DMV offices closed in 17 Oregon counties Friday; will re-open Tuesday, December 27
SALEM, Ore. — DMV offices across western Oregon will be closed Friday, December 23, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced in a Friday morning tweet. The offices in Hood River, Wasco, Sherman, Gilliam, Clatsop, Lincoln, Tillamook, Lane, Benton, Linn, Marion, Polk, Yamhill, Clackamas, Columbia, Multnomah, and Washington counties are closed. This includes DMV headquarters in Salem, says ODOT.
Lane County, coastal Oregon area DMVs closed due to severe weather conditions
SALEM, Ore. — DMV offices in the Lane County and coastal Oregon area DMVs are closed Thursday, December 22 through noon Friday, December 23 due to severe weather and road conditions. LATEST FORECAST | CLOSURES | WEATHER CAMERAS. Cottage Grove DMV -- 142 Gateway Blvd., Cottage Grove, Lane County.
Preparing for possible power outages as ice storm approaches
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for western Oregon and the South Willamette Valley in effect from 12:00 p.m. Thursday through 7:00 a.m. Friday. Power outages and tree damage are likely during this time, as ice accumulation of 0.1" to 0.5" is expected.
Thousands without power in Portland metro area amid winter wind storm
PORTLAND, Ore. — Strong winds battered the Portland metropolitan area Thursday, leaving thousands of homes and businesses without power. With a winter storm bringing ice to the region, there are concerns that the numbers could rise overnight. Portland General Electric had roughly 15,700 affected customers reported by around midnight.
Dangerous driving conditions for holiday travel
EUGENE, Ore. — Even though warmer temperatures are melting last night’s ice, travel to other parts of the state this holiday weekend could be a little dicey. ODOT spokesperson, Matt Noble says no matter which direction you are headed out of Eugene, roads will continue to be a challenge.
High wind and slick, icy conditions close I-84 in Columbia River Gorge
TROUTDALE, Ore. — An icy winter storm prompted the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) to close Interstate 84 through the Columbia River Gorge on Thursday night. I-84 was closed in both directions between Troutdale and Hood River at about 8:45 p.m.Thursday due to ice and wind creating hazardous conditions.
How to keep pets safe during freezing weather
EUGENE, Ore. — With temperatures below freezing across much of Oregon, the Greenhill Humane Society has some tips for families to keep pets comfortable and safe through the holiday season. "Make sure you have eyes on them because its cold outside," said Sarah Bouzad, Greenhill Humane Society Community engagement...
