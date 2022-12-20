Read full article on original website
korncountry.com
Columbus firefighters fight Bayview Dr. blaze
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Firefighters with the Columbus Fire Department (CFD) were out fighting a blaze in the 4600 block of Bayview Drive early Christmas morning. An officer on the scene told Local News Digital that everyone made it of the house safely. This article will be updated once more information becomes available.
Southwest Indy family waits for maintenance to repair apartment's furnace
INDIANAPOLIS — We're experiencing the kind of weather where you can't be without heat for too long. Unfortunately, that's just what one southwest side family is enduring. Their apartment furnace hasn't worked for two days. The Christmas presents are under the tree, but all Kangi Adade and his family...
wbiw.com
Rumpke service delayed due to weather
MEDORA – Due to hazardous road conditions, Rumpke trash and recycling service will be delayed today for customers throughout Southern Indiana. Residents with Friday service in Monroe and Owen counties are encouraged to leave material at the curb. Rumpke plans to collect Friday customers in these areas early next week.
bloomingtonil.gov
City of Bloomington Parking Ban to Go Into Effect
The City of Bloomington will enact a Snow Route Parking Ban starting at 8 A.M. on Thursday, December 22, 2022, that will remain in effect until 8 A.M. Saturday, December 24, 2022. Residents who live in areas designated as snow routes are asked to move vehicles off the streets to...
Local News Digital
Winter storm closes several area businesses on Friday
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Several area businesses are closing Friday due to the forecasted winter storm. This list will be updated as more closings are announced. Columbus Regional Health (CRH) Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Columbus Regional Health (CRH) Endocrinology & Diabetes. BCSC Health Clinic and Occupational Health Clinic at Wellconnect.
bsquarebulletin.com
Ice storm: Bloomington mayor vetoes city council resolution on CIB for convention center expansion
A Bloomington city council resolution in support of a capital improvement board (CIB) as the governance method for a convention center expansion, has been vetoed by mayor John Hamilton. The announcement of the veto came at 3:15 p.m. Friday, the day before Christmas Eve, when local overnight temperatures had dipped...
WKRC
Lanes of I-74 in Indiana re-open after jackknifed semi removed
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - A jackknifed semi shut down one direction of an interstate in southeast Indiana on Friday afternoon. Westbound lanes of I-74 near the 156 mile marker, between Batesville and St. Leon, were closed for more than an hour before it re-opened around 1:15 p.m. There were...
WIBC.com
Shooting Outside of Greenwood Park Mall
GREENWOOD, Ind. — You may have heard about another shooting in or around the Greenwood Park Mall Friday evening. The Greenwood Police Department has confirmed there was a shots fired call outside of Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Greenwood Park Mall. No injuries have been reported and the department says the area has been deemed safe.
bsquarebulletin.com
Bloomington nixes zoning request for new jail, puts off purchase of Showers building as police HQ
The purchase of the western part of the Showers building, which also houses city hall, won’t be decided by Bloomington’s city council until next year. But in a separate action on Wednesday night, the council did effectively decide that the site of a new Monroe County jail will not be the county government’s first choice, which was an 87-acre piece of land in the southwestern corner of Bloomington.
Winter storm blog: Rain turning to snow in areas
INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is preparing for a major winter storm that's expected to bring dangerously cold temperatures, strong winds and snow. The frigid temperatures put individuals at a greater risk for hypothermia and frostbite, while to flash freeze could contribute to downed power lines and outages. As weather...
Indiana State Police assist hundreds of drivers during winter weather
INDIANAPOLIS – The winter weather has kept Indiana state troopers busy. As of 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, Indiana State Police have assisted 596 drivers statewide since the start of the winter storm, according to Sgt. Matt Ames. They’ve responded to 245 crashes causing damage, 49 crashes resulting in injuries and 218 slide-offs, Ames said. “Those […]
WISH-TV
Winter storm blog: Counties issue travel alerts; Bloomington sets warming centers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest into News 8 on the winter storm. Frankfort’s Festival of Lights will be closed Thursday, the city’s parks superintendent says. Indiana Department of Transportation will be at a full call in most locations with nearly 1,000 trucks treating and plowing highways across the state by Thursday afternoon through the weekend. Trucks will remain out in full force for the duration of the storm and afterward to continue cleanup efforts.
‘We’ve been very lucky,’ officials say caution still needed 48 hours after storm
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– About 48 hours after Winter Storm Elliott rolled through the Wabash Valley, officials are issuing reminders for drivers to continue to use caution on the roadways. Crews have continued to work on snow-covered streets around the area as conditions have continued to improve, but Greene County emergency management director Roger Axe […]
Wave 3
Warming shelters in southern Indiana
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - There are organizations in southern Indiana organizations helping people and pets stay warm. Our news partner, News and Tribune, has reported where warming centers in Floyd County and Clark County will be located. There is a White Flag shelter at the Floyd County Head Start...
Fox 59
Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 24, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 24, 2022. 70-year-old woman dead in south side Indy apartment …. 70-year-old woman dead in south side Indy apartment fire. Police respond to shooting incident at the Greenwood …. Police respond to shooting incident...
shelbycountypost.com
Shelby County Travel Status elevated to WATCH (orange)
Shelby County has elevated its Travel Status to WATCH (orange) from ADVISORY (yellow). Shelby County Emergency Management Director Denis Ratekin noted in a press release that this decision was made based on the fact that with the high winds, plowed roads are drifting again right after the snowplows go though. On top of that, all the rain.
WISH-TV
Winter storm blog: Indiana deep freeze causes crashes, cancellations
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest in to News 8 on the winter storm on Friday. Sixty flights have been delayed and more than 100 flights have been canceled at Indianapolis International Airport as of 4 p.m. Friday. According to FlightAware, 121 flights into and out of Indianapolis...
korncountry.com
Travel Watch issued for Bartholomew County
COLUMBUS, Ind. – As a result of the winter storm that blew through Columbus on Thursday night and Friday morning, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and Indiana State Police say that some roadways developed frozen spots and became extremely hazardous. Several slide-offs and crashes were reported as...
IMPD investigating fatal shooting on city's west side
IMPD is currently investigating a fatal shooting on the city's west side. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Waterview Drive on a report of a person shot.
Propane supplies dwindling as central Indiana braces for winter storm
Local hardware stores are running out of propane tanks as Hoosiers brace for the cold weather.
