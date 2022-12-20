Read full article on original website
thesource.com
The State of Georgia Names Declares Dec. 21 ’21 Savage Day’
21 Savage was recognized as an exceptional citizen by the state of Georgia for his ongoing humanitarian activities in the community and nationwide through his ‘bank account’ financial literacy initiative. He was recognized with a proclamation declaring Dec. 21st (12/21) as “21 Savage Day” across the state of...
‘Breakdown’ Episode 21: The Final Presentment
The latest episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's podcast "Breakdown The Trump Grand Jury" looks at the report that the Fulton County special grand jury will issue, and what District Attorney Fani Willis' next move will be.
Offset helps metro Atlanta kids have a platinum Christmas
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A local entertainer known for hit records is helping kids have a platinum Christmas. Offset from the Grammy-nominated group “Migos” hosted a toy giveaway in Lawrenceville Friday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. This was the first time...
WJCL
Have you seen this man? Deputies searching for Georgia inmate who left work release assignment
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work release work detail on Thursday. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Cedric Demitri Rogers, 45, left his assignment at the Hall County Animal Shelter around 3:10 p.m. Thursday. His last known whereabouts was near the Hardee's on Buford Highway in Gwinnett County.
A year after his car was found in Alabama, there are more questions than answers in the disappearance of Kyle Clinkscales
OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — Since 1976, Martha Morrison has been looking for the answer to one question: what happened to Kyle Clinkscales? Clinkscales, Morrison’s nephew, was a student at Auburn University who was last seen January 27, 1976 when he left work at the Moose Club bar in LaGrange, Georgia in his Pinto Runabout to […]
Rapper Latto Gifted Special Key to Clayco From Stacey Abrams After Donating $250K to Residents
Rapper Latto, whose real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens, joined in on this year’s season of giving. The “Big Energy” rapper made a special appearance in her hometown, Clayton County, Georgia, where she hosted her second annual “Christmas in Clayco” event last weekend, donating $250,000 worth of gifts to the residents.
Report: Fired Georgia firefighter regretted extremist ties
Fired Georgia firefighter Hunter Forsyth regretted white extremist ties, report says. Episode exposed broader racial tensions within Coweta County Fire Department
Atlanta rental prices drop slightly, Georgia nears ‘severe rent burden’
Rental prices in Atlanta have decreased slightly the past six months ago, according to a new study from QuoteWizard by LendingTree. The average rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in the city now stands at $1,379, according to an estimate from Apartment List. This estimate is down one percentage point from this past June, but […] The post Atlanta rental prices drop slightly, Georgia nears ‘severe rent burden’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Teen arrested at Atlanta airport, accused in 16-year-old’s death at LaGrange eatery
A teenager was arrested Friday in connection with the death of a 16-year-old in a shooting at a LaGrange restaurant, pol...
wrbl.com
Man wins lottery and is reunited with his family in Hogansville
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – 66-year-old Julius Evans won the American Medical Response (AMR) “Home for the Holidays” program. The program provides transportation to wheelchair and bed-bound seniors who are living in assisted living centers and nursing facilities to their families for Christmas. The individuals are selected through a lottery based system.
APD: Woman carjacked in parking lot of metro Atlanta Publix
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after they say a woman was carjacked at a popular Atlanta Publix. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers were called a little after 9 a.m. on Thursday to the Publix at 1001 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE in reference to a carjacking.
18-year-old arrested at Atlanta airport in connection to 16-year-old shooting death
ATLANTA, Ga. — Police arrested an 18-year-old at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred in June. Ah’Traveon Van’Quavious Stephens faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges in Troup County. Authorities did not say where he was going at the airport when he was arrested.
Ring in the holidays with a free wedding at Fulton County courthouse
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County judge is bringing in some holiday cheer with a free wedding. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Fulton County Chief Magistrate Judge Cassandra Kirk and the Fulton County Magistrate Court are offering the court’s first annual December holiday wedding service; and it’s free!
People in Clayton County are up in arms over special ordinance
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — People are planning to flood a Clayton County board of commissioners meeting because they are upset with a specific ordinance that decides who represents you. Many people in Clayton County say the proposed ordinance is unconstitutional in that it supersedes state law. They plan to...
fox5atlanta.com
Ex-Georgia officer indicted for $1.4M COVID-19 relief fraud scheme
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A former Georgia police officer is facing charges for his role in a scheme to fraudulently obtain more than $1.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief money. Authorities say ex-Clayton County police officer Andre Jackson is among the four people indicted in the operation. Prosecutors accuse the...
‘God took care of us:’ Cobb couple unharmed after tree comes crashing through bedroom
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man sitting in a chair in his bedroom narrowly avoided a tree crashing through the roof. It happened at a home on Lake Vista Court in Kennesaw as strong winds moved through Friday morning. We first showed you the damage on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Church’s Chicken fails with 56; Firepit earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta fast food restaurant is in some hot water this week! Church’s Chicken scored 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory on its last routine inspection. The report says there were dirty soda machine nozzles at the drive-thru window....
atlantafi.com
These Atlanta Restaurants Will Be Open For Christmas
Christmas Day is going to be cold in Atlanta, but that’s no reason why your belly shouldn’t be fat. Here are the Atlanta restaurants open on Christmas Day. If you’re not cooking and none of your friends or family are either, don’t fret at all. Here is where to eat in Atlanta on Christmas Day.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County mother and entrepreneur acknowledged for efforts to empower women
CONYERS —A sisterhood that is genuine, safe and judgement free. These were the foundations that Conyers resident Khari Mightly hoped to achieve as she launched her first gift-giving ceremony aimed at empowering women throughout Rockdale County.
rolling out
