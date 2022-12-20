ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

Last-minute help wrapping presents at Aiken Tri-Development Center

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Time is running out to get those Christmas presents wrapped. Fortunately, a group in Aiken is ready to lend a helping hand. We stopped by the Aiken Tri-Development Center to learn more about their wrapping assistance program. It’s all made possible through donations and community members...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Richmond County deputies give back to families hurt by crime

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office gave out toys to families that have personally been impacted by one of the many homicide investigations in 2022. Throughout the year, law enforcement has investigated roughly 40 homicides in Richmond County. It’s the second-highest homicide rate we’ve...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Search for mischievous Christmas elves at Augusta Museum of History

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some naughty elves are up to something at the Augusta Museum of History, and you can help catch them. We went to go spy on Ginger and Gus. “We have some mischievous museum elves. They like to play hide and seek,” said Gayla Keese, education manager.
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Female Inmate Commits Suicide at Charles Webster Detention Center

An investigation is underway after a female inmate at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center reportedly hanged herself there today. A statement from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and medical staff performed CPR in an effort to revive her after she was found at 1:43 p.m. but efforts failed. She was pronounced dead at 2:57 p.m.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Waynesboro police officer loses home, possessions in fire

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Waynesboro police are collecting donations for an officer who lost his home in a fire Thursday night. Staff Sgt. Gregg Stroud and his family lost their home and all belongings inside, according to Police Chief Willie Burley. “I’m sure you all realize how devastating a loss...
WAYNESBORO, GA
WRDW-TV

Details on man's death after Augusta stun-gun incident

With subfreezing temperatures in our forecast, it’s important to make sure your fur babies are protected. Experts are offering some tips. The key suspect in a recent Richmond County sex slave case has committed suicide in jail, according to authorities. Key things to know during the cold snap in...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Stephens Auction staff makes sure kids in Aiken get holiday toys

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Employees with Stephens Auction returned to Crosland Park for their annual toy giveaway Thursday afternoon. It’s a tradition six years in the making. This year the company bought around 4,000 toys before going door to door to give them away.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Augustan sentenced to 15 years for enticement of 13-year-old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to enticement of a minor for sexual activity. According to evidence presented in court, in June and July 2019, when Derek Jerome Nelson, now 33, was 30 years old, he enticed a 13-year-old minor girl into sexual conduct.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Grinch steals from donation box at Walking Tall Ministries

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The people who run a community resource in Aiken County trying to figure out who stole from their donation boxes. “If they told us about the situation that they were in, we very likely would’ve helped them in whatever way we could have,” Walking Tall Ministries’ Zak Moyer told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Deputies seeking pair of suspects in Augusta kidnapping incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two men are wanted for a kidnapping and assault incident that happened in Richmond County on Thursday. According to the release, the incident happened on the 1900 block of Third Avenue on Dec. 22. Thomas Maloyd Jr., 19, and Tyreek McGee, 19, are wanted in connection...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

After losing alcohol battle, Stay Social closing down

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Having lost a bid to keep its alcohol license, Stay Social Tap and Table will be closing for good. The business will close for good on Dec. 30, the owner told News 12. It comes a few weeks after a judge upheld Columbia County commissioners’ revocation...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

City of Barnwell announces death of Councilmember Brad All

BARNWELL, S.C. (WFXG) - The City of Barnwell has announced Councilmember Brad All has died. The announcement was made to the City Hall Offices Facebook page Saturday morning. Brad All represented District 5. City officials ask the community to keep his family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
BARNWELL, SC
WRDW-TV

Deputies named in stun-gun incident that sent man to hospital

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about the case of a man who ended up in a hospital after a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputy used a stun gun on him. The details are in a brief report released Wednesday by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating Friday’s use of force.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Master’s Table making sure no one is hungry for holiday weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Volunteers at Golden Harvest are working hard to prepare a weekend’s worth of holiday dinners for people in need. We stopped by the Master’s Table Soup Kitchen, where they’re looking forward to having the first indoor dinner since the start of the pandemic.
AUGUSTA, GA

