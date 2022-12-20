ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Chicago's weather will be changing after Christmas Day

CHICAGO - Chicago's weather will be changing dramatically after Christmas Day. The National Weather Service said that Chicagoans should expect snow on Sunday night into Monday morning. Sunday's highs will be 11° to 15°. Monday will be warmer, with highs 18° to 25°. And Tuesday will get even...
fox32chicago.com

Arctic cold, high winds cause significant delays on Metra and CTA; Hundreds of flights canceled in Chicago

CHICAGO - Icy roads and bitter cold made travel hazardous Friday morning and caused significant delays whether you were driving, taking a train or bus or flying. The Chicago area remained under a winter weather warning, with high winds kicking up snow and driving down temperatures. The official reading at O’Hare at 11:30 a.m. was minus 4, up from minus 8 hours earlier. Wind chills as low as minus 40 were recorded.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago weather: 'Unseasonable warmth' follows snow, cold snap

CHICAGO - After the snow and frigid cold, there's light — and warmth — at the end of the tunnel. According to the National Weather Service, the Chicago area will experience highs in the 40s late next week. There's even a shot we hit 50 degrees. For the...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago winter storm: Metra reduces Friday service

Metra is going along with plans to run reduced services on most of its lines Friday. Today Metra is experiencing minor issues, for the most part trains are running. In weather like this trains run at a reduced speed. On Saturday, Metra will run on a holiday schedule which can be found, along with other important information, on their website.
fox32chicago.com

How to prevent water pipes from freezing during cold snap

CHICAGO - Another hazard in the extreme cold is frozen pipes. This is the last thing you want to happen over the weekend. So, there are some things you should do to try to avoid that. Experts recommend you allow a small trickle of water to run overnight. You can...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago snowstorm: ComEd response team will focus on restoring power to affected customers — what to know

CHICAGO - ComEd has assembled a response team in preparation for the winter storm that will bring blizzard conditions and frigid cold to the Chicago area. The team will be in charge of responding to any and all outages that occur as a result of the storm, which is forecasted to bring four to six inches of snow, wind gusts that could top 50 miles per hour, and below zero temperatures across the area from Thursday through Friday.
WGN TV

Winter Storm Warning in effect for Chicago area; Blizzard Warning for Porter County

* WHERE…Entire Chicago area including all of northeast Illinois and the northwest corner of Indiana…see pink-shaded countries on headlined map…. * WHAT…As a deepening low pressure system and its associated cold front move west to east through our area, it will hit western sections by mid-morning and reaching easternmost Indiana counties during the afternoon.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Downtown, suburban Christkindlmarkets closing today

The Christkindlmarkets in the Loop and Aurora are closing Thursday. They are closing two days ahead of schedule in anticipation of the upcoming winter weather. The Wrigleyville location is closed Thursday through Sunday, but will reopen next week.
fox32chicago.com

Flight delays, cancelations continue for holiday travelers in Chicago

CHICAGO - Delays, cancelations and people stranded, all happening at O’Hare International Airport for the holidays. The cold weather is impacting everyone and everything with weather warnings across the country. Travelers have to be flexible and strategic. Passengers who had flights scheduled for Friday were encouraged to change flights...
fox32chicago.com

Hundreds of flights canceled, holiday travel plans uprooted ahead of winter storm

CHICAGO - Chicago airports are canceling hundreds of flights in proactive anticipation of winter weather arriving later today. O'Hare International Airport tweeted early Thursday that over 470 flights have been canceled due to weather. Midway International Airport is also canceling over 240 in anticipation of wintery conditions. As holiday travelers...
