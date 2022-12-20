Rental prices in Atlanta have decreased slightly the past six months ago, according to a new study from QuoteWizard by LendingTree. The average rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in the city now stands at $1,379, according to an estimate from Apartment List. This estimate is down one percentage point from this past June, but […] The post Atlanta rental prices drop slightly, Georgia nears ‘severe rent burden’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO