Kalamazoo, MI

MLive

23-year-old Kalamazoo man injured in Christmas Eve shooting

KALAMAZOO, MI - Police in Kalamazoo are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting. At approximately 2:16 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Kalamazoo County dispatch received a report of several gunshots in the 1100 block of Conant Street. Ten minutes later, a male suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital, police said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Children injured in Southwest Michigan crash on Christmas Eve

CASS COUNTY, MI – Multiple children were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cass County on Christmas Eve. Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash with injuries at 6:10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, on M-51 near Maple Street in Howard Township, according to a news release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
CASS COUNTY, MI
MLive

Murder charge to be lessened against 16-year-old, prosecutor says

KALAMAZOO, MI – An open murder charge against a 16-year-old will be lessened, at least temporarily. Kahree Louis Compton was originally charged with open murder Wednesday afternoon in Kalamazoo County District Court. The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office said late Wednesday it will amend the charge to assault with intent to murder.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
MLive

Battle Creek man dies in snowmobile crash, passenger injured

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI — A Battle Creek man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Calhoun County. The crash occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, in Newton Township south of Battle Creek and west of Marshall in the southwestern portion of the county, Michigan State Police said in a news release.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
MLive

Police identify woman killed in Van Buren County house fire

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Police have identified a woman who died in a Tuesday, Dec. 20 house fire in Bangor as 32-year-old Evelyn Hitchcock. Police and firefighters responded to the fire, in the 1000 block of Third Street, about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Bangor police officers reached the scene before...
BANGOR, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Video shows multi-vehicle pileup that closed U.S. 131

KENT COUNTY, MI – The northbound lanes of U.S. 131 between 84th and 100th streets reopened Friday, Dec. 23, after a multi-vehicle pileup. State police reported that multiple vehicles, including a semi-tractor trailer that rolled over, were involved in a series of collisions that began around 12:20 p.m. Eight vehicles crashed after an initial two-vehicle collision.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

West Michigan school closings for Friday, Dec. 23

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Winter break has started early for several school districts across West Michigan with several districts announcing closures across the region on Friday, Dec. 23. With the entire region in a blizzard warning through Saturday night, temperatures in single digits and more than a half foot...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
