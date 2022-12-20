MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A powerful cold front will bring rain to Middle Georgia tonight followed by strong winds and bitter chills. Before it gets super cold outside ahead of Christmas weekend Middle Georgia is going to warm up a bit. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 50s, likely around the midnight hour just ahead of the cold front. All through the day, however, we should see more mild conditions as temps hang in the low to mid 50s. The winds for today will be variable at about 5-10 mph. We likely will not see any rain while the sun is out today, however it won’t be long after the sunset that Middle Georgia sees some scattered showers. A couple rumbles of thunder will also be possible.

