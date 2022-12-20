ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Severe weather grounds flights, strands passengers in Iceland

By Sheri Walsh
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Blizzard conditions throughout Iceland grounded flights and stranded thousands of holiday travelers, who were forced to sleep on floors and benches at Keflavik Airport for a second day, with more delays forecast due to heavy snowfall and strong winds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cxjgs_0jpMFbxj00
Blizzard conditions throughout Iceland grounded flights and stranded thousands of holiday travelers, who were forced to sleep on the floor at Keflavik Airport for a second day. Photo courtesy of Iceland parliament member Gisli Olafsson

The Icelandic Meteorological Office issued a travel alert Tuesday for the entire country warning of dangerous weather, and severe conditions at the airport.

Thousands of passengers were unable to fly out for a second day, while others who flew into Iceland since the weekend were unable to get out of the airport to their hotels.

The road between Iceland's capital of Reykjavik and the airport was shut early Tuesday, which meant many airport employees were unable to get to work to help with the crowds.

"High winds and dangerous icy road conditions are affecting transfers from Keflavik International airport," the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said. Emergency services are also "providing blankets and water at the airport for those stranded."

A member of Iceland's parliament, Gisli Olafsson, tweeted late Monday that more than 20 busloads of passengers were stuck at the airport for more than 24 to 36 hours before making it to Reykjavik, while showing images of the snow and passengers sleeping on the airport floor.

"The Red Cross has opened up a number of shelters for people stuck due to the weather," Olafsson added.

Yesterday evening 20+ busloads of passengers who had been stuck at @kefairport for over 24-36 hours made it to Reykjavik, some after being in the busses for over 12 hours! The @raudikrossinn (Red Cross) has opened up a number of shelters for people stuck due to weather. pic.twitter.com/BTst8qbmwb — Gisli Olafsson (@gislio) December 20, 2022

Meanwhile, the airport and airlines urged passengers to keep track of delayed and canceled flights on its website.

"We are still experiencing a major road closure which is causing disruption to our operations," Icelandair announced on its website Tuesday. "Due to severe weather circumstances in Iceland, we are unfortunately forced to cancel our morning flights to and from Keflavik on Dec. 20."

"We will resolve any issues as fast as we can, but rebooking flights is taking longer than usual due to the volume of requests," the airline added.

Tom Stirling, who lives in Kennebunk, Maine, was stranded at Keflavik Airport with his wife and two young sons after their connecting flight to Scotland was canceled. Stirling said they were forced to sleep on the floor Monday night, while their younger son who was sick slept on a bench.

"I understand that weather factors can affect things but I think the lack of preparation and foresight... you should have never let people come here knowing the forecast," Stirling told NBC. "Today, it's like everything's canceled and no one's really doing anything to make this right."

"We found a couple of luggage carts and used them as a chair," said Becky Carson, who traveled from Missouri. "I have never appreciated all the things I normally take for granted so much in my life."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Iceland nightmare for thousands of travellers stuck at Keflavik airport during heavy snow

Thousands of airline passengers have been stuck for days at Keflavik airport in Iceland due to extreme weather.Heavy snow and blizzards have forced the almost complete closure of the international airport serving Iceland since Saturday.The Foreign Office warned: “There is a severe weather warning across the whole of Iceland and many roads are closed.“Police are advising people to stay at home. High winds and dangerous icy road conditions are causing major flight disruption and affecting movement to/from Keflavik international airport due to road closures.”Besides being shut to flights, Keflavik has been cut off from the capital, Reykjavik, as snow blocked...
The Independent

Travel influencer’s list of business class ‘complaints’ goes viral

A social media influencer has divided the internet with a video of “complaints” from her experience on a business class flight.Estelle Berglin, from Sweden, posted a jokey video with the title “Things that upset me during my business class flight” to the video sharing platform TikTok.It appears to have been taken on a six-hour FlyDubai flight, on which Ms Berglin had taken a previous video saying she’d been treated to a free upgrade.In the video, which has been viewed 1.1 million times and attracted 630 comments, the first feature of the business class cabin she complains about is “fresh towels”.“Were...
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
506K+
Followers
70K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy