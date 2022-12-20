ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

thesource.com

The State of Georgia Names Declares Dec. 21 ’21 Savage Day’

21 Savage was recognized as an exceptional citizen by the state of Georgia for his ongoing humanitarian activities in the community and nationwide through his ‘bank account’ financial literacy initiative. He was recognized with a proclamation declaring Dec. 21st (12/21) as “21 Savage Day” across the state of...
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Have you seen this man? Deputies searching for Georgia inmate who left work release assignment

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work release work detail on Thursday. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Cedric Demitri Rogers, 45, left his assignment at the Hall County Animal Shelter around 3:10 p.m. Thursday. His last known whereabouts was near the Hardee's on Buford Highway in Gwinnett County.
HALL COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta rental prices drop slightly, Georgia nears ‘severe rent burden’

Rental prices in Atlanta have decreased slightly the past six months ago, according to a new study from QuoteWizard by LendingTree.  The average rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in the city now stands at $1,379, according to an estimate from Apartment List. This estimate is down one percentage point from this past June, but […] The post Atlanta rental prices drop slightly, Georgia nears ‘severe rent burden’  appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
wrbl.com

Man wins lottery and is reunited with his family in Hogansville

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – 66-year-old Julius Evans won the American Medical Response (AMR) “Home for the Holidays” program. The program provides transportation to wheelchair and bed-bound seniors who are living in assisted living centers and nursing facilities to their families for Christmas. The individuals are selected through a lottery based system.
HOGANSVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Ex-Georgia officer indicted for $1.4M COVID-19 relief fraud scheme

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A former Georgia police officer is facing charges for his role in a scheme to fraudulently obtain more than $1.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief money. Authorities say ex-Clayton County police officer Andre Jackson is among the four people indicted in the operation. Prosecutors accuse the...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
atlantafi.com

These Atlanta Restaurants Will Be Open For Christmas

Christmas Day is going to be cold in Atlanta, but that’s no reason why your belly shouldn’t be fat. Here are the Atlanta restaurants open on Christmas Day. If you’re not cooking and none of your friends or family are either, don’t fret at all. Here is where to eat in Atlanta on Christmas Day.
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/

