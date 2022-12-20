Read full article on original website
cbs17
1 injured, taken to hospital after Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was injured in a shooting Thursday night, according to Raleigh police. This happened around 11 p.m. on Schenley Drive, police said. Officers said there were reports of multiple people firing shots and one person was injured and taken to the hospital. Police said...
Man arrested in string of Cary burglaries
CARY, N.C. — An arrest was made on Friday in a days-long string of burglaries in Cary. Camden Thomas Seymore was taken into custody Friday and charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering and two counts of felony larceny. Police said Seymore and another man were going to homes dressed in a safety vest and hard hat and forced entry if no one was home.
Burglaries in Cary neighborhoods lead to alert from police
CARY, N.C. — Cary police are warning homeowners about a series of burglaries in the town's more established neighborhoods in the days leading up to Christmas. "The incident starts with a male wearing a safety vest and often a hard hat, coming to the door. If someone is home, he will ask about the homeowner's interest in pine straw or in completing some kind of manual labor type job. He then moves on. However, if no one comes to the door, his accomplice in the vehicle comes up and together they make entry into the house, usually by kicking in a door. Once inside, they look for and steal anything of value."
cbs17
‘You were my soulmate’: Cumberland County deputy laid to rest ahead of Christmas weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Friday was a somber day as Cumberland County deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. was laid to rest. Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. was killed in a hit-and-run on Dec. 16 while investigating a robbery at a Circle K in the 2990 block of Gillespie Street. The sheriff’s office...
cbs17
Cumberland County Sheriff investigates murder night before Christmas Eve
PARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night. On Friday shortly before 10 p.m., Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting at the 4700 block of Star Rite Lane in Parkton. The preliminary investigation revealed that an...
Suspect arrested in string of daytime burglaries in Cary
Police in Cary arrested a man in connection with a string of daytime burglaries.
cbs17
Nearly 30 firefighters extinguish blaze at Durham home on Christmas Eve
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 30 firefighters responded to a Durham house fire on Christmas Eve, officials said. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 3500 block of Cheek Road, according to a news release from Durham fire officials. “Upon arrival of the first engine they...
cbs17
Goldsboro bank ATM broken into, money taken, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police continue to investigate after an ATM was broken into early Friday morning. Around 4:13 a.m., officers responded to the PNC Bank branch at 106 North Spence Avenue in reference to an ATM burglar-alarm call, police said. After arriving, officers found the ATM had...
cbs17
Man arrested after walking away from Rocky Mount murder scene, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested Thursday night after police found him walking away from a murder scene. On Thursday night at 10:30 p.m., police officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of Edgecombe Street in reference to a shooting with injury. After arriving,...
Man killed in Rocky Mount shooting, suspect charged with murder
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Rocky Mount on Thursday night. Rico Battle, 34, died from a shooting. Police responded to the 400 block of Edgecombe Street around 10:30 and found Battle, who died at the scene. Gavin Hill was arrested and charged with...
cbs17
Fayetteville man wanted for armed robbery, kidnapping nabbed in Laurinburg
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man wanted for armed robbery and kidnapping was arrested Thursday. Members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team (VCAT) received information Thursday that 22-year-old Trevon Terrell Hart was in the area of the 500 block of Second Street in Laurinburg.
cbs17
20+ streets/intersections impacted in Fayetteville for fallen Cumberland County deputy’s funeral
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More than a dozen roads and intersections in Fayetteville will be closed during a Friday procession for a fallen Cumberland County deputy. Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 23, died after he was hit by a DWI suspect early last Friday, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect in the case has since been arrested.
cbs17
Fayetteville ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ man arrested: police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Another member of the Fayetteville Police Department’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list was arrested on Tuesday, according to police. On Tuesday, members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information that Raequan Alamin Williams was in the area of the 1900 block of Slater Avenue.
cbs17
Durham police identify suspect vehicle information from June hit and run
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are continuing to seek information regarding a hit and run involving a motorcycle in June. On June 3 around 10:30 p.m., Andrew “Andy” Parks, 60, was riding his 2015 Harley Davidson on Academy Road near the intersection of Chapel Hill Boulevard when he was hit by another vehicle.
Up and Coming Weekly
Man charged in robbery investigated by Cumberland deputy who was killed
A Fayetteville man has been charged in connection with the robbery that a Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy was investigating when he was struck by a vehicle and killed, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. Antonio Craig Bradley, 39, was arrested Sunday, Dec. 18 in the robbery at...
cbs17
Durham police officer helps citizen build house ramp
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An off-duty Durham police officer helped a neighbor build a ramp for his home. In a tweet on Thursday, Durham police said Officer D. Beugnot was off-duty when he saw a post on the Nextdoor app. The post was asking for help to dig holes to build a ramp for his wife.
cbs17
8 arrested in Moore County face heroin, meth, other drug charges
EAGLE SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — Eight people were arrested on various drug charges Wednesday after Moore County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a residence in Eagle Springs. The search took place in the 500 block of Possum Holler Road and came at the end of a...
cbs17
1 dead in shooting, felon arrested after tips from public in Roxboro; suspect also charged in attempted murder, police say
ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One person who was shot died and a man was later arrested in the shooting in Roxboro Thursday afternoon, police said. The suspect in the deadly Thursday shooting was also charged in an attempted murder case along the same street over the weekend, Roxboro police said.
'I want to know:' Family wants answers after inmate found dead in Harnett County
LILLINGTON, N.C. — An inmate in the Harnett County Detention Center was found dead in his cell on Monday while serving a 30-day sentence for violating probation for a DWI charge. The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says 64-year-old William Surles was found in his bunk. Some of his family...
WRAL
With guilty plea, woman will serve 60 days in jail for role in crash that killed one
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — A driver who caused a deadly crash in Morrisville a year ago pleaded guilty last week and will serve 60 days in jail. Katherine Ann Deis was 17 at the time of the crash. Police say she lost control of her vehicle on Morrisville Parkway near Duck Pond Circle, crossed a median and her car flipped.
