First responders join Santa at UVM Children’s Hospital

By Isabel Schonemann
 4 days ago

Kids at the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital got a special surprise Tuesday: a visit from local firefighters, police officers and Santa Claus, who stopped by during the hospital’s annual ‘ Operation Fire Cuffs with hundreds of toys.

More than 30 different agencies and businesses from around the state dropped off truckloads toys for children staying in the hospital over the holidays. The Vermont State Police, Burlington Fire Department, Winooski Police Department, Mill River Brewery, and the Cambridge Elementary School were just some of the participating agencies.

Dr. Lewis First, the Chief of Pediatrics with the Children’s Hospital, says the event epitomizes the holiday season.

“When we talk about a community surrounding the children with love over the holidays, this is what a true children’s hospital is all about, when the community comes together to make a difference,” he says.

Alex Blair, a firefighter with the Cambridge Fire Department, spent nearly a year in the hospital being treated for Leukemia.

“I know what it’s like sitting in those rooms, staring at the same four walls, so even if you get something new, something to play with, something to do that you haven’t seen before, it’s just exciting,” she notes.

Blair explained her department held toy drives at local schools, and accepted donations at the fire station.

“Now I can give back by giving some kids some presents,” Blair says. “We’ve got four massive trucks of toys so it should last a while hopefully.”

Assistant Fire Marshal Philip Edgerley helped start the drive, which used to only include three agencies. He says several people with the Burlington Fire Department have had children stay in the hospital, who received gifts from this event in the past.

“It’s nice to be able to help our own guys out and all these families, it’s great seeing the smiles on the kids faces,” AFM Edgerley says.

Mike Mattuchio, a Detective Trooper with the VSP, says his child spent time in the hosital’s ICU.

“It’s just the best feeling in the world to give back to families at this time in need,” he said.

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

