Phillip Hickey
4d ago
I hope you win. SUE the school and state board of education for the bull crap they are pushing, and for wrongful termination for voicing your concerns. If I was a parent with a child at that school, I would join you in the suit.
North Carolina professor was fired for criticizing critical race theory: Lawsuit
A professor is suing the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction after he was allegedly fired for criticizing critical race theory while teaching at a state-organized summer program for incoming high school seniors.
National group files lawsuit after professor fired from North Carolina Governor’s School
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A lawsuit has been filed against the North Carolina Department of Instruction after a teacher was fired in the summer of 2021. According to a press release provided by the Alliance Defending Freedom, the ADF filed a lawsuit in state court Friday on behalf of David Phillips, a “well-respected” English professor […]
cbs17
These NC counties have the longest life expectancies
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — On Thursday, Stacker.com provided a list of counties in North Carolina that have the shortest life expectancy. On Friday, we’re going in the opposite direction. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of...
AOL Corp
6 Best Places To Retire in North Carolina on Less Than $2,500 a Month
North Carolina has long attracted residents-to-be with its top-notch universities, thriving economy and gorgeous natural scenery. In 2022, it was named America's Top State for Business by CNBC. Yet it may be those who are calling it a day on business who have the most to gain in North Carolina.
WRAL
On the Record: NC political newsmakers mark changes of 2022, look ahead to bipartisan successes in 2023
Gov. Roy Cooper talks teacher pay, abortion rights and marijuana pardons with On the Record. Plus: hear from two politicians who won in places other members of their parties struggle on how they make connections across the aisle. Gov. Roy Cooper talks teacher pay, abortion rights and marijuana pardons with...
'To brazenly break state law is wrong' | NC tourism groups against school districts breaking school calendar laws
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Tourism in North Carolina generates billions of dollars in annual revenue. According to Visit North Carolina, the state received about $28 billion in visitor spending in 2021 alone. This comes from things like people visiting the mountains to enjoying the summer in beach homes on...
carolinajournal.com
Former state school superintendent to serve as Budd’s N.C. director
U.S. Sen.-elect Ted Budd has named former N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson to serve as Budd’s state director. Johnson will manage “state outreach and operations” for Budd, according to a news release. Budd is moving from the U.S. House to the Senate after winning the November election to succeed retiring Sen. Richard Burr.
Chronicle
Though NC governor maintains veto power, activists and physicians remain wary of future of abortion access
Ahead of the midterm elections, student groups and physicians were preparing for the possibility of an abortion ban in North Carolina. But after Republicans fell just one House seat short of a supermajority, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper held onto his veto power over bills that pass the General Assembly. After all the votes were counted, Gov. Cooper still holds veto power over Republican backed bills from the legislative branch.
School segregation continues to be an urgent issue in NC schools
RALEIGH — The latest report from the Education & Law Project at the North Carolina Justice Center provides an update on school segregation trends and new policy recommendations to foster integration in North Carolina’s public schools. A follow-up to a 2018 report, Still Stymied finds North Carolina schools have made little progress in integrating and face a continued racial and economic divide, exacerbated by charter schools, district boundaries, and inaction from school districts and state policymakers.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in NC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices […]
Former NC NAACP head Barber taking new job at Yale Divinity School
The Rev. William Barber has been tapped to direct the new Center for Public Theology and Public Policy at Yale Divinity School.
‘Perpetual campaign season:’ For some NC candidates, 2024 races have already begun
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With several key statewide races on the ballot in 2024, some candidates already have launched their campaigns more than a year before the primary election will be held. David McLennan, an expert on state politics at Meredith College, described it as the “perpetual campaign season.” “We used to call these shadow […]
Village Voice
Strange Laws Still On The Books In North Carolina
Have you ever heard of a law that was so strange, you couldn’t help but laugh? Believe it or not, many of these bizarre laws are still in effect today (albeit seldomly enforced). From outlawing the use of a lasso to corral a runaway mule in Tennessee to making it illegal to drive a car while wearing a bathrobe in Alabama, the US is full of some truly weird laws still on the books. In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the craziest and most entertaining laws still enforced in the US. While their usefulness may be questionable, they certainly make for some interesting conversations. So, let’s take a look at some of the weirdest laws still in existence in the United States.
NC United Bloods Nation gang member sentenced to 9+ years for cocaine distribution: USDOJ
According to court documents, Quayshaun Laquan Banks, 31, of Elizabeth City, is a validated member of the United Bloods Nation street gang.
live5news.com
State senator blames early resignation of Department of Disabilities and Special Needs director on problematic commission
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If it weren’t for the seven-person commission that helps to run the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs, the department would still have a director, one state senator says. Dr. Michelle Fry resigned from her position after only 14 months on Tuesday. Fry announced her...
Duke Energy begins ‘rolling blackout’ outages, power outages across NC spikes above 300,000
As wind gusts start to pick up so are the number of power outages in North Carolina.
She is loved. North Carolina community, officials show out in parade for terminally-ill girl
There were tears. There was a parade of cars. There were flashing lights from police cars and fire trucks. But most importantly? There were smiles and memories for 3-year-old Jaielle.
North Carolina Chick-fil-A owner fined after some workers paid in sandwiches, teens assigned ‘hazardous’ jobs
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The owner of a North Carolina Chick-Fil-A has been fined by the Department of Labor for child labor and minimum wage standards violations, Fox News reports. The restaurant first came under fire in July 2022, when a Facebook post that offered to pay volunteer workers in meal vouchers went viral. “We […]
NC price-gouging law now in effect after State of Emergency declared, Attorney General says
North Carolina's price-gouging law is now in effect, Attorney General Josh Stein announced, one day after Gov. Roy Cooper (D) declared a State of Emergency with freezing weather on the horizon.
WBTV
Woman accused of scamming Huntersville family of terminally ill child arrested in Arizona
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Police in Arizona have arrested an Iredell County woman accused of scamming a family out of thousands of dollars for their terminally ill daughter. Back in November, the family came forward saying Tammy Domenick organized a fake fundraiser for their terminally ill child before...
