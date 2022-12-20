ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Jan. 6 House Committee Releases Final Report on Trump Capitol Riot Investigation

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot released its long-awaited final report. The report was issued days after the panel voted to refer former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice Department for investigation and possible prosecution. The panel has begun sharing evidence with the...
GEORGIA STATE
The News-Press

When politics and science clash

We note that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has recently embraced COVID-19 vaccine skepticism, and has formed a statewide group to investigate vaccine “wrongdoing.” But in so doing, he is testing the limits of how far political interests can usurp the role of science. First, let's consider how new medical procedures and treatments are...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC New York

Bankman-Fried Execs Likely to Be Freed on Bail After FTX Fraud Pleas

FTX co-founder Gary Wang and Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison cut a deal with federal prosecutors for $250,000 bail and travel restrictions as part of their plea deals in FTX's implosion. Ellison and Wang were two of Sam Bankman-Fried's top executives and were intricately involved in executing his multibillion-dollar fraud,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy