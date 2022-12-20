ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

cbs17

1 injured, taken to hospital after Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was injured in a shooting Thursday night, according to Raleigh police. This happened around 11 p.m. on Schenley Drive, police said. Officers said there were reports of multiple people firing shots and one person was injured and taken to the hospital. Police said...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Man arrested in string of Cary burglaries

CARY, N.C. — An arrest was made on Friday in a days-long string of burglaries in Cary. Camden Thomas Seymore was taken into custody Friday and charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering and two counts of felony larceny. Police said Seymore and another man were going to homes dressed in a safety vest and hard hat and forced entry if no one was home.
CARY, NC
WRAL News

Burglaries in Cary neighborhoods lead to alert from police

CARY, N.C. — Cary police are warning homeowners about a series of burglaries in the town's more established neighborhoods in the days leading up to Christmas. "The incident starts with a male wearing a safety vest and often a hard hat, coming to the door. If someone is home, he will ask about the homeowner's interest in pine straw or in completing some kind of manual labor type job. He then moves on. However, if no one comes to the door, his accomplice in the vehicle comes up and together they make entry into the house, usually by kicking in a door. Once inside, they look for and steal anything of value."
CARY, NC
cbs17

Goldsboro bank ATM broken into, money taken, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police continue to investigate after an ATM was broken into early Friday morning. Around 4:13 a.m., officers responded to the PNC Bank branch at 106 North Spence Avenue in reference to an ATM burglar-alarm call, police said. After arriving, officers found the ATM had...
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville man wanted for armed robbery, kidnapping nabbed in Laurinburg

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man wanted for armed robbery and kidnapping was arrested Thursday. Members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team (VCAT) received information Thursday that 22-year-old Trevon Terrell Hart was in the area of the 500 block of Second Street in Laurinburg.
LAURINBURG, NC
cbs17

20+ streets/intersections impacted in Fayetteville for fallen Cumberland County deputy’s funeral

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More than a dozen roads and intersections in Fayetteville will be closed during a Friday procession for a fallen Cumberland County deputy. Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 23, died after he was hit by a DWI suspect early last Friday, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect in the case has since been arrested.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ man arrested: police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Another member of the Fayetteville Police Department’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list was arrested on Tuesday, according to police. On Tuesday, members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information that Raequan Alamin Williams was in the area of the 1900 block of Slater Avenue.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Durham police identify suspect vehicle information from June hit and run

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are continuing to seek information regarding a hit and run involving a motorcycle in June. On June 3 around 10:30 p.m., Andrew “Andy” Parks, 60, was riding his 2015 Harley Davidson on Academy Road near the intersection of Chapel Hill Boulevard when he was hit by another vehicle.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham police officer helps citizen build house ramp

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An off-duty Durham police officer helped a neighbor build a ramp for his home. In a tweet on Thursday, Durham police said Officer D. Beugnot was off-duty when he saw a post on the Nextdoor app. The post was asking for help to dig holes to build a ramp for his wife.
DURHAM, NC

