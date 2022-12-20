CHICAGO - ComEd has assembled a response team in preparation for the winter storm that will bring blizzard conditions and frigid cold to the Chicago area. The team will be in charge of responding to any and all outages that occur as a result of the storm, which is forecasted to bring four to six inches of snow, wind gusts that could top 50 miles per hour, and below zero temperatures across the area from Thursday through Friday.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO