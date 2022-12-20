Read full article on original website
When will the cold weather in Georgia end?
Santa Claus will come and go tonight, but he won’t be taking extreme cold temperatures away when he leaves. Freezing temperatures and high wind chills will remain throughout Georgia at least through Monday. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday across portions of north-central and...
Frigid conditions; powerful winds move into Middle Georgia early Friday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A powerful cold front will bring rain to Middle Georgia tonight followed by strong winds and bitter chills. Before it gets super cold outside ahead of Christmas weekend Middle Georgia is going to warm up a bit. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 50s, likely around the midnight hour just ahead of the cold front. All through the day, however, we should see more mild conditions as temps hang in the low to mid 50s. The winds for today will be variable at about 5-10 mph. We likely will not see any rain while the sun is out today, however it won’t be long after the sunset that Middle Georgia sees some scattered showers. A couple rumbles of thunder will also be possible.
Abnormally low temperatures in Georgia expected to continue through Monday
The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory and wind chill warning for Cobb County and much of the rest of Georgia that extends through Christmas day. A separate hazardous weather outlook stated that abnormally low temperatures will continue through Monday. What is in the statement?. The statement gives...
Thousands still without power in Georgia due to below-freezing temperatures
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta residents are waking up to widespread power outages on Christmas Eve, with thousands spending the night without electricity. Georgia Power said their customers should have power restored by 1 p.m. on Sunday at the latest. According to Georgia EMC, there are around 35,000 reports of outages among its customers throughout the state at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
GDOT announces lane closures due to dangerous cold weather conditions
ATLANTA — Georgia Department Of Transportation released a winter weather advisory announcing road closures due to the weather conditions effecting the roads. An arctic blast arrived in north Georgia overnight Thursday, going into Friday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Due to the extreme weather...
How long will below freezing temperatures last in Georgia?
An arctic blast is expected to hit Georgia Thursday night and into Friday morning, bringing below freezing temperatures and wind chills below zero degrees. But how long are those temperatures expected to last?. Get ready, Georgia, you’re going to be in a deep freeze for several days from tonight through...
Georgia wakes up to bitterly cold weather, downed trees and power outages
Georgians awoke to freezing temperatures Friday morning and began assessing damages from the wind, rain, and freezing temperatures. Here are some reports from around Georgia on the impact of the arctic blast. Columbia County. In Columbia County, about 3,000 residents are without power due to multiple downed trees and power...
Single digit temperatures, sub-zero wind chills expected overnight across north Georgia
ATLANTA — Dangerous cold arrived in north Georgia Friday morning with strong winds. The arctic blast led to temperatures falling rapidly across metro Atlanta and north Georgia. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says lows tonight will reach single digits. That’s the coldest weather in nearly a...
Here’s when freezing weather will arrive where you live; latest forecast
A blast of frigid air will make Alabama feel more like the Arctic in the coming days. And we can expect to see the big changeover starting Thursday afternoon. Alabama’s Emergency Management Agency meteorologist Jim Stefkovich said drizzle started across portions of the state Thursday morning. That will be followed by light rain that will move into Alabama this afternoon or early evening and end by 3 p.m. Rain will mix with sleet then turn into snow showers after 7 p.m. Thursday in north Alabama in the area north of a Hamilton/Cullman/Gadsden line.
Saturday morning First to Know forecast (12/24/22)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's bitterly cold in the Big Bend and South Georgia with forecast highs only reaching the mid to upper 30s today. If you factor in the gusty winds from the northwest bringing in artic air and below freezing temperatures, wind chill values will make our temperatures feel like they are in the teens for much of the day. So, if you plan on venturing out in the cold today be sure to bundle up and dress in layers.
Hard freeze warning in effect until Christmas Day
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a hard freeze warning for portions of Southeast Alabama, Big Bend, Panhandle Florida and South Central and Southwest Georgia. Sub freezing temperatures as low as 17 degrees are possible from Friday evening, Dec. 21 to Sunday morning, Dec. 25. According to the...
Weather Update: When will the arctic blast hit Georgia?
Temperatures will warm today and tomorrow before Georgia gets hit with an arctic blast right before Christmas. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures today will hit 46 degrees with a 30% chance of rain overnight after 2 a.m. During the day Thursday temperatures will reach 52 degrees before everything...
Do's and don'ts of dealing with bitter sub-freezing weather in Georgia
ATLANTA — Before heading out to shop for last minute gifts, you’ll want to make sure your tank is full of gas, you have antifreeze, and you are stocked up on items like water, blankets and snacks just in case you get stranded while out. Although GDOT is...
FIRST ALERT | Dangerous cold filters into North Georgia within the next 24-hours
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gloom and chilly temperatures ruled the Wednesday forecast. Under a cloudy sky, temperatures have cooled into the low and mid-40s across North Georgia at 9 p.m. Spotty rain and drizzle are possible tonight, into Thursday morning ahead of the strongest cold front in years.
Georgia Power offers tips to prepare for winter freeze
Extremely cold temperatures are expected throughout north and central Georgia this week. As the region grips for the blast of cold, Georgia Power is prepared to respond across its system. The company is actively monitoring changing weather conditions. Technicians will be ready to respond to any impacts caused by winter...
Tips for Georgia weather preparedness as extreme cold approaches
In a press conference Wednesday morning at the Georgia Capitol, state transportation officials said they will begin salting about 21,000 miles of roads and highways ahead of winter weather expected today and Friday. Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurray said all state roads and Interstates north of a line...
Wind chill warning, advisory issued as coldest weather in nearly a decade on the way
ATLANTA — In just a few days, the metro Atlanta area will likely experience the coldest weather in nearly eight years. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says a wind chill warning has been issued for far north Georgia from midnight Thursday through noon on Saturday. A wind chill advisory is in effect for metro Atlanta.
Georgia Power working to repair damage caused by severe winds and extremely frigid temperatures
GEORGIA (WJBF) – Georgia Power is reporting that they have teams on the field working diligently to repair damage and restore power to customers following the extremely frigid temperatures and severe, high winds. According to Georgia Power, due to the severe weather, trees and powerlines have fallen down, which has interrupted service for Georgia Power […]
Winter storm causes travel disruptions in Georgia, South Carolina
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A massive winter storm is causing headaches for millions of Americans traveling to spend the holidays with family. Even though our area is not forecasted to see any snow, we're still feeling impacts from the storm. "They were predicting snow and ice in our area, so...
Wind Chill Warning Issued for Northwest Georgia
A Wind Chill Warning has been issued as dangerously cold wind chills (-10 to -20 degrees) are expected this weekend in the following counties: Floyd, Gordon, Polk, Paulding, Bartow, and Chattooga. A wind chill warning has not been issued in Georgia in almost 5 years. . Saturday morning lows will...
