Montgomery County ‘empowering’ for Jewish community, even in face of antisemitism
Rabbi Barak Bader grew up in Alabama, where there wasn’t a single other Jewish child in his school. But today as an adult living in Montgomery County, Bader said it’s rare he crosses the street without running into another Jew. “When I came here, I instantly felt the...
Student shooter from Magruder HS to serve 18 years
Note: This story was updated at 2:45 p.m. to reflect the various statements given in court at Thursday’s hearing. On Thursday, a Montgomery County Circuit Court judge sentenced 18-year-old Steven Alston Jr. to serve 18 years in prison for a shooting at Col. Zadok Magruder High School earlier this year that severely injured a then-15-year-old student. Alston pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder Nov. 7.
Assault at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville
Montgomery County police were called to Richard Montgomery High School Wednesday afternoon, December 21, 2022, to investigate a 2nd-degree assault reported on the campus. The assault was reported at 2:35 PM on Wednesday.
Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda leaves female victim with minor injuries
Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda on Thursday, December 22, 2022, after a 2nd-degree assault was reported there. The assault was reported at 6:00 PM. @MoCoPGNews reported on Twitter that there was a fight outside of CAVA, which was broken up by Montgomery County police officers who were already at the mall.
Require more Holocaust education, participants demand at Whitman HS walkout
Hundreds of students and staff at Walt Whitman High School participated in a walkout Thursday morning to show support for their Jewish classmates and call for increased Holocaust education within Montgomery County Public Schools. The walkout comes less than a week after graffiti reading “Jews not welcome here” was found...
MCPS gender identity policy sparks privacy rights debate
Should a student be allowed to hide their gender identity from their parents? A court case in Montgomery County is trying to answer that question right now. Montgomery County updated their gender identity guidelines in 2019. The goal of these updates was to increase respect and acceptance of gender nonconforming people, which is currently defined as “individuals whose gender expression differs from conventional or stereotypical expectations” in the MCPS Gender Identity Student Guidelines.
School worker accused of dragging, pushing autistic student at Berkeley County elementary school
BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Deputies said an elementary school staff member dragged an autistic student who doesn’t speak by the arm and pushed the student into a ball pit. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on Dec. 5 at Opequon Elementary School, located at 395 East Rd. in Martinsburg. […]
Maryland County School Officials Sued by Victim’s Family for Not Preventing School Shooting
In response to a school shooting in January, the family of a Maryland high school student has filed a civil lawsuit against Montgomery County and its board of education. The lawsuit, which was reported by Bethesda Beat, holds Maryland county school officials and leaders responsible for not preventing the shooting of DeAndre Thomas, who suffered life-threatening injuries at Col. Zadok Magruder High School and has since undergone multiple surgeries. It specifically cites the removal of resource officers from county schools during “a significant increase” in gun violence across the county as one of the reasons the shooting took place.
Getting to Know Anne Arundel County’s First African American Sheriff
Anne Arundel County’s 121st sheriff, Everett Sesker, was sworn in on December 6, 2022. He was raised in Edgewater, Maryland and resides in Anne Arundel County. Sesker’s term is four years. The Anne Arundel County Office of the Sheriff provides law enforcement and public safety services including service of warrants and civil processes. Protection of the circuit court, enforcement of court orders, handling prisoner detention and control and engaging in community outreach are additional aspects that the office handles.
Suspect in medical scrubs attempts to rob DC pharmacy
WASHINGTON - The search is underway for a suspect who attempted to rob a Northwest D.C. pharmacy while dressed in medical clothes, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened on November 30 at a pharmacy in the 1800 block of Columbia Road. The suspect who was...
10 candidates make final pitches for District 14 legislative vacancy
This story was updated at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 22, 2022, to include comment from Perry Paylor. Ten candidates vying for an open House of Delegates seat in District 14 made their formal pitches to the county’s Democratic Central Committee on Wednesday evening, in a forum hosted by the Jerry Samet District 14 Democratic Brunch Club.
Community Message From MCPS Medical Officer
Today, I am sharing about MCPS’ efforts in reducing the potential impact of respiratory illnesses on the school system, in line with our commitment to wellbeing and learning. These efforts focus on reducing respiratory virus transmission, continuing COVID-19 mitigation to reduce spread in schools, and minimizing interruptions to learning. We continue to work closely with the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to monitor health trends and provide resources and support for our community.
Former Montgomery County Police Chief Donald E. Brooks Has Died
Per MCPD: Chief Brooks began his career with the Montgomery County Police Department in 1950, rising through the ranks to become Chief of Police on April 26, 1988, until his retirement in 1991. In 1950, the year he joined the force, there were about 100 officers on the force and when Chief Brooks retired 41 years later, there were 892 officers and more than 300 civilian staff.
Magruder HS shooter sentenced to 40 years in prison
WASHINGTON - 18-year-old Steven Alston Jr. was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison for shooting another student at Magruder High School. On January 21, 2021, then 17-year-old Steven Alston Jr. allegedly shot fellow student DeAndre Thomas in the school's bathroom during a fight. Thomas barely survived, according to a lawsuit filed on behalf of Thomas' family. The lawsuit accuses Montgomery County leaders of negligence in removing school resource officers during a time of "significantly increased violence."
Driver in fatal Bailey’s Crossroads hit-and-run arrested
A Maryland driver is facing possible manslaughter and hit-and-run charges for a fatal, two-vehicle crash that occurred in Bailey’s Crossroads in May. Tewodros Worku, 35, was arrested Monday (Dec. 19) by Fairfax County detectives and the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Fairfax County Police Department announced yesterday.
Arlington County mom, son, daughter missing
The family of Latasha Boatwright reported her and her two children missing.
Man Killed in Silver Spring Parking Garage Stairwell While Out to Dinner With Family
A man was shot and killed Wednesday night inside a parking garage in Silver Spring, Maryland, while he was out for dinner with his family. Charles Reynolds, 62, had just finished eating dinner with his family when he was shot about 9 p.m. in a stairwell in the Wayne Avenue parking garage, police said.
Head of Germantown biotech firm charged with fraud
A Potomac biotech company president was arrested Tuesday and accused in a scheme to defraud investors in CytoDyn Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company based in Washington state. Kazem Kazempour, 69, and Nader Pourhassan, 59, of Oregon, are charged with 14 counts involving conspiracy and schemes to defraud investors through...
Police: Suspicious Death at Wayne Ave. Garage Now Being Investigated as Homicide
Montgomery County Police say that what they called a suspicious death that occurred at the Wayne Ave. Garage in downtown Silver Spring Wednesday night is now being investigated as a homicide. The Major Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in solving this case. At approximately 8:59 p.m....
Substitute teacher told racist, derogatory jokes to students at Charles Co. high school: officials
INDIAN HEAD, Md. - Officials are investigating after a substitute teacher allegedly made racially discriminatory and derogatory jokes to students at a high school in Charles County. The incident was reported December 16 at Henry E. Lackey High School in Indian Head by a teacher who reportedly overheard students in...
