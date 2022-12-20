ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

‘General Hospital’ star Sonya Eddy dies at 55

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XKROc_0jpMClgM00

“General Hospital” actress Sonya Eddy has reportedly died at the age of 55.

Actress and friend Octavia Spencer announced on Eddy’s death on Instagram on Tuesday, according to People Magazine.

My friend Sonya Eddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel,” said Spencer on Instagram.

Eddy was best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on “General Hospital,” according to People Magazine.

“General Hospital” executive producer Frank Valentini released a statement following Eddy’s death on the show’s Instagram account.

“I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible Sonya Eddy. I truly loved her, not only as an actress, but as a friend. The lights in the hub of the nurse’s station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set. On behalf of the entire General Hospital cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans. She will be very missed,” said Valentini on Instagram.

Eddy joined “General Hospital” in 2006 as a nurse in 543 episodes, most recently last October, according to Variety. The character was head nurse and the mother of Stan Johnson, who was played by Kiko Ellsworth. Ellsworth’s character was killed off the show in 2007. Eddy was also a licensed vocational nurse in real life.

According to Variety, Eddy was in other television shows such as “Married… With Children,” “The Drew Carey Show,” “Murphy Brown,” “Seinfeld,” “Home Improvement” and many others.

No cause of death has been released, according to People Magazine.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Why ‘The Nanny’ Waited 6 Seasons To Air Hanukkah Episode

Besides Christmas, there are other celebrations in December, like the Jewish holiday Hanukkah, which some people hold in high esteem despite being talked about less often. Although most TV shows emphasize Christmas during the festive period, however, a CBS sitcom show, The Nanny which aired from 1993 to 1999 has an episode in its last season that projects the Hanukkah celebration.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Rapper Tory Lanez found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion

A Los Angeles jury convicted rapper and singer Tory Lanez on three charges connected to a 2020 shooting that injured hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion. The jury, comprised of seven women and five men, deliberated for one day before returning the guilty verdict against Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, on all three charges, The Associated Press reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
114K+
Followers
149K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy