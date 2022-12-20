Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Social Security payment increases coming for Illinois residentsR.A. HeimIllinois State
5 Truly Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Chicago’s Vegan Soft Serve Shop Vaca’s Creamery to Open Second Location Next YearVegOut MagazineChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's weather will be changing after Christmas Day
CHICAGO - Chicago's weather will be changing dramatically after Christmas Day. The National Weather Service said that Chicagoans should expect snow on Sunday night into Monday morning. Sunday's highs will be 11° to 15°. Monday will be warmer, with highs 18° to 25°. And Tuesday will get even...
fox32chicago.com
Arctic cold, high winds cause significant delays on Metra and CTA; Hundreds of flights canceled in Chicago
CHICAGO - Icy roads and bitter cold made travel hazardous Friday morning and caused significant delays whether you were driving, taking a train or bus or flying. The Chicago area remained under a winter weather warning, with high winds kicking up snow and driving down temperatures. The official reading at O’Hare at 11:30 a.m. was minus 4, up from minus 8 hours earlier. Wind chills as low as minus 40 were recorded.
Lake effect snow pounds Northwest Indiana, causing dangerous blizzard conditions
There were blizzard conditions in Porter and LaPorte Counties, in Northwest Indiana, making travel treacherous. Drivers experienced white out conditions, where roads are snow-packed and Indiana State Police dealt with numerous crashes.
fox32chicago.com
City crews continue to clean up Chicago's streets, officials urge drivers to use caution
The Department of Streets and Sanitation is still deploying crews to clean up the streets Friday morning. A majority of city streets are clear and crews are shifting focus to neighborhood streets. Drivers are asked to use caution when out on the roads today.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago weather: 'Unseasonable warmth' follows snow, cold snap
CHICAGO - After the snow and frigid cold, there's light — and warmth — at the end of the tunnel. According to the National Weather Service, the Chicago area will experience highs in the 40s late next week. There's even a shot we hit 50 degrees. For the...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago winter storm: Metra reduces Friday service
Metra is going along with plans to run reduced services on most of its lines Friday. Today Metra is experiencing minor issues, for the most part trains are running. In weather like this trains run at a reduced speed. On Saturday, Metra will run on a holiday schedule which can be found, along with other important information, on their website.
fox32chicago.com
Officials from agencies across Chicagoland urge drivers to use caution or just stay home
CHICAGO - Agencies like the Illinois and Indiana State Police along with Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation say it's just not worth the risk to drive in this weather. Parts of northern Indiana are under a blizzard warning through Saturday morning and the state police there are strongly urging...
fox32chicago.com
How to prevent water pipes from freezing during cold snap
CHICAGO - Another hazard in the extreme cold is frozen pipes. This is the last thing you want to happen over the weekend. So, there are some things you should do to try to avoid that. Experts recommend you allow a small trickle of water to run overnight. You can...
Winter storm to hit Chicago area by late morning, white out conditions, wind chills to crash
The National Weather Service’s Winter Storm Warning for the entire Chicago area takes effect today at noon and will run through 6 a.m. Saturday. 2 to 5 inches snow are expected, wind chills as lows 35 below zero.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago snowstorm: ComEd response team will focus on restoring power to affected customers — what to know
CHICAGO - ComEd has assembled a response team in preparation for the winter storm that will bring blizzard conditions and frigid cold to the Chicago area. The team will be in charge of responding to any and all outages that occur as a result of the storm, which is forecasted to bring four to six inches of snow, wind gusts that could top 50 miles per hour, and below zero temperatures across the area from Thursday through Friday.
Winter Storm Warning in effect for Chicago area; Blizzard Warning for Porter County
* WHERE…Entire Chicago area including all of northeast Illinois and the northwest corner of Indiana…see pink-shaded countries on headlined map…. * WHAT…As a deepening low pressure system and its associated cold front move west to east through our area, it will hit western sections by mid-morning and reaching easternmost Indiana counties during the afternoon.
fox32chicago.com
Downtown, suburban Christkindlmarkets closing today
The Christkindlmarkets in the Loop and Aurora are closing Thursday. They are closing two days ahead of schedule in anticipation of the upcoming winter weather. The Wrigleyville location is closed Thursday through Sunday, but will reopen next week.
fox32chicago.com
Flight delays, cancelations continue for holiday travelers in Chicago
CHICAGO - Delays, cancelations and people stranded, all happening at O’Hare International Airport for the holidays. The cold weather is impacting everyone and everything with weather warnings across the country. Travelers have to be flexible and strategic. Passengers who had flights scheduled for Friday were encouraged to change flights...
fox32chicago.com
Good to know: Chicago's heat ordinance requires landlords to supply heat to units during winter
CHICAGO - There is a heat ordinance in Chicago that requires landlords to supply heat to units during the winter. Indoor temperatures must be at least 68 degrees during the day, and no less than 66 degrees overnight. You can report any issues to the city by calling 311. Warming...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's frigid temperatures raise concern for those with no place to go
CHICAGO - The frigid temperatures and highs winds are raising concerns for those with no place to go. Before the storm, the city began deploying teams to reach out to people who are homeless and urge them to head to a city warming center or shelter. Now, the Night Ministry...
When Will Snow Start in the Chicago Area and When is the Storm Expected to Be the Worst?
With a major winter system expected to hit the Chicago area just before the holiday weekend, when can you expect to see now and for how long?. The timing of the system has changed in recent days, along with snow total projections. But as the storm nears, so too does confidence in its intensity.
fox32chicago.com
Hundreds of flights canceled, holiday travel plans uprooted ahead of winter storm
CHICAGO - Chicago airports are canceling hundreds of flights in proactive anticipation of winter weather arriving later today. O'Hare International Airport tweeted early Thursday that over 470 flights have been canceled due to weather. Midway International Airport is also canceling over 240 in anticipation of wintery conditions. As holiday travelers...
Timing of Winter Storm Shifts for Chicago Area as Threat for Dangerous Conditions Looms
Dangerous winter conditions are expected in the Chicago area this week, but the timing for when they could start has already shifted. According to recent forecasts, it appears the timing of the storm has shifted earlier, with a winter storm watch now taking effect in some counties Thursday morning. The...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Winter Storm Warning: Less snow, dangerous winds, subzero chills heading into weekend
CHICAGO - A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect for several Chicago-area counties at noon Thursday as the approaching snowstorm gets closer. The warning, which says there is a "significant threat to property or life," will stay in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for Cook, DuPage, Kankakee, Lake and Will counties, according to the National Weather Service.
Comments / 0