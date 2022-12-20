RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County shelters are hoping to remain open longer with the freezing temperatures rolling in. But to do so, they need help. The Wake Continuum of Care, shelters that aims a collaborative, inclusive, community-based process and approach to plan for and manage homelessness, is working to extend its shelters hours by asking for more volunteers across the next few days.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO