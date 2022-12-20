ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Frenchman Zacharie Perrin joins Fighting Illini, eligible immediately

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qMc6i_0jpMFL2D00

Illinois added French forward Zacharie Perrin to the roster on Tuesday and he’s eligible to practice and play immediately.

Perrin committed to Illinois in a heated recruiting battle with UCLA, Texas and Florida but was unable to enroll in August. He spent the first semester of the 2022 year at Sunrise Christian in Wichita, Kan.

“We’re excited to have Zach arrive on campus and begin his academic and athletic career at the University of Illinois,” said Illinois head coach Brad Underwood. “He has remained loyal to us throughout the recruiting process and is eager to officially be an Illini.

“Joining a team midseason is certainly a unique situation, but Zach is a driven, committed young man who takes school and basketball seriously. Our coaches and support staff, as well as our players, are here to welcome him and offer support throughout this transition.”

Perrin, who turned 18 on Aug. 30, most recently played for the Antibes Sharks of France’s second-tier pro league. The 6-foot-10, 220-pound Perrin averaged more than 21 points, 10 rebounds and 2.5 assists for Antibes’ under-21 team last season.

Perrin was selected MVP of the Adidas Next Generation qualifying tournament in Greece in April, where he put up 17.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.

“My goal is to first and foremost become a better basketball player,” Perrin told ESPN. “I am only 17 years old and still need a lot of development physically. There isn’t a better place to gain strength than college.

“I will also focus on becoming a very good outside shooter. I think I can become a very tough mismatch both at the 4 with my size and at the 5 with my shooting and quickness. Hopefully it gets me to a high level of professional basketball in a few years.”

The Illini were the Big Ten co-champions in the 2021-22 regular season at 15-5, and they finished 23-10 overall after losing to Houston in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Big Ten Basketball Game Has Been Cancelled

This Friday's basketball game between Grambling State and Wisconsin has been canceled. Moments ago, Wisconsin made the official announcement. The school's game against Grambling State will not be rescheduled. Wisconsin is off to a hot start this season. Greg Gard's squad is 9-2 heading into the final week of December.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Predicts 2 Schools Will Join The Big Ten Next

The Big Ten made a huge splash this past summer, acquiring UCLA and USC. According to ESPN personality Paul Finebaum, the Big Ten could add a few more programs from the Pac-12 in the future. Finebaum believes there's a scenario where Oregon and Washington follow UCLA and USC to the...
EUGENE, OR
thecomeback.com

QB reveals shocking truth about Ohio State recruiting money

When the NCAA changed its policy surrounding players’ name, image, and likeness (NIL), allowing college athletes to sign endorsement deals and profit from their college athletic careers, many assumed that it would help the major notorious college football powerhouses the most. But as one recent high-profile quarterback commit explains, that isn’t necessarily the case.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Best tight end prospect ever enters transfer portal

Coming out of high school, not only was five-star tight end Arik Gilbert the highest-rated right end in the 2020 recruiting class, he was the highest-rated tight end in the history of the modern recruiting era. And three seasons into his college career, it looks like he’s entering the transfer portal – again.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

ESPN Names College Football's Worst Recruiting Class

The 2023 college football recruiting cycle is wrapping up, as National Signing Day took place on Wednesday. While some of the usual suspects have the country's best classes, as Georgia, Miami, Texas, Alabama and Ohio State are leading the way, some programs haven't reeled in very many elite prospects. Who...
GEORGIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Diamondbacks trade slugging outfielder to Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have added a big bat to their lineup. The Blue Jays on Friday acquired slugging outfielder Daulton Varsho in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. Arizona landed top catching prospect Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel in the deal. Moreno is Toronto’s best prospect and one of... The post Diamondbacks trade slugging outfielder to Blue Jays appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Every Big Ten Recruiting Class Ranked From Best To Worst

On Wednesday, thousands of high school football recruits from around the country signed with their respective college football programs. While name, image and likeness are in full swing, it was still the same old programs that landed the elite recruits. That was the case in the Big Ten as well.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Bowl Game's Brutal Forecast

Those headed to the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl tonight are in for a rude awakening. While the game is taking place in Texas, the weather forecast looks more like something Minnesota would produce. Two hours before kickoff, temperatures are already in the teens with a wind chill in the negatives - yes, the negatives.
TEXAS STATE
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Illinois vs. Missouri prediction, odds and pick – 12/22/2022

The Illinois Fighting Illini take on the Missouri Tigers in St. Louis. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Illinois Missouri prediction and pick. The Braggin’ Rights game is annually one of the most contentious, lively, fiercely-played games in college basketball. Illinois and Missouri gather in St. Louis for a game which regularly draws a good crowd and generates a lot of energy. Both schools look forward to this game and get after it on the court.
COLUMBIA, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star DL David Hicks announces college commitment

The Oregon Ducks were in the running down until the final days, and while it seemed like Dan Lanning might be able to pull off another massive flip from a 5-star prospect, in the end, David Hicks ended up staying put and signing with the Texas A&M Aggies on Friday. Hicks, the No. 1 DL in the 2023 class, has been committed to Texas A&M since September of 2022, but he had taken a total of four visits to Eugene over the past year, including two in the past month. There’s a belief that he badly wanted to play for Lanning...
EUGENE, OR
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

93K+
Followers
69K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy