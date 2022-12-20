ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland County, NC

WMBF

Person killed in Florence shooting, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a shooting in Florence early Friday, according to police. The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the 800 block of West Dixie Street at around 7:45 a.m. after reports of the shooting. The victim was found dead at the scene.
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

1 injured in Dillon County shooting

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Thursday night in a shooting in Dillon County, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened along Lester Road near Pee Dee Church Road, Hamilton said. The sheriff’s office was called at about 6 p.m. A man was taken […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

3 cars, home struck by bullets in Scotland County: Deputies

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a shooting incident that happened just after 3 a.m. Wednesday close to Main Street in the Laurel Hill community of Scotland County, according to Cpt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff's Office. Dover said three cars and a home were...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

50-year-old shot, killed in Maxton area, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death in the Maxton area. Deputies and homicide investigators were called at 12:43 a.m. Thursday to the 70 block of Old Red Springs Road for reports of a person shot, according to the sheriff’s office. Darrell D. Locklear, 50, of Maxton, […]
MAXTON, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Police searching for man they say removed electronic monitor

The Fayetteville Police Department is searching for a man who removed his electronic monitoring device and fled, according to a news release. Officers with the Electronic Monitoring Unit responded to a tamper alert just after 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19 in the 500 block of Trust Drive, the news release said.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

