Henry 'wouldn't trade it for the world'

Five years ago today, KJ Henry made a huge decision that he certainly doesn’t regret and couldn’t be happier that he made.

On Dec. 20, 2017, the first day of the early signing period that year, Henry chose to be a Clemson Tiger. The former five-star prospect from West Forsyth High School in Winston-Salem signed with the Tigers over schools such as Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia Tech.

Fast forward to the present, Henry is now nearing the end of his fifth season as a Tiger, and he reflected on his college decision via social media today.

The graduate defensive end wouldn’t trade being a Tiger for anything.

A second-team All-ACC selection by the league’s media and coaches, Henry has started all 13 games for the Tigers this season and ranks fifth on the team with 49 total tackles. He has tallied nine tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, six pass breakups, 13 quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pounder entered the 2022 season having registered 88 career tackles (19.0 for loss), 10.0 sacks, five pass breakups, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble over 44 career games (10 starts) from 2018-21.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

