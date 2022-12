Last week, the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO, Marnie Uhl visited Fain Signature Group to give the company a plaque as a member of the Founder’s Level. As one of the orignal homesteading families in the area, the Fains understand the importance of community and work hard to be as involved as possible. Being part of the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce is a necessary component in being involved in the support of the community.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO