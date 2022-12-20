Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in ClevelandAlina AndrasCleveland, OH
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
LA Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Revealed
It's rare in the modern NBA for two powerhouse teams to face off against each other in the regular season with most of their roster available; fortunately, that's what's happening between the LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers. The LA Clippers have a relatively short injury report, with only one key...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ravens — Falcons Week 17 Betting Trends
ATL: +7.5 (-110) | BAL: -7.5 (-110) Total: 37.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) "The Ravens enter this contest as clear home favorites on the moneyline and spread on FanDuel Sportsbook's odds," FanDuel's Lary Rupp wrote. "This 1 p.m. ET clash also features one of the lower totals on the Week 16 slate at 37.5 points."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saints Place Jarvis Landry on Injured Reserve, Sign Kirk Merritt to Active Roster
The Saints are placing Jarvis Landry on injured reserve Thursday. Kirk Merritt is being signed to the team's active roster from the practice squad, according to his agent Mike McCartney. It's been a tough season for Landry, as he'll finish out with just 272 yards and a touchdown on 25...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jadeveon Clowney Ruled out for Saints Game, John Johnson III Status Updated
Cleveland Browns will be down defensive end Jadeveon Clowney in week 16 action against the New Orleans Saints. Clowney remains in concussion protocol after getting banged up against the Baltimore Ravens. Additionally, John Johnson III is questionable to play with a thigh injury. This will be the fourth game that...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Game vs. Seahawks
The Kansas City Chiefs are back at home this week for a Christmas Eve matchup on Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks, and their injury report has contained quite a few names in recent days. To begin the week, four members of the team missed practice. The trio of defensive end...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
DeMar DeRozan Appears to Respond to Trade Request Reports
Now well past the first quarter of the 2022–23 NBA season, trade buzz around the league has started to grow. Among those whose name has been mentioned is Bulls star DeMar DeRozan. Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported Thursday that “rival executives” believe DeRozan could request to be moved in...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Commanders’ Chase Young to Make Season Debut After 2021 Knee Injury
Chase Young will make his 2022 season debut for the Commanders on the road against the 49ers on Saturday, according to Washington coach Ron Rivera. Young, who has not played a game in 13 months after tearing his ACL and MCL in Nov. 14, 2021, returned to practice on Nov. 2 and was activated from the physically unable to perform list to the team’s 53-man roster on Nov. 15.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former SDSU, NFL Running Back Ronnie Hillman Dies At 31
Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman has died, his family announced Thursday. He was 31 years old. Hillman, a Broncos third-round pick in the 2012 draft, was diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma in August. The news of his death comes days after messages of support from former teammates and fans poured in while the former Denver player was in hospice care.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
WATCH: Cleveland Browns Sign Boxer Jake Paul to a Contract
In an interesting development on the day before Christmas Eve, the Cleveland Browns have signed media personality and boxer Jake Paul to a contract. Yes, you read that right. Paul took to Twitter to show himself in a Browns' uniform. The team's executive vice president JW Johnson made the call with Paul to inform him.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bears Ready to Face Bills Minus Two Starting Guards
Adventures in blocking will be the theme for Saturday's Bears game in the Soldier Field permafrost against the Buffalo Bills. Justin Fields has been sacked a league-high 46 times and he'll probably need to be on the move again because the Bears are likely to be without both starting right guard Teven Jenkins and left guard Cody Whitehair.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Nick Tarburton, EDGE, Penn State Nittany Lions
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ticket Prices for Texas vs. Washington Alamo Bowl
The Texas Longhorns are preparing to face the Washington Huskies in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio. If you don’t already have tickets for the game, then let’s check out what tickets look like for the game. Tickets for the Alamo Bowl. The Texas Longhorns won’t have played...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former Miami Heat Assistant Juwan Howard Once Again Loses Cool On Sideline
Former Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard is back in the news after another sideline incident. Howard, who played with the Heat and later joined coach Erik Spoelstra's staff, had to be restrained by his University of Michigan players after arguing with an official at the end of Wednesday's loss to North Carolina.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Kenderick Duncan, Safety, Louisville Cardinals
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Multiple teams reached out to Rob Gronkowski in aftermath of tweet
Rob Gronkowski will be a future Hall of Fame tight end after his career in the NFL at some point in the future. However, after stepping away from the game prior to the beginning of training camp over the summer, Gronkowski has been focused on life outside of football. That...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top Candidates for NFL Coaching Jobs This Offseason
We are approaching the 2022–23 NFL coaching carousel in a fast and furious way. There are two jobs currently available and a handful of others firmly in speculation territory. You can find a more lengthy missive on my current thoughts about the NFL coaching business in my annual September...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Playoff Scenarios Entering Saturday’s Week 16 Slate
With three weeks left until the playoffs, Week 16 presents a variety of scenarios for teams looking to lock up a playoff berth. After the Jets loss on Thursday night, which sent the Bengals to the playoffs, three teams have the opportunity to join Cincinnati if games breaks their way this weekend.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams Week 16 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) and headed to a collision in the cold against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Christmas Eve, Saturday. Moments ago, wide receiver Davante Adams looked ahead to this weekend versus the Pittsburgh Steelers and discussed the franchise's state. You can watch the entire...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
From the Raiders’ Locker Room: OL Dylan Parham
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) are headed to a collision in the cold against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, Christmas Eve. We caught up in the Raiders' locker room to talk to OL Dylan Parham and look ahead to this weekend versus the Pittsburgh Steelers and Christmas.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants’ Average Ticket Get-in Price Holding Steady on Secondary Market
The New York Giants can wrap up their first postseason berth since 2016 this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings with a win and losses this week from at least two of the Lions, Seahawks, and Commanders. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings, who host the Giants on Saturday, are looking to gain...
Comments / 0