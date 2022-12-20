Women in Afghanistan Banned From Universities

Young men in areas of some American cities are three times more likely to be shot dead than those deployed to war zones in Iraq and Afghanistan, according to new research.Compared to the risk of combat death faced by US soldiers deployed to Afghanistan, the findings showed that young men living in the most violent zip code of Chicago had a 3.23 times higher average risk of firearm-related homicide.Scientists say their shocking findings put the risk of firearm-related death in perspective, sparking calls for urgent need for violence reduction policies.In 2020, firearms became the leading cause of death among children,...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO