Read full article on original website
Related
cbs17
Have you seen this person? Cumberland County sheriff seeks to question man with information on homicide
PARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help detectives locate a suspect that may have information regarding a homicide. On Friday shortly before 10 p.m., deputies responded to the 4700 block of Star Rite Lane in Parkton in reference to a shooting.
cbs17
‘You were my soulmate’: Cumberland County deputy laid to rest ahead of Christmas weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Friday was a somber day as Cumberland County deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. was laid to rest. Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. was killed in a hit-and-run on Dec. 16 while investigating a robbery at a Circle K in the 2990 block of Gillespie Street. The sheriff’s office...
cbs17
Cumberland County Sheriff investigates murder night before Christmas Eve
PARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night. On Friday shortly before 10 p.m., Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting at the 4700 block of Star Rite Lane in Parkton. The preliminary investigation revealed that an...
WMBF
Person killed in Florence shooting, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a shooting in Florence early Friday, according to police. The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the 800 block of West Dixie Street at around 7:45 a.m. after reports of the shooting. The victim was found dead at the scene.
Robeson County woman stopped with fentanyl in child car seat receives 25-year sentence
LUMBERTON — A Robeson County woman was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison for conspiring to distribute four hundred grams or more
WECT
Family of man left beaten in ditch react to suspects’ house arrest
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - As Demetreus Powell continues to recover from a brutal attack where he was left in a ditch for dead, two of his accused attackers will now spend Christmas on house arrest instead of behind bars. November 26 was a nightmare for Powell’s family after a friend...
1 injured in Dillon County shooting
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Thursday night in a shooting in Dillon County, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened along Lester Road near Pee Dee Church Road, Hamilton said. The sheriff’s office was called at about 6 p.m. A man was taken […]
WMBF
Sheriff: 1 injured in shooting in Dillon County; Deputies investigating
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has been injured after a shooting in Dillon County, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. The shooting happened on Lester Road in Dillon County Thursday evening, Pernell confirmed the victim was taken to the hospital. Deputies are working to get more information...
'I want to know:' Family wants answers after inmate found dead in Harnett County
LILLINGTON, N.C. — An inmate in the Harnett County Detention Center was found dead in his cell on Monday while serving a 30-day sentence for violating probation for a DWI charge. The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says 64-year-old William Surles was found in his bunk. Some of his family...
Family files suit in case of Fayetteville woman killed while driving to church
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — It's been more than two years since 57-year-old Christine Harris was hit and killed on Country Club Drive. "I've been living with this for over two years now ... trying to understand why this has happened," widower Bill Harris told WRAL News. On Thursday, civil rights...
WMBF
Coroner’s office identifies person killed in Florence shooting Friday morning
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a shooting in Florence early Friday, according to police. The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the 800 block of Gladstone Street at around 7:45 a.m. after reports of the shooting. The victim was found dead at the scene. Florence...
wpde.com
3 cars, home struck by bullets in Scotland County: Deputies
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a shooting incident that happened just after 3 a.m. Wednesday close to Main Street in the Laurel Hill community of Scotland County, according to Cpt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff's Office. Dover said three cars and a home were...
6-year-old killed in Cumberland County house fire, 3 other family members taken to hospital
A fire just days before Christmas shatters a Cumberland County family by killing a 6-year-old and injuring three others.
NC woman with kid in car holding bag of fentanyl gets 25 years in prison
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Robeson County woman who distributed fentanyl through a Lumberton home and hotel and later was found with a child holding a bag of the drug in the backseat of her car was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison. Jania Delicia Leggett, 28, pled guilty to charges in April. that […]
wpde.com
Florence man dead after Friday morning shooting in Florence, coroner says
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to a shooting on the 800 block of West Dixie Street in Florence Friday morning. Responding officers found a person dead at the scene. Neighbors said they heard what sounded like gunshots, followed by police sirens and EMS. The Florence Co. coroner has...
wpde.com
Missing 12-year-old Marlboro Co. boy involved in stabbing will remain in custody: Deputies
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A missing 12-year-old boy with autism, who ran away after he stabbed and cut three people around 3 a.m. Monday will remain in custody at the S.C. Dept. of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) in Columbia for the time being, according to Chief Deputy Larry Turner with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.
50-year-old shot, killed in Maxton area, deputies say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death in the Maxton area. Deputies and homicide investigators were called at 12:43 a.m. Thursday to the 70 block of Old Red Springs Road for reports of a person shot, according to the sheriff’s office. Darrell D. Locklear, 50, of Maxton, […]
Up and Coming Weekly
Police searching for man they say removed electronic monitor
The Fayetteville Police Department is searching for a man who removed his electronic monitoring device and fled, according to a news release. Officers with the Electronic Monitoring Unit responded to a tamper alert just after 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19 in the 500 block of Trust Drive, the news release said.
'My heart is broken': Emotional tributes at funeral of fallen Cumberland County Deputy
Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 23, was killed Dec. 16 while he was investigating a robbery.
Comments / 0