explorebigsky.com
Public comment to close Tuesday on controversial housing development
Despite activist concerns, developer Scott Altman expressed confidence in the subdivision’s decentralized septic design. On Dec. 27, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality will close its 20-day window for public comment on the “Quarry” housing development’s proposed certificate of subdivision approval. On Dec. 8, the Montana...
explorebigsky.com
Making it in Big Sky: Big Sky Vacation Rentals
BIG SKY—Big Sky Vacation Rentals has been representing some of the best rental properties in the Big Sky area for a decade, making vacations to the area top-notch. Locally owned and operated, the staff of BSVR understands what people love most about Big Sky and strive to offer that experience to each of their guests.
explorebigsky.com
Temperatures hit new record low
The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport reported temperatures of minus 45 degrees Thursday morning, setting new daily low. BOZEMAN—A new record low for Dec. 22 was set, as thermometers read minus 45 degrees Fahrenheit at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport at 8:56 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Great Falls.
explorebigsky.com
Dear Badger – Should I stay or should I go?
I’ve been in Big Sky since the ‘90s and I love it here. But the traffic, the construction, and the insane development of this once small community is making me want to leave. It used to be the best kept secret, but like most secrets, it’s out.
