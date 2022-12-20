Gov. Cooper declares state of emergency for extreme cold temps

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Governor Roy Cooper signed a state of emergency Tuesday for ‘extremely’ cold temperatures coming to North Carolina.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

This comes as the possibility of icy conditions in the state’s western portion and below-average temperatures are expected.

“We know that with the extremely low temperatures, North Carolinians will need propane and other heating fuel to keep their families warm,” said Governor Cooper. “While propane supplies are strong in the state, there is a limited supply of licensed commercial truck drivers, which is being further exacerbated by COVID and flu outbreaks.”

The temperatures are expected to move into N.C. Friday and continue through the holiday weekend.

Starting with Tuesday, most of the day will be dry. But we’ll be tracking an area of low pressure scooting by to our south, pushing in some moisture by the evening. Areas south and east of Charlotte could see some snow flying! No accumulation is expected, just something neat to see.

This first round moves out quickly, early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon is briefly drier. Thursday, cold rain will develop, making for a chilly, raw day. With colder temperatures in the mountains Thursday morning, this could create some light icing and slick spots early in the day.

The well-advertised Arctic front then moves in for Friday. This could bring a round of mountain snow showers in the morning Friday. Some flakes are possible from the foothills through the Charlotte metro, but with little to no accumulation. Some light accumulation is possible there.

Friday afternoon is drier and COLDER. The wind will get blustery through Saturday, making it feel like it’s well below zero in the mountains! Single-digit wind chills are possible around the Charlotte area.

It’ll be a cold and dry Christmas weekend!







In addition, it will be very windy statewide Friday through early Saturday; strong wind gusts could result in downed trees, power outages, and wind chill values in single digits.

To keep safe, N.C. Emergency Management advises:

Pay close attention to your local forecast and be prepared for what’s expected in your area.

Keep cell phones, mobile devices, and spare batteries charged.

Use a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radio or a weather alert app to receive emergency weather alerts.

Dress warmly. Wear multiple layers of thin clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing.

Store an emergency kit in your vehicle. Include a scraper, jumper cables, tow chain, sand/salt, blankets, flashlight, first-aid kit, and road map.

Gather emergency supplies for your pet, including leash and feeding supplies, enough food for several days, and a pet travel carrier.

Do not leave pets outside for long periods of time during freezing weather.

Look out for your friends, neighbors, and the elderly during winter weather.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.