Clemson, SC

Henry 'wouldn't trade it for the world'

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago

Five years ago today, KJ Henry made a huge decision that he certainly doesn’t regret and couldn’t be happier that he made.

On Dec. 20, 2017, the first day of the early signing period that year, Henry chose to be a Clemson Tiger. The former five-star prospect from West Forsyth High School in Winston-Salem signed with the Tigers over schools such as Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia Tech.

Fast forward to the present, Henry is now nearing the end of his fifth season as a Tiger, and he reflected on his college decision via social media today.

The graduate defensive end wouldn’t trade being a Tiger for anything.

A second-team All-ACC selection by the league’s media and coaches, Henry has started all 13 games for the Tigers this season and ranks fifth on the team with 49 total tackles. He has tallied nine tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, six pass breakups, 13 quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pounder entered the 2022 season having registered 88 career tackles (19.0 for loss), 10.0 sacks, five pass breakups, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble over 44 career games (10 starts) from 2018-21.

