The Center Square

Gavin Newsom pleased to see gun control bill he signed into law struck down

(The Center Square) - A U.S. District Court judge deemed a California gun control law unconstitutional on Tuesday. U.S. District Court Judge Roger Benitez determined that Senate Bill 1327, signed into law by California Governor Gavin Newsom earlier this year, is unconstitutional -- an outcome Newsom welcomed as it puts a spotlight on similar provisions in Texas law. The law allows private citizens to sue firearms manufacturers. California modeled the...
POLITICO

Keeping the California dream alive under Biden

CALIFORNIA DREAMS ON — Now that there's a Democrat in the White House, California can relax — so the thinking went. The Golden State branded itself as a bulwark against the Trump administration's rollbacks of climate and environmental policies, and state politicians took former President Donald Trump's attacks on California as hay-making opportunities.
