back to the community on the morning of Christmas Eve. It was so cold, organizer Sylvia Wiggins could barely stand it. As she rubbed her hands together, she explained the volunteers showed up because...
cbs17
Raleigh business owners collaborate to boost revenue
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A local Raleigh business is struggling to stay afloat post pandemic—but thanks to the help from another local business, things might start to brew up. If you are in the Raleigh area and have taste for Indian food, there is only one place you...
Here's how Wake County will benefit from the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill: Projects list
More than $26 million is headed to15 community projects across Wake County, according to Congresswoman Deborah Ross.
cbs17
Raleigh man wore safety vest, hard hat during home burglaries, Cary police say
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest has been made in some daytime burglaries that were referenced in a recent Nextdoor social media post. Camden Thomas Seymore, 25, of Raleigh, was arrested early Friday morning and charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering and two counts of felony larceny, according to Cary police.
cbs17
Nearly 30 firefighters extinguish blaze at Durham home on Christmas Eve
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 30 firefighters responded to a Durham house fire on Christmas Eve, officials said. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 3500 block of Cheek Road, according to a news release from Durham fire officials. “Upon arrival of the first engine they...
2 dead after shooting at North Carolina law firm office, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers […]
To-go only: Cheesecake Factory in Durham closed on busy Christmas Eve
DURHAM, N.C. — A water leak forced the Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Durham to close in the middle of the dinner rush on Saturday night. Outside the restaurant, at The Streets at Southpoint mall, a security guard told WRAL News, "We're shutting it down for the night," around 6 p.m. Water was visible on the floor inside the restaurant and on the outdoor patio.
cbs17
Raleigh’s Magic of Lights to close Friday, reopen Christmas Eve
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The lights are taking a break for the night at Raleigh’s Magic of Lights display at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek. In an online announcement Friday afternoon, the organizers made the call to close the display for the evening due to harsh weather conditions.
cbs17
Annual teddy bear gifting to happen Christmas Eve at UNC Health Rex in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The teddy bears arrived at UNC Health Rex on Friday. Every year on the morning of Christmas Eve, dedicated volunteers with the Rex Guild donate and deliver teddy bears to every patient in the hospital, according to UNC Health. The tradition is a way to...
cbs17
She is loved. Raleigh community, officials show out in parade for terminally-ill girl
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There were tears. There was a parade of cars. There were flashing lights from police cars and fire trucks. But most importantly? There were smiles and memories for 3-year-old Jaielle. On Tuesday night, Jada Sherrill publicly asked the Raleigh community to come out for her...
cbs17
Large fire damages business in Moore County on Christmas Eve
ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN/WGHP) — A large fire broke out at a business on Christmas Eve morning in Moore County. The blaze was reported just after 11:35 a.m. at Holmes Buildings Systems at 2863 Plank Road in Robbins, according to Bryan Phillips, the Moore County fire marshal. Smoke could be...
Chatham County to get tiny home community
CARY – Cary-based homebuilder Garman Homes, is partnering with Cross Disability Services, a nonprofit in Pittsboro, to provide affordable housing for people with mental illness and other health conditions living on a fixed income.
cbs17
Wake County shelters asking for volunteers as ’emergency nights’ enacted due to freezing temperatures
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County shelters are hoping to remain open longer with the freezing temperatures rolling in. But to do so, they need help. The Wake Continuum of Care, shelters that aims a collaborative, inclusive, community-based process and approach to plan for and manage homelessness, is working to extend its shelters hours by asking for more volunteers across the next few days.
Home for the holidays: Wake, Cumberland shelters urge people to adopt dogs and cats
RALEIGH, N.C. — Cumberland and Wake animal shelters are urging people to adopt a new pet over the holiday season. "We had a very busy November and December, so our shelter is very full,” said Cumberland County Animal Services Director Elaine Smith. “Some of these animals have been through tough times and we would love to see them have a wonderful new home for the holidays.”
cbs17
Stores buzz with last-minute shoppers on Christmas Eve in Triangle
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) –You couldn’t head out Christmas Eve without spotting full parking lots, filled shopping carts and bags in hand outside businesses and shopping centers throughout the Triangle. “Honestly, I see a lot of last-minute shopping — more than I expected,” said Brandon Hanson who was headed...
Man arrested in string of Cary burglaries
CARY, N.C. — An arrest was made on Friday in a days-long string of burglaries in Cary. Camden Thomas Seymore was taken into custody Friday and charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering and two counts of felony larceny. Police said Seymore and another man were going to homes dressed in a safety vest and hard hat and forced entry if no one was home.
cbs17
Man in Durham hospital after suffering gunshot wound
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot Wednesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Durham officers were sent to the 1200 block of Gilbert Street in reference to a gunshot wound, police said. When they arrived, they found the victim. Police said...
cbs17
Dinner, gifts distributed at Durham Rescue Mission’s annual Christmas event
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Organizations across the country and right here in Durham are working to make sure those in need have a very merry holiday season. Outside of the Durham Rescue Mission building on Friday, dozens of people lined up to receive gifts and food as the nonprofit hosted its annual Christmas event.
WRAL
Durham hit-and-run victim hopes for closure
Six months later, Andrew Parks is still recovering, and Durham police are still searching for the other driver. Andrew Parks has holes in his memory from a terrible night in June. Six months later, Andrew Parks is still recovering, and Durham police are still searching for the other driver. Andrew...
25,000 without power in Wake County as arctic blast moves in Friday afternoon
RALEIGH, N.C. — More than 200,000 customers were without power in North Carolina at one point on Friday morning as wind speeds picked up in excess of 40 miles per hour in some parts of the state. The Christmas weekend got off to a bumpy start for many in...
