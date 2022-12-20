Read full article on original website
These Forgotten Nuclear Tunnel Borers Were Designed to Melt Tunnels Through the Earth
U.S. Atomic Energy CommissionLike a hot knife through butter, except the knife is heated from inside by a nuclear reactor, and the butter is the Earth's crust.
Gavin Newsom pleased to see gun control bill he signed into law struck down
(The Center Square) - A U.S. District Court judge deemed a California gun control law unconstitutional on Tuesday. U.S. District Court Judge Roger Benitez determined that Senate Bill 1327, signed into law by California Governor Gavin Newsom earlier this year, is unconstitutional -- an outcome Newsom welcomed as it puts a spotlight on similar provisions in Texas law. The law allows private citizens to sue firearms manufacturers. California modeled the...
geekwire.com
Chevron leads $318M investment round for carbon capture company Svante as sector booms
British Columbia-based Svante has raised a $318 million Series E round. The funding was led by Chevron New Energies, a division of the fossil fuel giant Chevron. Svante reports that it has raised a total of $474 million. It launched in 2007 and has 216 employees. The new funding will...
EXPLAINER: Forest carbon credits aim to offset pollution
WASHINGTON (AP) — For years, airlines have offered passengers concerned by climate change an option: For an extra cost, cancel out the carbon dioxide pollution from their share of a flight, by paying to protect trees. That’s the idea behind forest carbon credits. Trees absorb carbon from the atmosphere....
POLITICO
Keeping the California dream alive under Biden
CALIFORNIA DREAMS ON — Now that there's a Democrat in the White House, California can relax — so the thinking went. The Golden State branded itself as a bulwark against the Trump administration's rollbacks of climate and environmental policies, and state politicians took former President Donald Trump's attacks on California as hay-making opportunities.
