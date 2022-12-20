ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

cbs17

Raleigh toy drive brings volunteers joy despite temperatures

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite the freezing cold temperatures Saturday morning, volunteers spent time giving back to the community on the morning of Christmas Eve. It was so cold, organizer Sylvia Wiggins could barely stand it. As she rubbed her hands together, she explained the volunteers showed up because...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh business owners collaborate to boost revenue

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A local Raleigh business is struggling to stay afloat post pandemic—but thanks to the help from another local business, things might start to brew up. If you are in the Raleigh area and have taste for Indian food, there is only one place you...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh man wore safety vest, hard hat during home burglaries, Cary police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest has been made in some daytime burglaries that were referenced in a recent Nextdoor social media post. Camden Thomas Seymore, 25, of Raleigh, was arrested early Friday morning and charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering and two counts of felony larceny, according to Cary police.
CARY, NC
FOX8 News

2 dead after shooting at North Carolina law firm office, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL News

To-go only: Cheesecake Factory in Durham closed on busy Christmas Eve

DURHAM, N.C. — A water leak forced the Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Durham to close in the middle of the dinner rush on Saturday night. Outside the restaurant, at The Streets at Southpoint mall, a security guard told WRAL News, "We're shutting it down for the night," around 6 p.m. Water was visible on the floor inside the restaurant and on the outdoor patio.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Raleigh’s Magic of Lights to close Friday, reopen Christmas Eve

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The lights are taking a break for the night at Raleigh’s Magic of Lights display at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek. In an online announcement Friday afternoon, the organizers made the call to close the display for the evening due to harsh weather conditions.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Large fire damages business in Moore County on Christmas Eve

ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN/WGHP) — A large fire broke out at a business on Christmas Eve morning in Moore County. The blaze was reported just after 11:35 a.m. at Holmes Buildings Systems at 2863 Plank Road in Robbins, according to Bryan Phillips, the Moore County fire marshal. Smoke could be...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Wake County shelters asking for volunteers as ’emergency nights’ enacted due to freezing temperatures

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County shelters are hoping to remain open longer with the freezing temperatures rolling in. But to do so, they need help. The Wake Continuum of Care, shelters that aims a collaborative, inclusive, community-based process and approach to plan for and manage homelessness, is working to extend its shelters hours by asking for more volunteers across the next few days.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Home for the holidays: Wake, Cumberland shelters urge people to adopt dogs and cats

RALEIGH, N.C. — Cumberland and Wake animal shelters are urging people to adopt a new pet over the holiday season. "We had a very busy November and December, so our shelter is very full,” said Cumberland County Animal Services Director Elaine Smith. “Some of these animals have been through tough times and we would love to see them have a wonderful new home for the holidays.”
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Stores buzz with last-minute shoppers on Christmas Eve in Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) –You couldn’t head out Christmas Eve without spotting full parking lots, filled shopping carts and bags in hand outside businesses and shopping centers throughout the Triangle. “Honestly, I see a lot of last-minute shopping — more than I expected,” said Brandon Hanson who was headed...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Man arrested in string of Cary burglaries

CARY, N.C. — An arrest was made on Friday in a days-long string of burglaries in Cary. Camden Thomas Seymore was taken into custody Friday and charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering and two counts of felony larceny. Police said Seymore and another man were going to homes dressed in a safety vest and hard hat and forced entry if no one was home.
CARY, NC
cbs17

Man in Durham hospital after suffering gunshot wound

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot Wednesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Durham officers were sent to the 1200 block of Gilbert Street in reference to a gunshot wound, police said. When they arrived, they found the victim. Police said...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Durham hit-and-run victim hopes for closure

Six months later, Andrew Parks is still recovering, and Durham police are still searching for the other driver. Andrew Parks has holes in his memory from a terrible night in June. Six months later, Andrew Parks is still recovering, and Durham police are still searching for the other driver. Andrew...
DURHAM, NC

