AZFamily

2-year-old dies after being found in a Scottsdale home’s pool

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A 2-year-old child has died after being found in a pool Saturday afternoon at a Scottsdale home. Police say they received a medical distress call around 12:08 p.m. about a child who was discovered in a pool. Fire department paramedics attempted life-saving measures as the child was taken to a hospital where the child later died.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

Fiance of Sheriff Mark Lamb's son dies after crash in Gilbert

GILBERT, Ariz. — >>Editor's Note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. Caroline Patten, the fiance of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son Cooper, passed away after a week in the hospital following the deadly crash that killed Cooper Lamb and the couple's infant daughter Elaine. Sheriff...
GILBERT, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Head-on crash in San Tan Valley leaves 2 dead

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - Two people were killed during a head-on collision in San Tan Valley, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office. The crash reportedly happened near Gantzel Road and Painted Desert Drive, when a car headed south crossed into the northbound lanes, and collided with a car that was headed north.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
12news.com

Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash at Surprise intersection

SURPRISE, Ariz. — A 19-year-old motorcyclist has died of their injuries after being struck by another vehicle at an intersection late Friday night, Surprise police said. The motorcyclist was reportedly turning left at the intersection of 114th Avenue and Bell Road Friday evening when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

2 killed after driver crossed into oncoming traffic in San Tan Valley

Many were stuck waiting for their loved ones, whose flights were canceled or delayed at Sky Harbor Airport. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office released photos of a missing 12-year-old boy spotted at a Queen Creek Walmart. Last-minute shoppers flood Phoenix-area malls. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Phoenix-area malls were full...
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
AZFamily

1 dead after wrong-way crash early Saturday morning in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) A deadly wront-way crash closed the northbound lanes on Loop 101 in Scottsdale early Christmas Eve. Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety tell Arizona’s Family that they were initially called out to reports of a wrong-way driver around 2 a.m. before the crash involving three cars occurred near Shea Boulevard. Three cars were reportedly involved and troopers at the scene confirmed at least one person died. The extent of the other injuries is unclear at this time. Video from the scene showed a pickup truck with extensive front-end damage.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR News

Apparent murder-suicide leaves 2 men dead at Phoenix business

PHOENIX — Two men were left dead after an apparent murder-suicide at a Phoenix business on Wednesday, authorities said. Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. When officers arrived they found store employee Shane Kroll, 30, with gunshot wounds and the...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Mesa officers find fentanyl, malnourished dogs inside man's car: police

MESA, Ariz. - A man is accused of animal cruelty after police say they found fentanyl and three malnourished dogs inside his car at a Mesa apartment complex. According to court documents, officers were called on Dec. 21 to an apartment complex near Mesa Drive and Brown Road after the property manager called police to check on a man who was asleep inside a car.
MESA, AZ
