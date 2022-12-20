Read full article on original website
Two men dead following murder-suicide at Phoenix gas stationEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale 3-year-old girl found unconscious and unresponsive in swimming poolEdy ZooScottsdale, AZ
Peoria cracks down on short-term rentals with new rulesEdy ZooPeoria, AZ
Popular Toy Store Closing Due To InflationStill UnsolvedScottsdale, AZ
Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FChandler, AZ
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale toddler dies after being pulled from a home's pool, police say
A toddler died in Scottsdale after being pulled out from a pool on Christmas Eve around noon, the police department said. At around 12:10 p.m., officers and firefighters arrived at a home near McDowell and Hawes roads for reports of a child who was found in a pool. "Life-saving measures...
2-year-old drowns in Scottsdale backyard pool, another child nearly drowns in separate incident
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A child has died and another was taken to the hospital after each was found in a backyard pool at separate Scottsdale homes on Christmas Eve, according to the Scottsdale Police Department. In the first incident, police received a distress call just after noon about a...
AZFamily
2-year-old dies after being found in a Scottsdale home’s pool
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A 2-year-old child has died after being found in a pool Saturday afternoon at a Scottsdale home. Police say they received a medical distress call around 12:08 p.m. about a child who was discovered in a pool. Fire department paramedics attempted life-saving measures as the child was taken to a hospital where the child later died.
ABC 15 News
3-year-old girl in critical condition after being pulled from pool in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE — A 3-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being pulled from a pool Thursday night. Crews responded to a call around 6:30 p.m. near Hayden Road and Shea Boulevard. Scottsdale fire officials say the girl was in the pool for about 5 minutes.
Motorcyclist dead following crash near 114th Avenue and Bell Road
A teen is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle late Friday night near 114th Avenue and Bell Road in Surprise.
Fiance of Sheriff Mark Lamb's son dies after crash in Gilbert
GILBERT, Ariz. — >>Editor's Note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. Caroline Patten, the fiance of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son Cooper, passed away after a week in the hospital following the deadly crash that killed Cooper Lamb and the couple's infant daughter Elaine. Sheriff...
12news.com
PD: Woman arrested after crashing car into Glendale QT, refusing to listen to officers
GLENDALE, Ariz. — A woman was arrested on Christmas Eve after police say she was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash then drove her car into a QT convenience store in Glendale and was non-compliant when officers arrived. No injuries were reported, according to the Glendale Police Department. The...
fox10phoenix.com
Head-on crash in San Tan Valley leaves 2 dead
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - Two people were killed during a head-on collision in San Tan Valley, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office. The crash reportedly happened near Gantzel Road and Painted Desert Drive, when a car headed south crossed into the northbound lanes, and collided with a car that was headed north.
12news.com
Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash at Surprise intersection
SURPRISE, Ariz. — A 19-year-old motorcyclist has died of their injuries after being struck by another vehicle at an intersection late Friday night, Surprise police said. The motorcyclist was reportedly turning left at the intersection of 114th Avenue and Bell Road Friday evening when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.
AZFamily
2 killed after driver crossed into oncoming traffic in San Tan Valley
Many were stuck waiting for their loved ones, whose flights were canceled or delayed at Sky Harbor Airport. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office released photos of a missing 12-year-old boy spotted at a Queen Creek Walmart. Last-minute shoppers flood Phoenix-area malls. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Phoenix-area malls were full...
AZFamily
1 dead after wrong-way crash early Saturday morning in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) A deadly wront-way crash closed the northbound lanes on Loop 101 in Scottsdale early Christmas Eve. Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety tell Arizona’s Family that they were initially called out to reports of a wrong-way driver around 2 a.m. before the crash involving three cars occurred near Shea Boulevard. Three cars were reportedly involved and troopers at the scene confirmed at least one person died. The extent of the other injuries is unclear at this time. Video from the scene showed a pickup truck with extensive front-end damage.
One seriously hurt after crash on Olive Avenue near Loop 101 in Peoria
One person is seriously hurt after a two-vehicle crash late Friday night on Olive Avenue near the Loop 101 in Peoria.
Two men dead following murder-suicide at Phoenix gas station
PHOENIX, Ariz. - Tragedy struck at a Phoenix gas station on Wednesday when a murder-suicide left two men dead. According to Phoenix Police, the incident occurred at the gas station located at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
AZFamily
‘Everything we had in storage is gone’: Mesa family devastated after fire destroys belongings
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa family who was once living in their car is starting over again after a fire at a storage facility earlier this month. Their unit was one of many that were burnt to a crisp. Kids’ clothes, toys and Christmas gifts were destroyed. April...
ABC 15 News
Two hospitalized, one man outstanding after crash near I-10 and 35th Ave
PHOENIX — Two people were hospitalized after a crash in a residential area near I-10 and 35th Avenue Thursday night. Fire officials say one man had to be extricated from a vehicle. Police say two people were transported with at least one with serious injuries, while fire officials say...
AZFamily
Police looking for man caught setting fire to a porch door in a Surprise neighborhood
Police searching for suspect who set front porch on fire in Surprise. William Sanders says it's thanks to his quick-thinking neighbors his home didn't go up in flames after a man set his front porch on fire. Family asks for help after belongings destroyed in Mesa storage fire. Updated: 2...
AZFamily
WATCH: Man caught on doorbell cam setting front porch on fire in Surprise
SURPRISE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Surprise police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who set a front porch on fire, in a brazen crime that was caught on a doorbell camera. It happened around 5:15 p.m. Thursday in a neighborhood near Greenway Road and...
AZFamily
Gilbert mom makes tremendous progress after being severely burned at August wedding
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Nearly four months ago, a Gilbert mother of four was horrifically burned at a wedding, unsure how livable life would be after the accident. Now, just before Christmas, she opened up for the first time about what happened and showed Arizona’s Family her progress, strides many thought she’d never be able to make.
Apparent murder-suicide leaves 2 men dead at Phoenix business
PHOENIX — Two men were left dead after an apparent murder-suicide at a Phoenix business on Wednesday, authorities said. Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. When officers arrived they found store employee Shane Kroll, 30, with gunshot wounds and the...
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa officers find fentanyl, malnourished dogs inside man's car: police
MESA, Ariz. - A man is accused of animal cruelty after police say they found fentanyl and three malnourished dogs inside his car at a Mesa apartment complex. According to court documents, officers were called on Dec. 21 to an apartment complex near Mesa Drive and Brown Road after the property manager called police to check on a man who was asleep inside a car.
12 News
Phoenix, AZ
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
