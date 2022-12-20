Read full article on original website
Jan. 6 House Committee Releases Final Report on Trump Capitol Riot Investigation
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot released its long-awaited final report. The report was issued days after the panel voted to refer former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice Department for investigation and possible prosecution. The panel has begun sharing evidence with the...
U.S. House Passes $1.7 Trillion Bill Funding Federal Government Through September, Sending It to Biden
The U.S. House passed a bill to fund the federal government for the rest of the fiscal year, through September. The legislation now goes to President Joe Biden, who has said he is eager to sign it into law. Overall, the legislation provides $772.5 billion for nondefense discretionary programs, and...
When politics and science clash
We note that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has recently embraced COVID-19 vaccine skepticism, and has formed a statewide group to investigate vaccine “wrongdoing.” But in so doing, he is testing the limits of how far political interests can usurp the role of science. First, let's consider how new medical procedures and treatments are...
Congress' Lame Duck Session Leaves ‘Unfinished Business' on Issues That Address Americans' Everyday Financial Needs
A year-end push to get legislation through during the lame duck session of Congress has omitted some key proposals that would help provide for Americans' everyday needs. Here's what didn't make the cut and how lawmakers could address that "unfinished business" in 2023. Washington lawmakers are rushing to get as...
New Government Funding Package Includes ‘Historic Step Forward' for Pregnant Workers, New Mothers
Two bills to provide additional protections for pregnant workers and breastfeeding people were included in the $1.7 trillion federal government spending package passed by Congress this week. The changes are a "monumental and historic step forward" that will make a huge difference for low-income workers, particularly women of color, one...
Bankman-Fried Execs Likely to Be Freed on Bail After FTX Fraud Pleas
FTX co-founder Gary Wang and Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison cut a deal with federal prosecutors for $250,000 bail and travel restrictions as part of their plea deals in FTX's implosion. Ellison and Wang were two of Sam Bankman-Fried's top executives and were intricately involved in executing his multibillion-dollar fraud,...
