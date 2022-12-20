ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Student shooter from Magruder HS to serve 18 years

Note: This story was updated at 2:45 p.m. to reflect the various statements given in court at Thursday’s hearing. On Thursday, a Montgomery County Circuit Court judge sentenced 18-year-old Steven Alston Jr. to serve 18 years in prison for a shooting at Col. Zadok Magruder High School earlier this year that severely injured a then-15-year-old student. Alston pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder Nov. 7.
Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda leaves female victim with minor injuries

Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda on Thursday, December 22, 2022, after a 2nd-degree assault was reported there. The assault was reported at 6:00 PM. @MoCoPGNews reported on Twitter that there was a fight outside of CAVA, which was broken up by Montgomery County police officers who were already at the mall.
MCPS gender identity policy sparks privacy rights debate

Should a student be allowed to hide their gender identity from their parents? A court case in Montgomery County is trying to answer that question right now. Montgomery County updated their gender identity guidelines in 2019. The goal of these updates was to increase respect and acceptance of gender nonconforming people, which is currently defined as “individuals whose gender expression differs from conventional or stereotypical expectations” in the MCPS Gender Identity Student Guidelines.
Maryland County School Officials Sued by Victim’s Family for Not Preventing School Shooting

In response to a school shooting in January, the family of a Maryland high school student has filed a civil lawsuit against Montgomery County and its board of education. The lawsuit, which was reported by Bethesda Beat, holds Maryland county school officials and leaders responsible for not preventing the shooting of DeAndre Thomas, who suffered life-threatening injuries at Col. Zadok Magruder High School and has since undergone multiple surgeries. It specifically cites the removal of resource officers from county schools during “a significant increase” in gun violence across the county as one of the reasons the shooting took place.
Getting to Know Anne Arundel County’s First African American Sheriff

Anne Arundel County’s 121st sheriff, Everett Sesker, was sworn in on December 6, 2022. He was raised in Edgewater, Maryland and resides in Anne Arundel County. Sesker’s term is four years. The Anne Arundel County Office of the Sheriff provides law enforcement and public safety services including service of warrants and civil processes. Protection of the circuit court, enforcement of court orders, handling prisoner detention and control and engaging in community outreach are additional aspects that the office handles.
Suspect in medical scrubs attempts to rob DC pharmacy

WASHINGTON - The search is underway for a suspect who attempted to rob a Northwest D.C. pharmacy while dressed in medical clothes, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened on November 30 at a pharmacy in the 1800 block of Columbia Road. The suspect who was...
10 candidates make final pitches for District 14 legislative vacancy

This story was updated at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 22, 2022, to include comment from Perry Paylor. Ten candidates vying for an open House of Delegates seat in District 14 made their formal pitches to the county’s Democratic Central Committee on Wednesday evening, in a forum hosted by the Jerry Samet District 14 Democratic Brunch Club.
Community Message From MCPS Medical Officer

Today, I am sharing about MCPS’ efforts in reducing the potential impact of respiratory illnesses on the school system, in line with our commitment to wellbeing and learning. These efforts focus on reducing respiratory virus transmission, continuing COVID-19 mitigation to reduce spread in schools, and minimizing interruptions to learning. We continue to work closely with the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to monitor health trends and provide resources and support for our community.
Former Montgomery County Police Chief Donald E. Brooks Has Died

Per MCPD: Chief Brooks began his career with the Montgomery County Police Department in 1950, rising through the ranks to become Chief of Police on April 26, 1988, until his retirement in 1991. In 1950, the year he joined the force, there were about 100 officers on the force and when Chief Brooks retired 41 years later, there were 892 officers and more than 300 civilian staff.
Magruder HS shooter sentenced to 40 years in prison

WASHINGTON - 18-year-old Steven Alston Jr. was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison for shooting another student at Magruder High School. On January 21, 2021, then 17-year-old Steven Alston Jr. allegedly shot fellow student DeAndre Thomas in the school's bathroom during a fight. Thomas barely survived, according to a lawsuit filed on behalf of Thomas' family. The lawsuit accuses Montgomery County leaders of negligence in removing school resource officers during a time of "significantly increased violence."
Driver in fatal Bailey’s Crossroads hit-and-run arrested

A Maryland driver is facing possible manslaughter and hit-and-run charges for a fatal, two-vehicle crash that occurred in Bailey’s Crossroads in May. Tewodros Worku, 35, was arrested Monday (Dec. 19) by Fairfax County detectives and the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Fairfax County Police Department announced yesterday.
Head of Germantown biotech firm charged with fraud

A Potomac biotech company president was arrested Tuesday and accused in a scheme to defraud investors in CytoDyn Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company based in Washington state. Kazem Kazempour, 69, and Nader Pourhassan, 59, of Oregon, are charged with 14 counts involving conspiracy and schemes to defraud investors through...
