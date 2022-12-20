Read full article on original website
John Dewane appointed to Ingham County Prosecutor
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - John Dewane has been appointed as Ingham County Prosecutor. Dewane will be appointed from Dec. 31 2022 to 2024. Dewane has worked in the prosecutor’s office since 2001 where he conducted over 80 felony trials, as well as multiple homicide cases. Prior to that, he was an attorney in private practice at St. Joseph Michigan, and represented criminal defendants as well as local governments prosecuting people for traffic violations.
Weather Updates | Utility accident adds to storm death toll
A utility worker has died while trying to restore power in southeastern Ohio. Officials attribute at least 17 deaths to exposure, icy car crashes and other effects of the storm. Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative said an apprentice line worker died near Pedro, Ohio. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said one person died in a traffic accident attributed to the weather in western Kentucky and a homeless person died in Louisville. In Lansing, Michigan, police said an 82-year-old woman was found curled up in the snow outside of her assisted living community. In Wisconsin, WMTV reported that a 57-year-old woman died Friday after falling through ice on the Rock River near Janesville.
LPD enters “maximum enforcement period” for holidays
During an MEP, LPD officers will be extra vigilant while patrolling the roads.
Dog stolen along with vehicle in Jackson carjacking
JACKSON, MI -- A Jackson man has been reunited with his dog and his van after both were stolen early this week, police said. At about 1 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, an officer from the Jackson Police Department took a report of a Chevrolet van being stolen from the Even Flow Heating and Air Conditioning company in Jackson.
I-94 closed in multiple locations in Southwest Michigan due to several crashes
2 p.m. update Friday, Dec. 23: Stay off I-94 amid crashes, worsening blizzard conditions, state police say. UPDATE: See video, photos from I-94 pileup involving nine semi trucks. The Michigan State Police is reporting multiple shutdowns in sections of I-94 Friday morning due to a number of crashes as the...
People’s Council of Lansing to protest City’s ‘Code Blue’ for disregard of unhoused population
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The People’s Council of Lansing (TPC) is staging an emergency protest outside of City Hall on Friday. They said after reviewing the City of Lansing’s “Code Blue” plan for unhoused population safety during the snowstorm and cold snap, that they are very disappointed in the City’s continued lack of accountability.
29-year-old woman reportedly stabbed by man in Jackson County
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A woman was assaulted Wednesday morning while trying to retrieve items from a home in Tompkins Township. Deputies were called to a home on Dixon Road at about 3 a.m. on reports of a stabbing. According to authorities, a 29-year-old woman had gone to a residence to retrieve property when she was confronted by a 57-year-old man from Rives Junction. The man reportedly assaulted the woman with a knife and barricaded himself inside the home.
Hillsdale County sideswipe crash sends driver to the hospital
HILLSDALE TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Jackson man was injured Thursday morning when his vehicle was sideswiped by another in Hillsdale County. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at about 6:25 a.m. on North Bunn Road near Fitzpatrick Road in Hillsdale Township. They say 26-year-old Derek David Williamson of Hillsdale was traveling south on North Bunn Road when he crossed the center line and sideswiped 59-year-old Stephen Neal Short who was heading north. Short was transported by Reading Emergency Unit to the Hillsdale Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. According to the Sheriff’s Office, both drivers wore their seat belts. Williamson was cited for Driving Left of Center.
School Bus With Children Aboard Overturns In Calhoun County
A Dean Transportation school bus was on its route, filled with children, when it was involved in an accident with a passenger vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway and overturn. Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to 23 Mile and R Drive North, in Lee Township, for the rollover...
Man shot, injured in Kalamazoo
A 23-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Kalamazoo Saturday afternoon.
Battle Creek woman convicted for cyberbullying 19-year-old, making death threats
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Calhoun County jury convicted woman Thursday for making death threats and cyberbullying. Shannon Dingee, 46, was convicted of unlawful posting of a message, which is a two-year felony, according to the Calhoun County courts. Trial: Two teens charged in the fatal shooting of 2-year-old...
Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan
PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Gold coin worth $2K dropped in Salvation Army red kettle in Jackson
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Another gold coin was anonymously donated to the Salvation Army - this time in Jackson. The one-ounce American Eagle gold coin was found over the weekend inside a red kettle at a Walmart store. It’s estimated to be worth between $1,800 and $2,100. “The tradition...
Jonesville Police Department seeking a woman for alleged theft
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As shared by the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office, the Jonesville Police Department is looking to identify a woman who is wanted for questioning in a theft complaint. News 10 has reached out to the Jonesville Police Department for further information. If you recognize the woman,...
Mid-Michigan porch pirate arrested
BATH, MI — Bath Township police have arrested a man for several porch pirate thefts in Ingham and Clinton counties. An officer recognized his car while on patrol this week and stopped him, finding some of the stolen goods in the vehicle. The man was taken into custody at that time.
Man arrested for stabbing woman in his Jackson-area home
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A 57-year-old man stabbed a woman inside a Jackson County residence early Wednesday, police said. Deputies responded to reports of the stabbing at 2:58 a.m., Dec. 21 at a Dixon Road residence in Tompkins Township, about 14 miles northwest of Jackson, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Grand Blanc Township man accused of killing hunter in 2018
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township man is one of two suspects arraigned on murder charges for the death of a hunter in Clinton County's Bath Township in 2018. The Michigan Attorney General's Office charged 34-year-old Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township and 34-year-old Robert Rodway of...
Snow storm impacts Christmas Eve shopping in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Small businesses said on Saturday that they are seeing fewer people in stores because of the snow storm. Two businesses in Lansing said the storm impacted their stores, which usually see more shoppers on one of the busiest shopping times of the year. Melissa Sterenberg, a...
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving Homicides
Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021, the day after she had planned to tell her husband she wanted a divorce. Almost a year later, in March 2022, Dee’s family was losing faith in the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office. That’s when they asked Billy Little, Jr. for help, after seeing the nationally-recognized investigative attorney on the TV show, 48 Hours. Little agreed to help the family and work pro bono.
A challenging childhood inspired this Eastern Michigan grad to pursue youth therapy career
YPSILANTI, MI - Quiana Davis-Lewis has made a career out of helping children. The associate principal at East Lansing Public Schools is also a youth therapist by training, with stints in school districts in Battle Creek and Lansing. During Dec. 17 ceremonies, Davis-Lewis graduated with a master’s degree in educational leadership from Eastern Michigan University to bolster her skills in working with children.
