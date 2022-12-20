Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)Under The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
Related
ktalnews.com
Shelters to open as temperature drops, accepting donations
Organizations throughout Shreveport-Bossier that provide shelter and other supplies to the community are gathering goods and opening spaces to help neighbors in need come in from the cold. » https://trib.al/Vma6SzT. Shelters to open as temperature drops, accepting …. Organizations throughout Shreveport-Bossier that provide shelter and other supplies to the...
ktalnews.com
Santa keeps it cold for Chrismas, warmer next week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a cold Christmas morning and a chilly Christmas afternoon. We will finally shake this Arctic air early next week, with warmer temperatures and a chance of rain and storms returning during the week. Near record low temperatures tonight into Christmas morning: Temperatures...
ktalnews.com
Newly restored home in downtown Minden is ready for Christmas
MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A grand home in Minden’s Historic Residential District has been restored and is now dressed in her holiday finery, thanks to a local family that cares deeply about preserving history for future generations. The exquisite 5,600 square-foot, 5-bedroom home Samuel Grigsby Webb built for...
ktalnews.com
Report: Increase in COVID-causing virus in northwest Louisiana wastewater
Water samples collected by the Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats (CEEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport revealed an increase in the level of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the wastewater in northwest Louisiana. Full story here » https://trib.al/Dp030nI. Report: Increase in COVID-causing virus in northwest …. Water samples collected...
ktalnews.com
Water main breaks in Mansfield prompt boil advisory, conservation plea
Emergency officials in De Soto Parish are urging Mansfield City Water and District 1 customers to boil their water before consuming it – but also to conserve if they have running water at all. Full story here » https://trib.al/Je6aIdU. Water main breaks in Mansfield prompt boil advisory, …
ktalnews.com
WATCH: Sweet surprise for Bossier City family battling rare cancer
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Cares Krewe headed to Bossier City to surprise a local celebrity and his family with a sweet holiday surprise. Two years ago, Kevin Duhon left the culinary scene to cook from home and care for his family. Kevin’s wife Karen was diagnosed with a rare stage 4 cancer called Metastatic Paraganglioma.
ktalnews.com
NWLA hospital CEOs issue joint ER PSA
Chief Executive Officers of three major hospitals issued a PSA on Thursday afternoon, urging citizens to assess their medical needs before visiting emergency rooms after local ERs have become overwhelmed by minor medical cases. NWLA hospital CEOs issue joint ER PSA. Chief Executive Officers of three major hospitals issued a...
ktalnews.com
ERs overwhelmed: Northwest Louisiana hospital CEOs issue PSA
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Chief Executive Officers of three major hospitals in Northwest Louisiana issued a joint PSA on Thursday, urging citizens to assess their medical needs before visiting emergency rooms because they have all become overwhelmed by minor medical cases. In the 30-second video, Willis-Knighton Health System President...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police seek information in unsolved 2021 homicide
Shreveport police are asking the public to help identify the person responsible for an unsolved fatal shooting in Highland in December 2021. Full story here » https://trib.al/LCqD00Z. Shreveport police seek information in unsolved 2021 …. Shreveport police are asking the public to help identify the person responsible for an...
ktalnews.com
Coushatta residents must boil water until further notice
COUSHATTA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Coushatta Water System issued a boil advisory for the entire town on Saturday afternoon. According to a media release, the boil advisory is a precaution resulting from a dip in the town’s water system pressure. The pressure in the system is below 20 PSI, meaning the water produced in the water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality.
ktalnews.com
Caddo students rewarded by district attorney for improved attendance
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Elementary students in Caddo Parish were gifted with brand new bicycles by the Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart, Sr., and the staff of the DA’s office for improved attendance. This marks the seventh year that the DA’s office held the bike giveaway....
ktalnews.com
Firefighter hit by car on scene of Allendale duplex fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A firefighter was hit by a vehicle while responding to a duplex fire in Allendale. According to the Shreveport Fire Department, over a dozen units responded just after 5:30 p.m. to smoke and flames coming from the residential duplex fire on Pierre Ave. The duplex sustained heavy damage and is a total loss.
ktalnews.com
2 Keithville men wanted; linked to sports cars stolen from storage yard
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two Keithville men accused of having vehicles in their possession that were stolen from a storage yard in November. According to the sheriff’s office, 20-year-old Nathan Martin and 23-year-old Derick Ferguson II are alleged to...
ktalnews.com
Marshall first responders get special holiday deliveries from business owners
MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Community members in Marshall made special deliveries to the city’s first responders Wednesday afternoon to thank them for their hard work and commitment to service. Local businesses come together around the holidays to show appreciation for first responders by gifting them holiday hams. This...
ktalnews.com
MPD shares tips after several vehicles stolen from local business
MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, vehicle thefts in the United States are on the rise and Marshall police are no stranger to that. Police are investigating after seven vehicles were stolen from a lot in Marshall Wednesday night. Marshall Police Department and Crime...
Comments / 0