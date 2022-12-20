MISSOULA, Mont. — There are plenty of opportunities to ski in Montana this holiday weekend. On the state line with Idaho at Interstate 90, Lookout will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It has 43 inches at the summit and 31 at the base. Four new inches have fallen in the last 3 days. Four of five lifts are running, including the new Eagle Peak quad chair lift.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO