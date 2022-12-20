ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘A Christmas Smile’ event brings Christmas joy to York

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — People gathered in York County today to celebrate the 20th annual “A Christmas Smile” event. This event is a time for members of the community to give back. A Christmas Smile welcomed anyone in York who is looking for a warm place...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster Food Hub offers pop-up shelters

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Food Hub opened their doors to those who needed to escape the cold. The Food Hub has converted their space into a temporary pop-up shelter for those who are looking to find warmth. The American Red Cross is providing around 40...
abc27.com

Reindeer caretaker at Hersheypark celebrates 25 years

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A special attraction at Hersheypark’s Christmas Candylane would not be possible, without an even more special woman who brings it to life year after year. When December descends on Hershey, tis the season for trees and lights and the magic of Christmas. Of course,...
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County food bank to open as pop-up homeless shelter

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Food Hub is opening its doors to those in need. With temperatures expected to dip in the next few days, they are converting this space into a temporary pop-up shelter. The American Red Cross will deliver around 40 cots on Thursday and help set up a warming center with blankets and bed kits.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon County police department participates in no-shave November

(WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are police officers raising awareness for men’s health. The Palmyra Borough Police Department participated in the No-Shave November event. Each officer donated one hundred dollars to participate. The Palmyra Borough Police Officers Association matched the money, to raise a grand total of...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Last-minute shoppers pack Midstate stores

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The countdown is on. There are two more days until Christmas and many shoppers in the Midstate are in a frantic rush to cross items off their lists. That looming Christmas deadline forced many to brave the elements at the Tanger Outlets in Hershey on Friday. Inflation or not there will always be those serial procrastinators.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon Bologna Drop to ring in the new year

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Lebanon will hold its New Year’s Eve Bologna Drop with a party on South Eighth Street. The event will be held between Chestnut and Cumberland Streets starting at 10 p.m. with music from DJ Ryan Downes. The bologna will be attached to a disco...
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Brand new vinyl record lounge opens in Lancaster County

ELIZABETH TOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new vinyl record store called E-town Record Lounge had its grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 17. The E-town Record Lounge is owned and operated by two local friends and vinyl record collectors, Ryan Reed and Tim Orth. According to Reed, the idea for the new vinyl record lounge came from the two partner’s passion for vinyl record collecting, as well as both of their older son’s love of music – specifically, jamming out on the drums.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Holiday of hope: Dauphin County Sheriff Deputies help Midstate family

HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) — One Halifax family received a heartwarming holiday surprise on Thursday. It comes after a loss that turned their world upside down earlier this year. For the Gimmi family, the holidays look different this year. “I am holding it together for the kids,” Priscilla Gimmi said....
HALIFAX, PA
pahomepage.com

Fire engulfs York County home, displaces four

A home in York County was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning, displacing four people and causing minor injuries. A home in York County was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning, displacing four people and causing minor injuries. Luzerne County pizzeria brings warmth in the holidays. Luzerne County pizzeria brings...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

$6,500 stolen in equipment from Habitat for Humanity trailer

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a theft of more than $6,000 in equipment from a Habitat for Humanity trailer. According to Chambersburg Police, the unknown suspect(s) cut the lock off of an enclosed trailer. The vehicle was parked at a property on Warm Spring Road in Hamilton Township, Franklin County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Warming center to open in Downtown Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A temporary warming center is being set up in downtown Harrisburg because of the bitterly cold temperatures impacting the Midstate. According to Dauphin County officials, the warming center will be at 309 Market Street in Downtown Harrisburg where the former Rite Aid was located. The...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Historic farm connected to the Battle of Gettysburg listed for sale

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic 101-acre farm believed to have ties to the Battle of Gettysburg has been listed for sale. According to a Zillow listing by Mossy Oak Properties, the brick cottage was built in 1860 and “is thought to be a mustering point of the 1863 battle” in Gettysburg.
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police welcomes 102 new troopers

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 100 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class of 102 new state troopers was the 165th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960. Col. Robert Evanchick told the cadets they have been given the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

