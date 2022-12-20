‘Mashed’ says this Horn Lake barbecue restaurant is the best in MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — Guy Fieri, the frosted-haired mayor of Flavortown, has spoken.

In a recent post on the blog Mashed , he named his top picks for the best restaurant in every state. In the Mid-South, one DeSoto County barbecue spot topped the list in Mississippi.

Memphis Barbecue Company in Horn Lake, where World BBQ Champion Melissa Cookston mans the pit, is the best restaurant in the Magnolia State, says Mashed. It’s been open since 2011, just a few miles south of its namesake city across the Tennessee state line.

“Who knew that the best of Memphis could be found in Mississippi, but such is the case,” Mashed said.

The best restaurant in Tennessee is not in Memphis, but in Nashville, Mashed says. It’s Mas Tacos Por Favor. In Arkansas, Root Cafe took the top spot.

But don’t fret, Memphians. Gus’s Fried Chicken was recently named by another blog as the best fried chicken chain in the country, so we’ve got that going for us.

Since 2007, Fieri has visited more than 1,250 restaurants on his show Diners, Dives & Drive-Ins on Food Network. Several Memphis-area establishments have been featured on the show over the years. See a complete list here.

See the list of the best restaurants in each state on Mashed here.

► Melissa Cookston appeared recently on WREG’s Live at 9 program, showing off some recipes. See it in the video above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.