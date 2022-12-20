Read full article on original website
23-year-old Kalamazoo man injured in Christmas Eve shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI - Police in Kalamazoo are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting. At approximately 2:16 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Kalamazoo County dispatch received a report of several gunshots in the 1100 block of Conant Street. Ten minutes later, a male suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital, police said.
Man holds 3 juveniles at gunpoint, breaks into woman’s apartment, Kalamazoo police say
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police on Friday, Dec. 23, arrested a man who allegedly held three juveniles at gunpoint before he broke into a woman’s apartment. Police arrested the suspect still inside the woman’s apartment. Kalamazoo police responded to a 10:30 a.m. report of a hostage situation at...
The Grand Rapids Press
Children injured in Southwest Michigan crash on Christmas Eve
CASS COUNTY, MI – Multiple children were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cass County on Christmas Eve. Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash with injuries at 6:10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, on M-51 near Maple Street in Howard Township, according to a news release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
Murder charge to be lessened against 16-year-old, prosecutor says
KALAMAZOO, MI – An open murder charge against a 16-year-old will be lessened, at least temporarily. Kahree Louis Compton was originally charged with open murder Wednesday afternoon in Kalamazoo County District Court. The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office said late Wednesday it will amend the charge to assault with intent to murder.
Numerous vehicles in ditches off U.S. 131 in southern Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday morning that numerous vehicles were in ditches along U.S. 131 in the southern portion of the county. Vehicles were reported to have gone off the highway near U Avenue in the Schoolcraft area, where deputies have reported...
Battle Creek man dies in snowmobile crash, passenger injured
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI — A Battle Creek man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Calhoun County. The crash occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, in Newton Township south of Battle Creek and west of Marshall in the southwestern portion of the county, Michigan State Police said in a news release.
Sheriff’s deputy avoids injury in pileup that closes northbound U.S. 131
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – Northbound U.S. 131 is closed Friday, Dec. 23, at the Wayland exit for multiple crashes, sheriff’s deputies said. The highway is closed to 100th Street in Kent County after the crashes. An Allegan County sheriff’s deputy’s patrol car was struck by a semi-tractor trailer...
Teen’s first words after devastating crash lets mom know: ‘You’re going to get your kid back’
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Weeks after the devastating crash, 16-year-old Sam Smalldon started to whisper his first words. His doctor rushed through Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Center to find his mother. In the speech therapy room, Sam whispered: “Hi, Mom.”. The words took her breath away. She felt...
Police identify woman killed in Van Buren County house fire
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Police have identified a woman who died in a Tuesday, Dec. 20 house fire in Bangor as 32-year-old Evelyn Hitchcock. Police and firefighters responded to the fire, in the 1000 block of Third Street, about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Bangor police officers reached the scene before...
I-94 closed in multiple locations in Southwest Michigan due to several crashes
2 p.m. update Friday, Dec. 23: Stay off I-94 amid crashes, worsening blizzard conditions, state police say. UPDATE: See video, photos from I-94 pileup involving nine semi trucks. The Michigan State Police is reporting multiple shutdowns in sections of I-94 Friday morning due to a number of crashes as the...
Video shows multi-vehicle pileup that closed U.S. 131
KENT COUNTY, MI – The northbound lanes of U.S. 131 between 84th and 100th streets reopened Friday, Dec. 23, after a multi-vehicle pileup. State police reported that multiple vehicles, including a semi-tractor trailer that rolled over, were involved in a series of collisions that began around 12:20 p.m. Eight vehicles crashed after an initial two-vehicle collision.
U.S. 131 North shut down in Kent County due to multiple-vehicle pileup, semi rollover
KENT COUNTY, MI — Northbound U.S. 131 was closed early Friday afternoon between 84th and 100th streets due to a multiple-vehicle pileup, involving a rolled-over semi truck and tractor trailer. The crash started as with two vehicles at around 12:20 p.m., Dec. 23, then eight other vehicles became involved,...
State police close M-40 until ‘dangerous weather subsides’
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – State police on Friday, Dec. 23, closed M-40 between M-89 and I-196 because of dangerous driving conditions. Rescuers have been on the scene of a crash on M-40 near 134th Avenue in Hamilton since 3:30 p.m., the state Department of Transportation reported. The road has...
West Michigan school closings for Friday, Dec. 23
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Winter break has started early for several school districts across West Michigan with several districts announcing closures across the region on Friday, Dec. 23. With the entire region in a blizzard warning through Saturday night, temperatures in single digits and more than a half foot...
Police say ‘unsafe to drive’ with blizzard causing snow drifts, white-outs
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police late Friday, Dec. 23, urged people to stay off the road unless they have an emergency. Snow has covered roads, leaving some impassable, and drivers are at risk with low visibility and bitter cold, Ottawa County sheriff’s Capt. Jake Sparks said. He said...
‘Do not drive’: Kent County officials warn motorists not to travel on Christmas Eve
KENT COUNTY, MI -- Ongoing snowfall and intense wind have combined to make Christmas Eve a hazardous time to drive in the Grand Rapids area, officials said. “Our message is, once again, do not drive unless you have to drive,” Kent County Road Commission officials advised in a news release on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 24.
2 Michigan counties at high COVID-19 level this week – one in each peninsula
Two Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week: Ionia County (east of Grand Rapids) and Gogebic County (in the U.P. bordering Wisconsin). This is the first time a Lower Peninsula county has been at a high COVID level since Sept. 29. Michigan also has 45 counties...
Catholic school sues, says civil rights law with LGBTQ protections prevents practicing faith
A Grand Rapids parish is suing the state because it contends it cannot operate consistent with its Catholic beliefs since the Michigan Supreme Court interpreted civil rights law to include protections for LGBTQ people. The state has forced Sacred Heart of Jesus and its school, Sacred Heart Academy, to make...
MDOT traffic cameras show blizzard’s impact on motorists across Michigan
UPDATE: Gov. Whitmer activates emergency operations center in response to blizzard. Following the arrival of a major winter storm, road conditions are extremely dicey Friday, Dec. 23. Michigan Department of Transportation road cameras show poor travel conditions, especially in West Michigan along the Lake Michigan shoreline, according to the National...
Kalamazoo, Portage, Southwest Michigan schools closed Friday, Dec. 23
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo and Portage school districts announced Thursday school will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23 in anticipation of the major winter snowstorm expected to hit Michigan tonight. After school activities on Thursday, Dec. 22 have also been canceled at both districts on Dec. 22, according to the...
