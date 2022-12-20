Read full article on original website
Related
KTVL
New project seeks to combat meth addiction crisis with financial incentives
PORTLAND, Ore. — There's a new plan of action to fight Oregon's methamphetamine addiction crisis, and it involves financial incentives to change addictive behavior. The illicit drug dominates Oregon's addiction problems. "Methamphetamine has long been the dominant drug of use throughout Oregon and much of the rest of the...
KTVL
Warmer weather Saturday as thaw begins in Western Oregon, SW Wash.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Things are starting to warm up in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington on Saturday after a winter storm covered the region in ice and snow. Saturday started off with slick conditions on less-traveled roadways, with patches of ice in spots on busier streets and highways. Things...
KTVL
Snow slide blocks SR-14 west of Hood River Bridge, I-84 reopens in Columbia Gorge
HOOD RIVER, Ore. — A snow slide has SR-14 closed near White Salmon on Saturday afternoon, the Washington State Department of Transportation said. WSDOT reported the slide at about 1:15 p.m. after winter weather continued to sweep the Columbia River Gorge Saturday. The state highway is closed between milepost...
KTVL
Dangerous driving conditions for holiday travel
EUGENE, Ore. — Even though warmer temperatures are melting last night’s ice, travel to other parts of the state this holiday weekend could be a little dicey. ODOT spokesperson, Matt Noble says no matter which direction you are headed out of Eugene, roads will continue to be a challenge.
KTVL
CHP's Holiday Maximum Enforcement Period starts this Friday
REDDING, Calif. — With the holidays this upcoming weekend, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is instating a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP), starting Friday, to protect drivers during times when they expect higher traffic and the possibility of more people driving impaired. The MEP starts at 6:01 p.m. on Fri.,...
Comments / 0