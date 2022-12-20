ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horn Lake, MS

‘Mashed’ says this Horn Lake barbecue restaurant is the best in MS

By David Royer
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V3a7j_0jpM9xWe00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — Guy Fieri, the frosted-haired mayor of Flavortown, has spoken.

In a recent post on the blog Mashed , he named his top picks for the best restaurant in every state. In the Mid-South, one DeSoto County barbecue spot topped the list in Mississippi.

Memphis Barbecue Company in Horn Lake, where World BBQ Champion Melissa Cookston mans the pit, is the best restaurant in the Magnolia State, says Mashed. It’s been open since 2011, just a few miles south of its namesake city across the Tennessee state line.

“Who knew that the best of Memphis could be found in Mississippi, but such is the case,” Mashed said.

BBQ Allstars Barbecue Super Store to open in Southaven

The best restaurant in Tennessee is not in Memphis, but in Nashville, Mashed says. It’s Mas Tacos Por Favor. In Arkansas, Root Cafe took the top spot.

But don’t fret, Memphians. Gus’s Fried Chicken was recently named by another blog as the best fried chicken chain in the country, so we’ve got that going for us.

Six new restaurants in the Memphis area

Since 2007, Fieri has visited more than 1,250 restaurants on his show Diners, Dives & Drive-Ins on Food Network. Several Memphis-area establishments have been featured on the show over the years. See a complete list here.

See the list of the best restaurants in each state on Mashed here.

Melissa Cookston appeared recently on WREG’s Live at 9 program, showing off some recipes. See it in the video above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 8

Smiley69
4d ago

You really can't name a restaurant the best at BBQ in a state without eating at every BBQ restaurant in that state.

Reply
5
Sidonia Knight
4d ago

the restaurants all pay to be on his show.. it's one big commercial... I've eaten there 5 times in the last 10 years and NEVER once had a good meal or a great experience...

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Southaven man missing, said to be visiting friends

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police need your help locating a 33-year-old man who was last seen on Sunday, December 18. Theotis Washington left in an Uber to go to a hotel in Memphis. Police say he was supposed to be working in Memphis and staying at a friends’ house during the week. When Washington didn’t […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Two injured in Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A male and female were transported to Regional One Health after a shooting in Raleigh. According to reports, at around 1:39 PM, officers responded to a shooting in the 4000 Block of Raleigh Millington Road. One male is in critical condition. One female is in non-critical condition. Police say there is no […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Senior citizen home left cold, bus riders stranded

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The historic freeze has caused power outages, forced businesses to close and left citizens dealing with rough conditions. With subzero temperatures across the Mid-South, Memphians are doing all they can to stay warm. This degree of cold has not been felt in decades. It has resulted in rolling blackouts, businesses closing and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Free meals for the needy at Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Chef Tam has partnered with The Hospitality Hub and Target to give free meals to those in need on Christmas Eve beginning at 2 p.m. The HUB is helping identify those in need to bring to the restaurant, while Target is sponsoring a charter bus to pick up and drop off individuals […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Weather-related death confirmed in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person died due to cold weather conditions in Midtown on Friday morning. Police say it happened around 8 a.m. in the 1400 block of Union Avenue. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the cause of death was believed to be weather-related, but an autopsy will need to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
thelocalvoice.net

Oxford Utilities Announces Rolling Blackouts in Oxford, Mississippi on Christmas Eve

Oxford, Mississippi Utilities announced Saturday, December 24, 2022, for customers to expect rolling blackouts every hour for fifteen minutes. The local community-owned power company is being directed by the Tennessee Valley Authority to initiate the blackouts on Christmas Eve due to the current load on the power grid caused by extreme weather in the last few days.
OXFORD, MS
WATN Local Memphis

A Facebook friendly Christmas miracle in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ‘Tis the season for kind neighbors and the power of Facebook. Caitlyn Gillilan and Clayton Smith just bought their first home together, but under somber circumstances, because Gillilan’s grandmother is sick. “Well, she has bells palsy and that really affects her health,” Gillilan said....
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Guy Fieri rates Horn Lake restaurant best in Mississippi

Guy Fieri of the television show “Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives” thinks pretty highly of one DeSoto County restaurant. The Food Network show host, who travels across the country to find the best places to eat around, recently posted his best “Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives” in every state.
HORN LAKE, MS
WLOX

Mississippi teacher pregnant with quintuplets

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Shawn and Haylee Ladner got married in 2019 and shortly after, decided to start having a family. “I always wanted a big family,” Haylee said. “I always wanted at least four kids.”. Things haven’t been easy, though. After suffering two miscarriages, the couple...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Sen. London Lamar hosts annual toy drive for kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Despite the freezing weather, Senator London Lamar went to the Hickory Ridge Mall and helped kids pick out gifts from their Christmas lists. The local lawmaker wouldn’t let the season go by without spreading some holiday cheer. And as far as organizers are concerned, this helps people get in the holiday spirit.  “I […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MLGW: Memphis Outage Map

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With winter weather in full swing, WREG is here to keep you aware of the changing condition, and that includes power outages. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Warming center opens in downtown Memphis as temperatures drop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With dangerously cold temperatures on the horizon, a city-wide effort is underway to provide shelter to some of the most vulnerable throughout our community – the homeless. The Hospitality Hub, located at 590 Washington Avenue, will open its doors as a warming center Thursday night. “When you get here, you’re going to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Hundreds left with low, no gas pressure in Desoto Co.

DESOTO CO., Miss. — The life-threatening weather is creating high energy demands for those in Desoto County who receive gas from ATMOS Energy. According to reports, a few hundred customers reported no gas or very low gas pressure Friday morning. “I think it’s ridiculous. It’s not natural for the South to be this cold. It’s […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Corinthian to sing national anthem at Liberty Bowl again

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVA) - A Corinth woman will again sing the national anthem at the Liberty Bowl. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital made the announcement on Thursday. Addie Pratt, 21, a former patient at St. Jude, has previously performed the national anthem at the Liberty Bowl five times. She did at last year’s game.
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Family pleas for help in search for missing woman

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jolynn Redfearn, from Mississippi, has gone missing in West Tennessee. Redfearn is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. Her vehicle is an early 2000s model green Chrysler with a brown convertible top. Donna Riley, Redfearn’s aunt, detailed the last time she spoke to her...
JACKSON, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Horn Lake building fitness park

Horn Lake has begun construction on an outdoor gym which will be the first of its kind in Mississippi. City Administrator Jim Robinson said the city recently poured the concrete on a 38 foot by 38 foot slab in Latimer Lake Park for a “fitness court.” The outdoor gym is designed by the National Fitness Campaign and is sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield and UnitedHealthcare.
HORN LAKE, MS
WREG

Memphis rapper Big Scarr dead at 22, label confirms

UPDATE: According to TMZ, Big Scarr’s died from an accidental prescription drug overdose. His uncle, Arthur Woods, confirmed it and said he did not know when his nephew got the medication. ** MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-based rapper Big Scarr, born Alexander Woods, died on Thursday, according to his record label. The rapper was signed to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

55K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy